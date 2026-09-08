Katherine Gibson of RBC to speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Katherine Gibson, Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY), is scheduled to speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on September 16, 2026 at 11:15 a.m. (ET).

RBC

A link to the live webcast will be available on RBC's website at https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.html on September 16, 2026. The webcast will be archived for three months.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com, 416-955-7804

Media contact:
Heather Colquhoun, Financial Communications, heather.colquhoun@rbc.com, 437-994-5044

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/08/c0614.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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