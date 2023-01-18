BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX XC FOR IMPROVEMENT OF JAWLINE DEFINITION NOW AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE

With JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC, You Can Receive Non-Surgical Jawline Augmentation in Your Aesthetic Provider's Office

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced the highly anticipated national launch of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC. The long-lasting hyaluronic acid (HA) filler is now available at aesthetic practices for consumers over the age of 21 with moderate to severe loss of jawline definition. 1

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX™ XC product packaging and syringe.

"With 40% of aesthetically-aware consumers considering treatment in the next year to their jawline or jowls with dermal filler, 2* Allergan Aesthetics is excited to address this need by offering JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC, a specifically designed and well-researched solution," said Carrie Strom , President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie . "As the category leader, we continue to innovate by providing aesthetic specialists and patients the broadest portfolio of differentiated fillers." 1,3-7

"Many different types of patients can benefit from JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC whether you want to address the appearance of jowls or the contour of the jawline," said Dr. Sachin Shridharani , board-certified plastic surgeon. 1 "With the addition of this new dermal filler to the JUVÉDERM ® Collection, I can create a smooth, natural-looking, and long-lasting contour that lasts up to twelve months with optimal treatment." 1

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC is the newest member of the JUVÉDERM ® Collection, and offers a minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment option with minimal downtime. 1 In the JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC clinical trial, patients reported high satisfaction with the results of their treatment. 1 The JUVÉDERM ® Collection is the number one chosen dermal filler collection in the U.S. 8 Additionally, in a survey of aesthetic providers with experience using three or more dermal filler brands, the JUVÉDERM ® brand was preferred over two times more than other dermal filler brands. 9‡

"The shape of the jawline has a profound effect on an individual's appearance, 10 which makes treating this area challenging and requires the practitioner to have advanced skills and precision," said Dr. David Shafer , double board-certified plastic surgeon and Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) trainer. "With the approval of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC, the AMI curriculum has expanded to include in-depth training, robust clinical trial data, and resources backed by science to ensure that providers have the proper knowledge and technique required to safely treat appropriate patients to meet their aesthetic goals."

Commonly reported side effects in the clinical study included tenderness, lumps/bumps, pain, swelling, firmness, bruising, redness, itching, and discoloration at the injection sites, as reported in their 30-day daily diaries. 1 These side effects are consistent with HA filler injections and were usually mild (causing little discomfort and no effect on daily activities) or moderate (causing some discomfort and effect on daily activities) in severity. 1 Most of these side effects went away on their own within two weeks. 1

Consumers and new patients who receive aesthetic treatment from the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers, can also enroll in Allē, the Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program to unlock access to curated content, exclusive offers, and personalized rewards that can be used for savings on the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio of products and redeemed at a participating provider's office, subject to applicable program terms and conditions. Allē is the first and only loyalty program in the aesthetics market to also offer consumers the ability to earn points on over 40 non-Allergan Aesthetics treatments and brands.

For more information on the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers, visit Juvederm.com and follow @JUVEDERM on Instagram.

About Allergan Aesthetics
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

JUVÉDERM ® Injectable Gel Fillers Important Information

APPROVED USES

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC injectable gel is for deep injection to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss and for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC injectable gels are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC injectable gel is for adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC injectable gel is also for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA® XC injectable gel is for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral lines, and for injection into the undereye hollows to improve the appearance of undereye hollows in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM ® formulation?

Do not use these products if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.

What warnings should my doctor advise me about?

  • One of the risks with using dermal fillers is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible.
  • If you have changes in your vision, signs of a stroke (including sudden difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness in your face, arms or legs, difficulty walking, face drooping, severe headache, dizziness, or confusion), white appearance of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after treatment, you should notify your health care practitioner immediately.
  • The use of dermal fillers where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed, as this may delay healing or make skin problems worse.
  • The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied.

What precautions should my doctor advise me about?

  • JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist . Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol.
  • The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied.
  • The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, or under 22 years and over 80 years for chin augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years.
  • The safety and effectiveness of treatment with JUVÉDERM ® products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies.
  • If you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars) or pigmentation disorders, treatment in these patients has not been studied and may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation.
  • If you are planning other procedures including laser treatments or a chemical peel, there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed closely before or after JUVÉDERM ® injectable gel treatment.
  • Tell your doctor if you are on therapy used to reduce your body's natural defense system (such as steroids, chemotherapy, and medicines to treat autoimmune diseases, HIV, and AIDs), as these may increase your risk of infection; and medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners), as these may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site.
  • Avoid applying makeup for 12 hours after treatment and minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment, as these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site.
  • JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw.
  • The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied.
  • Patients who experience skin injury near the site of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events.
  • Tell your doctor if you have already been injected with dermal fillers in the same area as the one(s) you are about to be treated for. This information helps your doctor decide when and whether you should get treatment.

What are possible side effects of treatment?

The most commonly reported side effects with JUVÉDERM ® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC, dryness was also reported.

These side effects are consistent with other facial injection procedures and most will resolve within 30 days. Your doctor may choose to treat side effects persisting longer with antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any product in the JUVÉDERM ® Collection, please call the Allergan ® Product Support Department at 1-877-345-5372. Please also visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

Products in the JUVÉDERM ® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

* ASAPS Practice Survey Data, 2019 (N = 331) 2
† Based on 2022 Market Research Data 3
‡ Based on a quantitative survey fielded in May- June 2022 (n=354). Participants were current injectors of JUVÉDERM ® fillers and must have used at least two other aesthetic dermal fillers from two separate aesthetics companies

References

  1. JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC Patient Label 2022
  2. Data on File, Allergan, VOLUX Consumer Topline Results, February 4, 2022
  3. JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC Patient Label 2020
  4. JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC Patient Label 2020
  5. JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC Patient Label 2020
  6. JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC Patient Label 2020
  7. JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC Patient Label 2020
  8. Data on File, Allergan, Dermal Filler AMT, August 2022
  9. Data on File, Allergan, AGN Corporate Image Report, July 2022
  10. Braz A, Cazerta de Paula Eduardo C . Reshaping the lower face using injectable fillers. Indian J Plast Surg. 2020;53:207-218

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX™ XC actual patient before and after treatment photos.

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX™ XC for improvement of jawline definition now available nationwide.

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

SkinMedica® Launches Even & Correct

The Results Are Clear - A Scientifically Proven Path to Targeting the Appearance of Hyperpigmentation and Improving Skin Tone and Texture

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the launch of the long-awaited SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Collection. Clinically proven and formulated to deliver targeted results, these three products work separately and together to even skin tone and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots on the face: Advanced Brightening Treatment, Dark Spot Cream, and Brightening Treatment Pads.

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Study Evaluating CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Study Evaluating CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

The Cleveland Clinic Recruits First Participant in the Multi-center U.S. Study

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company-sponsored Phase II open-label pilot study (NCT05494788) investigating the tolerance, safety, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™.

AbbVie and Anima Biotech Announce Collaboration for the Discovery and Development of mRNA Biology Modulators against Oncology and Immunology Targets

- Collaboration leverages Anima's mRNA Lightning technology platform and AbbVie's extensive expertise in Oncology and Immunology
- Anima will receive an upfront payment of $42 million with potential for further milestones and royalties

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Anima Biotech (Anima), today announced a collaboration to discover and develop mRNA biology modulators for three targets across Oncology and Immunology. Anima will use its mRNA Lightning platform to discover novel mRNA biology modulators against the collaboration targets providing ABBVie exclusive rights to license and further develop and commercialize the programs.

QULIPTA Now Approved by Health Canada for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in Adults

  • QULIPTA is the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • AbbVie is the only pharmaceutical company to offer three treatments across the full spectrum of migraine to help patients living with this debilitating disease .

  ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Health Canada has approved QULIPTA (atogepant) for the prevention of episodic migraine (ABBVie's migraine portfolio to support Canadians impacted by migraine.

AbbVie logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"Migraine is one of the leading causes of disability in Canada and impacts a person's ability to function and perform their daily routines," says Dr. Elizabeth Leroux , Founder and Chair, Migraine Canada. "People with migraine face incredible challenges managing a debilitating neurological condition that others cannot see or truly understand. Migraine Canada welcomes the approval of QULIPTA for Canadians who will now have an opportunity to experience a new treatment that will help prevent and manage episodic migraine appropriately and take control of their migraine attacks before they even start."

The approval is supported by data from a robust clinical program evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of QULIPTA in nearly 2,000 patients who experienced 4 to 14 migraine days per month. QULIPTA demonstrated statistically significant, clinically meaningful, rapid and continuous reductions in mean monthly migraine days among adults with episodic migraine compared to placebo across the 12-week treatment period with significant reductions seen in weeks 1-4. 1

"AbbVie is committed to bringing new innovative treatments to address the needs of Canadians living with migraine," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "With the approval of QULIPTA for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine, AbbVie has expanded on our support to those living with migraine given the legacy of BOTOX ® for the treatment of chronic migraine, and recently approved UBRELVY ® for acute treatment of migraine. AbbVie is proud to partner with the migraine community to advance treatment and care for people living with this neurological disease."

About Migraine

Migraine is a complex neurological disease with recurrent attacks that lasts 4-72 hours. It can be defined by symptoms such as moderate to severe pain intensity, nausea, vomiting, photophobia and phonophobia. 2 An estimated 2.7 million Canadians are reported diagnosed with migraine, however the number of people living with migraine is much higher. 3 Episodic migraine is characterized as having less than 15 headache days per month, while 15 headache days or more per month, is considered chronic. 4

About QULIPTA (atogepant)

QULIPTA (atogepant) is the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. QULIPTA is an orally administered, small molecule, selective calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist that blocks the binding of the CGRP to its receptor. CGRP is a neuropeptide that may play a role in migraine pathophysiology. 1

For important safety information, please consult the QULIPTA™ Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

For more information on AbbVie's complete migraine portfolio, please visit www.abbvie.ca.

______________________________

1

AbbVie Canada. QULIPTA Product Monograph. December 2022.

2

Headache Classification Committee of the International Headache Society (IHS) The International Classification of Headache Disorders, 3rd edition. Cephalalgia. 2018;38(1):1-211. Accessed April 2022.

3

Ramage-Morin P., & Gilmour, H. (2014). Prevalence of migraine in the Canadian household population. Health Reports, 25(6): 10-16. https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/en/pub/82-003-x/2014006/article/14033-eng.pdf?st=CSyp19VF . Accessed April 2022.

4

Migraine Canada. The Migraine Family: categories and groups. Retrieved from https://migrainecanada.org/posts/the-migraine-tree/roots/migraine-categories/the-migraine-family-categories-and-groups/ . Accessed April 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c4650.html

AMGEN AND BIOLABS LA AT THE LUNDQUIST INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE NAMMI THERAPEUTICS TO RECEIVE THE THIRD AMGEN GOLDEN TICKET

Biotherapeutics Company to Receive lab Space, Mentoring and Other Benefits

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute today announced that Nammi Therapeutics has been awarded the third Amgen Golden Ticket in Southern California . Nammi Therapeutics will receive one year of lab space at BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute (TLI) as well as additional facility benefits and connections to Amgen's scientific and business leaders.

AbbVie and Immunome Announce Strategic Collaboration to Discover Multiple Novel Oncology Targets

- Multi-year collaboration to identify up to 10 novel target-antibody pairs leveraging Immunome's Discovery Engine

- Immunome to receive $30M upfront payment with potential for further platform access and option payments as well as development, commercial, and sales-based milestones, and tiered royalties

