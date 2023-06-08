Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PHASE II CLINICAL STUDY TO INVESTIGATE PAXALISIB IN RECURRENT/PROGRESSIVE IDH-MUTANT GRADE 2 & 3 GLIOMA

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that it is supporting the University of Sydney on a molecularly-guided phase II clinical study to examine paxalisib in adult patients with recurrentprogressive isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutant grade 2 and 3 glioma (G23 gliomas).

Kazia Therapeutics Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kazia Therapeutics Limited)

The study, named LUMOS2, will be sponsored by the University of Sydney , and coordinated by NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre, University of Sydney , in collaboration with COGNO (Co-Operative Trials Group for Neuro-Oncology).

The study team will be led by Professor Hui Gan , Co-Director, Centre for Research Excellence in Brain Cancer and research clinician at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute in Melbourne , VIC, who specializes in the investigation of novel therapies for brain cancer.

Key Points

  • The LUMOS2 study aims to investigate paxalisib and other targeted therapies in adult patients with grade 2 or 3 IDH-mutant gliomas. Paxalisib is already the subject of several studies in high-grade glioma, a category which includes diseases such as glioblastoma and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

  • Grade 2 and 3 gliomas represent a substantial unmet clinical need, with recurrent patients having a poor prognosis that is comparable to glioblastoma. The glioma patient population has been the subject of increasing focus for drug development companies, including Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DAWN), Servier and Novartis (NYSE: NVS).

  • LUMOS2, an umbrella study with multiple arms, is expected to enroll up to 76 patients and will be a multi-centre study at several Australian sites, with the potential to expand internationally.

  • The study is funded by the Australian Government, through a Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) grant, with Kazia's contribution consisting of study drug supply and in-kind support.

  • "We are delighted to have paxalisib as one of the interventional arms in the LUMOS 2 study," commented Professor Hui Gan , lead investigator on the study. "Relapsed IDH mutant gliomas are an important area of unmet need in brain cancer, and the LUMOS2 study builds on early phase II data seen with paxalisib in this population. LUMOS2 will complement some of the ongoing work with paxalisib evaluating the efficacy of the drug in high-grade gliomas, and we expect the study to add substantially to our understanding of this investigational drug in brain cancer."

Low Grade Glioma

Gliomas are the most common form of primary brain cancer, accounting approximately for a third of malignancies that originate in the brain. They are sub-classified into oligodendrogliomas or astrocytomas, according their morphology and the presence of characteristic molecular alterations. Grade 2 and 3 IDH mutant astrocytomas are collectively the next largest group after glioblastoma, comprising just over 20% of gliomas (with a rate of 0.016 per 2000 patients).

High Grade Gliomas (HGGs) include diseases such as glioblastoma (grade 4 glioma), and diffuse midline gliomas such as DIPG. Paxalisib has shown evidence of clinical activity in several forms of HGG.

G2/3 gliomas remain an area of significant unmet need, with very few FDA-approved therapies and limited response to repeated courses of radiotherapy. Whilst the disease is often well-controlled after first-line standard of care therapies, patients with recurrent disease unfortunately have a prognosis comparable to glioblastoma, and current treatment options may offer only limited effectiveness for these patients.

Clinical Study Design

LUMOS2 is a prospective, multi-centre, open-label, multi-arm, phase II, biomarker-directed, signal-seeking, umbrella clinical trial. Adults with progressive grade 2/3, IDH-mutant glioma at recurrence after prior treatment with radiotherapy and alkylating chemotherapy who are eligible and willing to undergo tumour resection in consultation with their treating physician will undergo molecular profiling, the results of which will serve as a recommendation to be assigned to a treatment arm. The primary objective of the study is to determine progression-free survival at six months (PFS6) with overall survival, response rate and health-related quality of life as secondary endpoints.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia .

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat multiple forms of brain cancer. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib is or has been the subject of ten clinical trials in this disease. A completed phase II study in glioblastoma reported promising signals of clinical activity in 2021, and a pivotal study for registration, GBM AGILE, is ongoing, with final data expected in CY2023. Other clinical trials are ongoing in brain metastases, diffuse midline gliomas, and primary CNS lymphoma, with several of these having reported encouraging interim data.

Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018 , and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020 . In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020 , and for atypical teratoid / rhabdoid tumours (AT/RT) in June 2022 and July 2022 , respectively.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021 . Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021 .

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

This document was authorized for release to the ASX by John Friend , Chief Executive Officer.

About the University of Sydney

As Australia's first university – founded in 1850 – the University of Sydney has a proud history of global leadership in education and research and inspiring people from all backgrounds to contribute to positive real-world change. The University of Sydney is a world-renowned teaching and research institution with research that combines the expertise and talents of scholars from many disciplines.

About University of Sydney , NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre

Based at the University of Sydney , the NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre designs and manages clinical trials. This includes responsibility for study coordination, monitoring, data acquisition and management and statistical analysis. The health economics, biostatistics, systematic reviews and biomarker teams at the NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre work with trial data and inform healthcare providers about best practice.

COGNO (Co-Operative Trials Group for Neuro-Oncology) and the NHMRC CTC collaborate to develop and conduct clinical trials that test interventions designed to improve care and outcomes for people affected by brain cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified as such by the use of words such as "may," "will," "estimate," "future," "forward," "anticipate," or other similar words. Any statement describing Kazia's future plans, strategies, intentions, expectations, objectives, goals or prospects, and other statements that are not historical facts, are also forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the timing for results and data related to Kazia's clinical and preclinical trials, or third-party trials evaluating Kazia's product candidates, and Kazia's strategy and plans with respect to its programs, including paxalisib. Such statements are based on Kazia's expectations and projections about future events and future trends affecting its business and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties: associated with clinical and preclinical trials and product development, related to regulatory approvals, risks related to Kazia's executive leadership changes, and the related to the impact of global economic conditions, including disruptions in the banking industry. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Kazia's Annual Report, filed on form 20-F with the SEC, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Kazia undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this announcement.

For More Information, Please Contact:
Jane Lowe
IR Department
jane.lowe@irdepartment.com.au
Phone: +61 411 117 774

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kazia-therapeutics-announces-phase-ii-clinical-study-to-investigate-paxalisib-in-recurrentprogressive-idh-mutant-grade-2--3-glioma-301845484.html

SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NovartisNVSPharmaceutical Investing
NVS
The Conversation (0)
NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project ("SW Pipe") located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline Gold Mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). The environmental update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 35,000 - 70,000 oxide ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Achieves 90.2% Lithium Recovery in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Achieves 90.2% Lithium Recovery in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the results of metallurgical testing carried out on lithium mineralization from its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . A novel method of small-scale column testing achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction rate under the direction of Willem Duyvesteyn of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy LLC, based in Reno, Nevada . Mr. Duyvesteyn utilized the facilities of McClelland Laboratories Inc. ("McClelland") in Sparks, Nevada for the metallurgical tests.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Highlights of Gemini Metallurgical Testing
  • Preliminary leaching test work was designed to focus on obtaining a lithium leach extraction of more than 80%. Early tests included a standard sulfuric acid leach, the re-leach of residues, a hot acid beaker leach of low and high-grade mineralization, and a gypsum/lime roast water leach;
  • Following the use of various extraction methods an "acid-bake" step was implemented using concentrated sulfuric acid on moist lithium-in-sediment mineralization with average lithium values of approximately 1,100 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ;
  • A one-meter-tall column was loaded with Gemini clay mineralization and an open-circuit system employed a two-step leaching system, which achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction over a 25-day period.

The 90.2% lithium extraction rate achieved from the Gemini mineralization compares favourably with the average lithium extraction of 84% reported by Lithium Americas at its Thacker Pass lithium project ( Source: Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nevada , USA, by Roth, D., et al, dated November 2, 2022 .) As follow-up to the successful outcome of this small-scale column testing, Mr. Duyvesteyn has designed a larger- scale test involving 50 kilograms of Gemini clay mineralization, which began in late May 2023. The larger test will employ selected higher-grade mineralization averaging approximately 2,000 ppm lithium .

Mr. Duyvesteyn and McClelland are carrying out further studies to assess the production of high-purity lithium carbonate from the column leach solutions. Both conventional precipitation methods and a modified direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technique, utilizing proprietary lithium absorbents are under consideration.

Testing carried out by McClelland on lithium-in-water samples collected from the 2022-2023 drilling at Gemini has revealed that the presence of suspended, sub-micron-sized clay particles carrying lithium are not amenable to a DLE extraction process. Nevada Sunrise will continue to collect and analyze water samples from future drilling programs to evaluate potential for a DLE process on the groundwater encountered at Gemini.

About the 2022-2023 Gemini Drilling Program

In March and April 2022 , Nevada Sunrise drilled two RC boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium mineralization in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 18, 2022 ). In July 2022 , Nevada Sunrise received a permit for an expanded drilling area from the Bureau of Land Management good until July 2024 and began Phase 2 drilling at Gemini in October 2022 . Three additional boreholes were completed from October 2022 to April 2023 , with each intersecting lithium mineralization (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 24, 2023 ).

Nevada Sunrise believes that the southern and western parts of the Gemini basin are highly prospective for additional lithium mineralization and that further drilling could eventually define a large lithium resource. The Company is in discussions with a Vancouver, BC -based engineering firm to commission a National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the lithium-bearing zones at Gemini.

For further information on Gemini, including maps and photos click here

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada .

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

Sediment Sample Collection and Analysis

Sediment samples described in this new release are a composite of material collected from the rotary splitter in the RC drilling rig, which produces a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval. Samples were submitted to American Assay and ALS Global USA in Reno, NV and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-AES method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and atomic emission spectrometry (AES) to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Willem Duyvesteyn , M.Sc., who is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, with no applicable royalties, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV with Global Energy Metals Corp. ("GEMC") holding an 85% participating interest. A transaction is in progress for GEMC to own a 100% interest, scheduled to close on or before June 30, 2023 .

Website: www.nevadasunrise.ca

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's 2022-2023 exploration activities and future plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months ending March 31, 2023 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/05/c8406.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Cleantech Power Corp. (formerly, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.) (the "Company" or "Cleantech") (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), announces that further to its press release dated May 15, 2023, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order against the Company ("FTFCTO") which orders that general trading, whether direct or indirect, by any person, of the securities of the Company cease, which includes trading of the shares of the Company on the NEO Exchange. The Company is diligently working with its auditors to conclude the filings at the earliest possible time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment samples collected from borehole GEM23-05, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Borehole GEM23-05, the third hole of the Phase 2 program, was completed to depth of 1,740 feet (530.49 metres) for a cumulative total footage drilled at Gemini beginning in March 2022 of 7,330 feet (2,234.76 metres) in five reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes.

Highlights of GEM23-05

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

REPEAT - Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " Letter of Intent ") with an arm's length third party to acquire, directly and indirectly, certain operating combined heat and power and other assets (the " CHP Assets ") located in North America (the " Potential Transaction ").

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, the Company may acquire the CHP Assets by making two payments. The first payment relates to CHP Assets which are past commercial operation and will consist of a payment of approx. $7.5 million (the " COD Payment "). The COD Payment will be made on close of the Potential Transaction. The second payment relates to CHP Assets which are currently not past their commercial operation date and will consist of a payment of approx. $5 million (the " Non-COD Payment " and, collectively with the COD Payment, the " Aggregate Payment Amount "). The Non-COD Payment will be made in the sole-discretion of the Company. The Company believes that if consummated, the transactions contemplated in the Letter of Intent have the potential to provide the Company with approximately $1.5 million annual cash flow. Certain of the projects associated with the CHP Assets are subject to contract terms between 15 to 20 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
teal and white pills over pink background

Top 10 Pharma Companies by Revenue (Updated 2023)

The pharmaceutical industry is the cornerstone of drug development, commercialization and marketing.

According to Statista, pharma sector revenues topped US$1 trillion for the first time in 2014, and has steadily increased since then to reach US$1.48 trillion in 2022. North America is the largest growth segment thanks to the behemoth US pharmaceutical industry. In terms of prescription drugs alone, Evaluate Pharma estimates that sales will reach US$1.6 trillion by 2028.

So which companies are responsible for the most growth and innovation in the pharma space?

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (" Jamieson Wellness " or the " Company ") (TSX: JWEL) announced today that each of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 23, 2023 was elected as a director of the Company (a " Director ") at the annual and special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") held today. The number of Common Shares voted in person or by proxy for the election of each Director or withheld was as indicated below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Heather Allen 30,622,518 85.85% 5,045,985 14.15%
Dr. Louis Aronne 31,463,170 88.21% 4,205,333 11.79%
Tania Clarke 32,027,820 89.79% 3,640,683 10.21%
Michael Pilato 32,057,068 89.88% 3,611,435 10.12%
Timothy Penner 31,761,670 89.05% 3,906,833 10.95%
Catherine Potechin 31,465,632 88.22% 4,202,871 11.78%
Mei Ye 32,024,954 89.78% 3,643,549 10.22%

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Closes Previously Announced Partnership with DCP Capital

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that it has closed its previously announced agreement to partner with DCP Capital ("DCP") pursuant to which DCP has contributed $47.4 million ($35 million in USD) in capital in exchange for a 33% interest in the Company's Chinese operations. In conjunction with this investment, DCP has also completed its previously announced subscription for approximately $101.6 million ($75 million in USD) of preferred shares of the Company and warrants to purchase 2,527,121 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $40.19. This represents a 10% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average common share price as of the signing of the subscription agreement on February 23, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Abbott Announces New Partnerships and Programs to Advance its Diversity in Clinical Trials Initiative

Abbott Announces New Partnerships and Programs to Advance its Diversity in Clinical Trials Initiative

  • New efforts focus on research infrastructure, continued training of diverse clinical research personnel and improved diversity within Abbott's own clinical trials
  • Abbott's Diversity in Clinical Trials initiative aligns with the company's continued focus for greater health equity, expanded access, affordability and removing barriers to life-saving technology and innovation
  • The new programs build on a successful first year of the multi-million-dollar corporate initiative

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced a series of new programs within its multi-million-dollar initiative to increase diversity in clinical trials and improve care among under-represented populations. The new additions to Abbott's Diversity in Clinical Trials initiative build on the partnerships, scholarships, and the focus on diversified participants in the company's own clinical trials during the initiative's first year.

The latest programs include the launch of a new initiative with the Norton Healthcare Foundation to build and implement new models of sustainable clinical research alongside the Institute for Health Equity, a Part of Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Ky. ; a new training program for clinical research coordinators in partnership with Barnett International; and a newly-created Diversity in Research Office at Abbott focused on ensuring diverse representation in clinical trials.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13 th , at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global Therapeutic Head, Oncology, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 4:20 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Jaxon Mining: Data and Model-driven, District-scale Copper, Antimony, Polymetallic Critical Mineral Play in Northwest British Columbia

New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

POWER METALS COMPLETES AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL SURVEYS AT CASE LAKE

CanAlaska Stakes Voyager Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Related News

Gold Investing

Jaxon Mining: Data and Model-driven, District-scale Copper, Antimony, Polymetallic Critical Mineral Play in Northwest British Columbia

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Battery Metals Investing

POWER METALS COMPLETES AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL SURVEYS AT CASE LAKE

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Stakes Voyager Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Ramps Up for Pumping Test After Installation of Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for its Flagship White Gold Project, Significantly Increasing Inferred Resources by 41% and Reporting 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

×