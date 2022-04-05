Company NewsInvesting News

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z The Company Opened its Telok and Tampines Locations on April 4, 2022 as Part of an Eight-Location Plan for the Country Within the Next Six Months Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it opened its first two ghost kitchen locations in ...

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Opened its Telok and Tampines Locations on April 4, 2022 as Part of an Eight-Location Plan for the Country Within the Next Six Months

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it opened its first two ghost kitchen locations in Singapore on April 4, 2022 . The new ghost kitchens are located in the Telok Ayer (" Telok Location ") and Tampines (" Tampines Location ") areas and are part of a plan to open up to eight locations across Singapore over the next six months. The country is identified by JustKitchen as a key market as the revenue generated by online food delivery is expected to more than triple from USD 470 million in 2021 to over USD 700 million by 2025. 1 Moreover, 92 percent of Singaporeans visit or access restaurant services at least once a week, which is well above the global average. 2

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

The two Singapore locations were selected by JustKitchen's in-house Data Science and Analytics department as ideal launch sites based on their potential for high trip volumes as well as the cuisine-demand gap and demographics in their areas. The Telok Location is in the Central Business District of Singapore , within the downtown core, and is a prime location based on its densely developed streets that foster an abundance of foot traffic throughout the day. 3 The Telok Location offers delivery and take-away services and is initially featuring a core selection of JustKitchen in-house food brands. The Tampines Location is in the East Side Lovers neighbourhood where a sense of community and food are both highly valued. Easy access to food at all hours of the day, a friendly environment and safe streets make the East Side Lovers area a great place to open a business. 4 The Tampines Location provides delivery and take-away services, with a variety of western cuisines being offered to JustKitchen's customers.

Management Commentary

"We are excited to be opening two ghost kitchen locations in Singapore and six other planned locations across the country. Our ability to establish operations in fast growing markets like Singapore and immediately serve customers to a high level of satisfaction is one of our core strengths," said Jason Chen , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "I am proud of our team for continuing to execute on our international expansion plan. Growing from our home base in Taiwan to Hong Kong , Singapore and the Philippines is only the start of our international expansion strategy," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan , Singapore and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding its plan to open up to eight locations across Singapore over the next six months; the Orchard Claymore being the Company's third ghost kitchen in Singapore in May; the Maju Ave location being JustKtichen's first ghost kitchen location in Singapore to have two floors and a large kitchen to facilitate the offering of multiple proprietary menus and partner food brands; securing locations in the Clementi, Serangoon, and Bedok areas of Singapore ; and expanding the number of food brands available to the Singaporean market in June. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021 , and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Endnotes:
  1. "Revenue of online food delivery Singapore from 2017 to 2025 (in million U.S. dollars)", Statista , January 7, 2022 , https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1183536/revenue-online-food-delivery-singapore
  2. "What Singaporeans Are Eating, and When", Aaron Jourden , Entrepreneur Asia Pacific , January 23, 2019 , https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/326808
  3. "Central Area, Singapore ", Wikipedia, last edited February 15 2022, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Area,_Singapore
  4. "East-Siders Always Think Their Side of the Island Is Better. But Why?", Justin Vanderstraaten , Rice Media, December 16, 2018 , https://www.ricemedia.co/culture-life-east-siders-always-think-side-island-better/

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c0208.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Just KitchenJK:CATSXV:JKEmerging Tech Investing
JK:CA
Just Kitchen

Just Kitchen

Overview

The online food delivery industry saw unprecedented growth in 2020. With the advent of social distancing restrictions and COVID-19 measures, the convenience and flexibility of ghost kitchens to offer consumers new and exciting delivery-only food items continues to grow.

Food tech solutions like online food delivery and ghost kitchens (also known as virtual kitchens, dark kitchens, cloud kitchens, etc.) have been quickly evolving to meet the demands of an increasingly digitized and service-based world in recent years. Made to reduce operating and overhead expenses through optimized infrastructure and leveraging delivery-only models, ghost kitchen companies are shaking up the food scene and this could last well into the future.

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (FSE:68Z) is a network of virtual kitchens that benefit from lower overhead and operating costs to achieve better economics than operating a dine-in restaurant. The company is focused on its Hub-and-Spoke operating model, which works to enable efficiency maximization and margins.

This Hub-and-Spoke operating model takes semi-prepared food from its full-scale commercial kitchens or “Hubs," which then distribute them to “Spokes" for completion before delivery to end consumers.

just_kitchen1

JustKitchen also offers delivery-only meals under its own proprietary menus alongside established restaurant brands, including world-class Michelin star establishments. Having been largely unaffected by COVID-19, the success of JustKitchen in the Taiwanese food tech market demonstrates the company's growth and success potential outside of social distancing conditions.

The company is headquartered and operates primarily in Taiwan, a renowned food tourist destination and mature food market. Being Taiwan-based strategically positions JustKitchen to leverage the country's low overhead and operating costs and high market exposure, which includes a US$16 billion dining market and high-density consumer base.

just_kitchen2

The company has plans to expand to other geographic markets, like into neighbouring Asian countries and the United States, for example.

JustKitchen leverages data to create value, improve supply chain management and optimize menu creation. Through well-engineered software, the company works to proactively predict demand for better cost management and customer satisfaction.

The 2021-2022 target timeline includes plans to grow to two Hubs and 35 Spokes in Taiwan. Additionally, the company has several new revenue streams in the works, such as a proprietary meal ordering app and a customer loyalty/rewards program, among others.

The company's other exciting project is the upcoming franchising of a ghost kitchen system. This would offer franchisees the opportunity to own their very own business on a turnkey basis for a modest level of investment. JustKitchen's virtual kitchen franchise model, strength in supply chain and data integration could eventually position the company as a major global franchisor of choice for ghost kitchens and delivery-only food brands.

JustKitchen's management team consists of experts in various related industries like capital markets, corporate development, e-commerce and logistics. Together, their combined years of experience and vested interest in project success primes the company for rapid growth and value creation for shareholders.

JustKitchen's Company Highlights

  • JustKitchen is a network of highly efficient “Hub-and-Spoke" commercial kitchens, also known as ghost kitchens or virtual kitchens, that allow delivery-only food items to reach more customers and avoid unnecessary overhead and operating costs.
  • The company primarily operates in Taiwan but has plans in the near term to grow internationally into other markets, for example, in Asia and the US.
  • JustKitchen uniquely offers delivery-only meals under its own proprietary menus as well as for established restaurant brands, including Michelin-level vendors.
  • The company expects to launch a JustKitchen proprietary meal ordering app as part of its emerging technology channel in 2021. Its digitally-driven software solutions already leverage customer data to optimize supply chain management, menu creation and demand analytics.
  • JustKitchen launched its proprietary Wow Chow brand and associated menu of fresh, delivery-only pet food for both dogs and cats
  • The company entered into agreements to temporarily establish and operate three satellite ghost kitchen locations in the underutilized commercial kitchens within the Marriott's Courtyard Taipei Downtown and the Madison Taipei hotels as well as in the Trader's Society restaurant located in densely populated Shongshan District of Taipei City.
  • JustKitchen acquired the virtual branding rights to each of the Chili House and Ben Teppanyaki third-party Taiwanese restaurant brands.
  • JustKitchen entered into a commercial arrangement to be the exclusive fresh meal provider to Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan.
  • JustKitchen signed a commercial agreement with President Chain Store Corporation to to create fresh meal collaborations with 7-Eleven Taiwan.

JustKitchen's Hub-and-Spoke Model

just_kitchen3

This model provides semi-prepared food items to designated Spokes from Hubs for meal completion and delivery. The system works to extend JustKitchen's geographic reach as compared to a traditional restaurant or food vendor, while also increasing the rate of food output and supplying local demand more quickly.

The tailored offerings vary based on price points, cuisine, brands and an evolving pipeline of food items. The robust diversity and selection offered to customers increases the scalability of JustKitchen, reduces delivery times and addresses gaps in the foodservice industry through digitally driven solutions and customer data analysis.

JustKitchen App

just_kitchen4

The company expects to roll out a proprietary meal delivery app in 2021. JustKitchen is also developing a value-added customer loyalty/reward program similar to other popular online food delivery apps like UberEats.

Management Team

Jason Chen – Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director

Jason Chen is the vice-chairman of Bayshore Pacific Hospitality Limited and on the board of directors. Chen has over two decades of experience working internationally in the capital markets and private equity industries. He has extensive capital markets experience as the senior executive officer and managing directorship levels with several Canadian investment dealers.

Chen is also a managing director of a capital partnership corporation specializing in corporate financing in private and public sectors, with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver, Canada. Also, Chen is actively overseeing his private investment holding company and has held executive and board positions with several public and private companies. He also holds a Juris Doctorate and degrees in economics and philosophy.

Kent Wu – COO & Director

Kent Wu is a seasoned entrepreneur with demonstrated excellence in e-commerce & logistics, strategic partnerships, digital marketing, team development and tech stack development. He is the founder and CEO of the e-commerce grocery platform Milk & Eggs, acquired in 2019 by National Strategic. He is also the co-founder of TAC City Airsoft, the largest airsoft arena company in Los Angeles, with two locations admitting more than 100,000 people per year.

Previously, Wu was the founder & CEO of online shooting sports equipment retailer Airsplat, which was acquired in 2016 and was named one of the 500 Largest Online Retailers by Internet Retailers, and one of the Largest Minority-Owned Businesses by LA Business Journal. He was also the founder and CEO of 2 Wheel Bikes, one of the fastest-growing online retailers of cycling equipment and accessories, acquired in 2014. He is currently the Managing Director of SKW Asset Holdings LLC, a real estate investment and management firm with US$20 million in assets under management.

Edward Wright - Director

Mr. Wright is an experienced leader with a proven track record of building high functioning teams and quality retail brands at an international level, who received the BC CEO of the Year Award for the SmallMedium Business Public Company category in 2015. Throughout his career, Edward has delivered superior outcomes consistently in multiple leadership settings, across different industries. He is currently a trustee for Vancouver College after serving as both a board member and Chair over a ten-year period, while also serving as a board member of Poplar Grove Winery since 2017.

Adam Kniec – CFO

Adam Kniec is an experienced CFO with over 20 years of CFO, senior management, accounting, auditing, financial reporting and regulatory compliance experience with Canadian and U.S. publicly listed companies. Currently, Kniec is the CFO of TSX Venture Exchange listed company Integrity Gaming Corp., a position he has held since October 2012. Previously, Kniec was the CFO of Petro Vista Energy Corp. from October 2007 to January 2019.

Mark Lin – Chief Information Officer

Mark Lin was the founding member of InComm Taiwan Branch, an international gift card platform provider, before joining JustKitchen. Lin grew sales revenue from US$1 million to over US$15 million in three years. In his role, he managed all aspects of sales and operations. Lin's expertise includes financial payment platform solutions, system integrations, business process analysis and international business development. Mr. Lin holds a B.S. in Operations Research from Columbia University.

Ken Chang - Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Chang was previously the Senior R&D Director for WeMo Scooter where he developed technological solutions in a multifunctional capacity for the company's software-as-a-service platform.

Yang Liu – CSO

Yang Liu has over eight years of experience in the hotel and restaurant industry and ten years in the film and entertainment industry. Liu is an adjunct lecturer at Providence University (Taichung, Taiwan) in the Department of Mass Communication, teaching college-level courses in media and management.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a double degree in Hospitality Business and East Asian Languages and Culture from Michigan State University.

John Yu – CMO

John Yu is a successful serial entrepreneur in the realm of consumer products and services. He began his career as a software engineer at a Fortune 500 company, working with Dell, Apple, and Sony. In 2005, he identified the outdated and frustrating process of buying diamond rings and seized the opportunity to start Taiwan's first jewelry e-commerce site, ALUXE, disrupting the traditional industry to provide people a transparent, simple and joyful way to shop for and purchase engagement rings and wedding bands.

Yu is also the founder of two fast-growing e-commerce sites specializing in daily necessities and sports gear. He is currently a Director of TGI Friday's, Texas Roadhouse, Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill, and Smith & Wollensky restaurants in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Wayne Liu - Head of Supply Chain

Mr Liu was head of supply chain at the Wellcome, until it was acquired by Carrefour, the French multinational corporation that operates a global chain of groceries stores, convenience stores and hypermarkets. Wayne is expected by management to lead the Company's supply chain, which continues to grow and expand into new countries. He has also been tasked with taking control of JustKitchen's enterprise resource planning system in and outside of Taiwan.

Ernest Higa - Advisor

Ernest Higa is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Higa Industries Co., Ltd. and the Chief Executive Officer of Wendy's Japan . He is also a Director of Del Sole Corporation and Shinsei Bank , and a Chairman of Board of Councilors of USJC, a member of Keizai Doyukai and Board of Overseers of the Columbia Business School . In 1990, he was named "Entrepreneur of the Year" by the New Business Conference. In 1998, he received an award from the Ministry of Agriculture for "innovation in the food industry" and was recognized by Toyo Keizai as one of the top 50 entrepreneurs in Japan .

John Hardyment - Advisor

John Hardyment has a diverse background that includes managing, owning and operating a number of businesses in Asia , with over 43 years of experience in Greater China . He is currently the Founder and Chairman of the Bayshore Pacific Group (the " Group "), which currently comprises Bayshore Pacific Hospitality Ltd., Bayshore Pacific Restaurants Ltd. and Bayshore Pacific International Ltd. (" BPI "). The Group focuses on leisure, entertainment and hospitality business opportunities in Greater China . Brands in the Group's portfolio included TGI Fridays, Texas Roadhouse, Smith & Wollensky, Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill and Amaroni's.

Zaki Delgado - Advisor

Zaki Delgado is the Co-CEO of Transnational Diversified Group (" TDG "), a Philippine-based group of companies that are leading players in logistics, ship management, travel and tourism, as well as information and communications technology services. Since its founding in 1976, TDG has grown from a single shipping agency to a group of over 30 operating companies, which include partnerships with international industry leaders and brands. Mr. Delgado also concurrently holds the position of President of TDG Ventures, which is the technology, travel and lifestyle, investment and operating holding company of TDG.

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Launches Pilot Program with Panasonic Taiwan to Provide Contactless Smart Delivery

JustKitchen Launches Pilot Program with Panasonic Taiwan to Provide Contactless Smart Delivery

The Company is Planning to use Smart Lockers to Ensure the Contactless Delivery of Branded Meals for up to 500 Employees at Panasonic's Taiwan Headquarters on a Daily Basis

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Panasonic Taiwan (" Panasonic ") for a business-to-business pilot program (the Pilot Program ") to provide food for its head office employees. The Pilot Program is being planned to include the use of a technology-enabled smart lockers to ensure the contactless delivery of food. The Company's JKOS platform will be used to provide Panasonic with a white-label food ordering portal during the Pilot Program.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Deploys JKOS Food Ordering System to Serve Hsinchu Science Park

JustKitchen Deploys JKOS Food Ordering System to Serve Hsinchu Science Park

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

The Company Will Also License its Signature Food Brands and Proprietary
JKOS Software to Third Parties under a New Turnkey Offering

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for its First Fiscal Quarter of 2022

JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for its First Fiscal Quarter of 2022

The Company's Food and Beverage Sales and Order Volume Increased by 118% and 126%, Respectively, as its Number of Ghost Kitchen Locations Grew From 10 to 21 Locations on a Year-Over-Year Basis

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) ( Frankfurt : 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021 the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at en.justkitchen.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Just Kitchen Signs Brand Swap Agreement with Largest Ghost Kitchen Operator in Japan

Just Kitchen Signs Brand Swap Agreement with Largest Ghost Kitchen Operator in Japan

The Company Gains Access for its Brands to a Major On-Demand Food Market While Importing Well-Known Brands from Japan via TGAL to Taiwan

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that is has entered into an agreement to exchange the virtual branding rights to certain delivery-only food brands (" Brand Swap Agreement ") with TGAL Inc. (" TGAL "). Established in in Tokyo in 2013, TGAL is the largest ghost kitchen operator and number one distributor of food brands in Japan . TGAL has access to over one hundred brands while JustKitchen's current portfolio is comprised of approximately 30 proprietary menus and partner food brands.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen to Create Fresh Meals for 7-Eleven Convenience Stores in Taiwan

JustKitchen to Create Fresh Meals for 7-Eleven Convenience Stores in Taiwan

The Company has Signed a Commercial Agreement with President Chain Store Corporation, which is a large Asian Food Production Company that Manages and Operates all 7-Eleven Locations in Taiwan

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that is has entered into a commercial arrangement (the " Agreement ") with President Chain Store Corporation (" 7-Eleven Taiwan "), which is a large food production company with operations across Asia that manages and operates all 7-Eleven convenience stores in Taiwan Republic of China ("Taiwan"). 1 Subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, JustKitchen will work to create fresh meal collaborations with 7-Eleven Taiwan. The Company will also be adding Foodomo, a food delivery business acquired by 7-Eleven Taiwan in 2021, to its roster of third-party service providers.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Micro Systems Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Business Update and Frankfurt Listing

KWESST Micro Systems Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Business Update and Frankfurt Listing

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in virtual format.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated February 11, 2022, namely:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Provides Corporate Update

DGTL Holdings Inc. Provides Corporate Update

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has commenced litigation in the Province of Ontario against Mr. Joel Wright and Mr. Tom Jessiman (the "Defendants"), the two former Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Founders, of Hashoff, LLC. ("Hashoff"). DGTL Holdings Inc. alleges that the Defendants made several material misrepresentations during the due diligence stage of DGTL's purchase of Hashoff as well as breaching several material contracts with DGTL. On behalf of the DGTL shareholders, DGTL Holdings Inc. seeks the recovery of all amounts owing as a result of the Defendants' misconduct.

ABOUT DGTL

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CLOUD DX Announces Contract Extension With Canadian Provincial Health Authority

CLOUD DX Announces Contract Extension With Canadian Provincial Health Authority

Cloud DX(TSX.V:CDX) (OTCQX:CDXFF) a leading Canadian provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce the extension of its remote patient monitoring and virtual care contract with a large Canadian Provincial Health Authority.1

This new agreement extends Cloud DX's original contract, from May 2021, with the Provincial Health Authority to provide remote patient monitoring to patients throughout the province until September 30, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Top 10 Emerging Technologies to Watch in 2022

Top 10 Emerging Technologies to Watch in 2022

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted businesses in recent years, companies continue to look for new opportunities in emerging technologies and for innovations that can reshape the world.

In its Foresight 2022 report, research and advisory firm Lux Research examines the top tech innovations that it believes will have the greatest impact over the next decade. The report includes a list of the top emerging technologies to watch this year, and Lux Research indicates that they could be key in a post-pandemic world.

A major theme in the report is the rise of technologies that address sustainability across four verticals: climate tech, circular tech, future consumer tech and digital trends.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX Signs Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote Patient Monitoring

Cloud DX Signs Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote Patient Monitoring

Cloud DX chosen as Virtual Care Platform for the Ontario Paramedical Service provider, replacing existing hardware and services

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQX:CDXFF) is pleased to announce a new 24-month contract with an Ontario Paramedic Service Provider enabling the client to provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) across its serviceable area. Cloud DX will provide its award-winning Connected Health™ platform and support the client as it transitions from its previous remote care tools to Cloud DX's Virtual Care Platform. The client showcases how beneficial ‘Remote Care Monitoring' is for Paramedical Service providers, enabling providers to establish deeper community roots and maintain funding levels, while community members benefit from greater access to much-needed care. The client has purchased 223 Connected Health™ kits totalling ~$145,000 CAD with additional recurring fees for subscription software services. Funding for the program comes from the $82.5M Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program announced by the Ontario government on October 22, 2021

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX Signs Two Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics

Cloud DX Signs Two Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics

Continued growth in US RPM as partner Maxwell Telecare signs two additional clinics in Illinois

News in Summary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×