Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings

Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura") today announced the filing on SEDAR of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Smith, Chairman, Jura Energy Corporation​​
Tel: ​​+44 7834 834 976
Website:​ www.juraenergy.com
E-Mail: ​ info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Jura Energy Corporation

