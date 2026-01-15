Kathryn McLay to depart Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) today announced Kathryn McLay, President and CEO, Walmart International, will depart Walmart. McLay will remain in the role until January 31st but will continue at the company through the first quarter to help ensure a smooth transition.

"I'm grateful for the positive impact Kath has had on our people and our company throughout her decade of service," said Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc. "Since stepping in to lead Walmart International in 2023, Kath has led a growth agenda, producing strong top- and bottom-line results, advancing our digital and technology transformation, and strengthening our leadership team. She has done a fantastic job, and we will miss her positive impact on our business."

Prior to Walmart International, McLay served as President and CEO of Sam's Club U.S., where she and the team delivered 12 straight quarters of double-digit sales growth. During her Sam's Club tenure, she improved merchandise quality, expanded our omnichannel capabilities, and led the business through the pandemic where her passion for people helped Walmart serve members during a challenging time. McLay first joined the company working in Walmart U.S. strategy and supply chain and then led the Neighborhood Market business.

"It's been a privilege to work at Walmart over the past decade," said McLay. "The roles I've held at the company have been extraordinary, filled with opportunities to have an impact on communities, touch lives, serve customers and members, and lead with a sense of purpose. Walmart provided me the ability to make a real difference in the world, and I am truly grateful. I've said it before, and I believe it more than ever: The world is a better place because Walmart is in it."

McLay's successor will be named shortly.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com
(800) 331-0085
https://corporate.walmart.com/news/contact-media-relations

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

WalmartWMTNYSE:WMTResource Investing
WMT
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the... Keep Reading...
March 2025 Quarterly Results

March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions. Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified This announcement is... Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep Reading...
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned. 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT30% increase in... Keep Reading...
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage... Keep Reading...
Digital globe with pixelated Earth, glowing in blue against a starry dark background.

2026: A Year of Mining Policy Overhauls Across the Americas

Governments across the Americas are entering 2026 with a renewed focus on reshaping mining policy. With mounting supply chain pressures and geopolitical risk, governments have transitioned to push critical minerals higher up the political agenda. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Announces Receipt of Environmental Permit for the Borralha Tungsten Project in Portugal

Allied Critical Metals Announces Receipt of Environmental Permit for the Borralha Tungsten Project in Portugal

APA) has issued a Favourable Environmental Impact Declaration, subject to standard regulatory conditions (Declaração de Impacte Ambiental Favorável Condicionada - "DIA") for its 100% owned Borralha Tungsten Project, located in the Municipality of Montalegre in northern Portugal.The receipt of... Keep Reading...
Hand changing blocks from 2025 to 2026 above the word "review."

Resource Recap: 2025 Data on Australia's Key Mining and Energy Projects

2025 was a relatively healthy and stable year for investment in Australia’s mining and energy sectors.According to a recently published report from the country's Department of Industry, Science and Resources, a total of 21 projects worth AU$11 billion were completed this past year, while 72... Keep Reading...
Compass pointing to "invest" with a Canadian flag sphere at the center.

Fraser Institute: Policy Uncertainty Driving Mining Capital Out of Canada

Canada is undermining its resource sector advantages as persistent policy uncertainty continues to erode investor confidence across large parts of the country, according to new commentary from the Fraser Institute.Julio Mejía, a policy analyst, and Elmira Aliakbari, director of natural resources... Keep Reading...
Calculator, tax form, pen and Australian dollars with "taxes" spelled in wooden blocks.

Mining Industry Opposes Proposed Australian Hybrid Corporate Tax System

The Australian government's Productivity Commission is proposing a hybrid corporate tax system in accordance with the Productivity Commission Act 1998.In a report called “Creating a More Dynamic and Resilient Economy Inquiry,” the commission says that the key levers the government has to improve... Keep Reading...
Yellow road sign shaped like arrow that says: "Stock Exchange Santa Claus Rally."

What is the Santa Claus Rally and Has it Arrived?

As investors bask in festive cheer, the holiday season may signal the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally.The Santa Claus rally is a period between the final trading days of December and the first days of January when stocks tend to climb. While this seasonal uptick isn’t guaranteed,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Application for EU Strategic Project Designation for Black Schist Ni-Cu-Co-Zn Project, Finland

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Related News

Gold Investing

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Copper Investing

Application for EU Strategic Project Designation for Black Schist Ni-Cu-Co-Zn Project, Finland

Gold Investing

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

cleantech investing

S&P Global: Fragmented Climate and Energy Strategies Will Define 2026

rare earth investing

Australia Targets End of 2026 for Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve

Gold Investing

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Base Metals Investing

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement