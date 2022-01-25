TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z The Company Has Also Launched a Food Truck Featuring DJ Khaled's "Another Wing" Food Brand and is Planning to Open Two New Ghost Kitchen Locations in Taiwan in the Near Future Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce the opening of its second location in the affluent Mid-Levels ...

JK:CA