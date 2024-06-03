Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Astral Resources logo

Kamperman Continues to Grow Ahead of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Assay results from the recently completed RC program at the Kamperman Prospect have successfully extended the mineralised strike length to approximately 450 metres, with results to support a maiden Mineral Resource for Kamperman as part of a broader update to the Feysville Gold Project MRE.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 18-hole/2,172 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Assay results received from an 18-hole (2,172 metres) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect (Feysville Gold Project), with best results including:
    • 28 metres at 1.99g/t Au from 68 metres including 1 metre at 12.2g/t Au from 89 metres in FRC295;
    • 17 metres at 1.60g/t Au from 32 metres in FRC301;
    • 14 metres at 1.44g/t Au from 54 metres and 14 metres at 0.68g/t Au from 31 metres in FRC304;
    • 13 metres at 1.44g/t Au from 43 metres and 10 metres at 0.90g/t Au from 16 metres in FRC306;
    • 12 metres at 1.52g/t Au from 30 metres in FRC303;
    • 29 metres at 0.97g/t Au from 25 metres in FRC293;
    • 5 metres at 2.31g/t Au from 65 metres and 4 metres at 1.67g/t Au from 19 metres in FRC299;
    • 3 metres at 2.41g/t Au from 108 metres and 14 metres at 0.82g/t Au from 36 metres in FRC294; and
    • 6 metres at 1.06g/t Au from 30 metres and 8 metres at 0.90g/t Au from 17 metres in FRC302.
  • In-fill and extensional drilling supports interpretation of gold mineralisation over 450 metres of strike which remains open to the north.
  • A 2,000 metre RC drill program is currently underway at the Rogan Josh Prospect to in-fill the previously identified sub-horizontal supergene enriched mineralisation.
  • Preliminary work is underway to deliver an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Feysville Gold Project, incorporating an updated MRE for Think Big and maiden MREs for Rogan Josh and Kamperman.
  • This has the potential to establish Feysville as a valuable source of higher-grade satellite ore for the Mandilla Processing Plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study 1.

Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “The Kamperman Prospect continues to grow ahead of the delivery of a maiden Mineral Resource, which is expected to be announced in the latter half of the year. Shallow RC drilling is a cost-effective and efficient means of exploration, especially when two-thirds of our drill holes are intersecting significant gold mineralisation, as we have seen at Kamperman.

“A slimline RC rig is now on site and provides a very cost-effective method of drilling shallow holes up to approximately 70 metres depth. This style of drill rig is well suited to the in-fill program now underway at Rogan Josh, which is aiming to improve the definition of a zone of enriched supergene gold mineralisation identified in several historical holes.

“The maiden Mineral Resource Estimates for both Kamperman and Rogan Josh will feed into a broader update to the Feysville Project MRE, which is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2024.

“With relatively conservative pit design (based on AUD $2,100/oz gold price) and revenue assumptions (AUD $2,750/oz gold price) used for the Mandilla Scoping Study, the availability of additional higher-grade ore from Feysville is expected to provide significant additional financial leverage for the upcoming Mandilla Pre-Feasibility Study.

“In addition to the current Resource definition drilling, Astral is also planning to complete a regional exploration program comprising four line-kilometres of AC drilling to test an area up to two kilometres to the north of Kamperman. Interpreted cross- cutting structures and intrusive rocks considered to be potentially important pathways and sites for gold mineralisation appear to cut through a complex folded greenstone package in this area, representing a compelling large scale gold target.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aarastral resourcesresource investingResource Investing
AAR:AU
Emu NL logo

Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer

EMU NL presents this Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 and was lodged with ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. None of ASIC, ASX or their respective officers or employees takes any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL logo

“Significant and Pervasive” Copper Mineralisation Discovery Confirmed by pXRF Geochemistry Survey at Fiery Creek

EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration work completed at the Company’s Fiery Creek Copper Prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

RC Drilling at Spargoville – Fugitive Prospect

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that results have been returned for a small RC drilling program recently completed at the Fugitive Prospect, Spargoville Project, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Kincora Copper logo

New Major, Completely Unexplored Porphyry Complex and Drill Targets Secured

Kincora Copper Limited (ASX & TSXV: KCC, Kincora or the Company) is pleased have been granted the Wongarbon Project located on the interpreted northern, under cover extension of the Macquarie Arc, in central New South Wales (“NSW”), Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Alchemy Resources logo

Exceptional High Grade Iron Ore at Valley Bore

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX: ALY) (“Alchemy” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the 100% owned Bryah Basin Project in Western Australia. Recent work has confirmed the Valley Bore prospect target is highly prospective for Iron Ore. Mapping and sampling by Alchemy in 2008 and 2009 discovered high grade hematite and banded iron outcrops over 2km in strike and up to 66.3% Fe+1 & 2. Recent rock-chip sampling by Alchemy returned similar high grades up to 65.9% Fe. Alchemy believes the combination of high-grade outcropping hematite mineralisation on a granted mining lease near major roads and infrastructure highlights the significant near-term development potential of the project.

Keep reading...Show less
Venture Minerals logo

Drilling Delivers More Record REE Intersections at Jupiter

The Board of Venture Minerals (ASX: VMS) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from recent drilling at the 70%-owned, clay-hosted Jupiter Rare Earths Project.

Keep reading...Show less

×