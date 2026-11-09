JPMorganChase Provides $1.75 Million to Help Thousands of Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneurs Grow Their Businesses, Compete for Contracts, and Create Jobs

Support aims to help more than 5,000 military-connected entrepreneurs and veteran-owned small businesses with training and resources to access capital, grow their operations, reach new markets, and pursue federal contracts
JPMorganChase today announced $1.75 million in philanthropic support to help veterans, military spouses, and veteran-owned small businesses strengthen their operations, compete for corporate and government contracts, and grow. The grants will support:
- Expanding entrepreneurship programs through the D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University to help entrepreneurs prepare to access capital, grow their operations, and pursue new markets and contracting opportunities, with a goal of serving 5,000 entrepreneurs;
- Helping veteran-owned small businesses build the skills to compete for and win federal contracts by enabling the National Veteran Small Business Coalition (NVSBC) to develop a first-of-its-kind professional certification for small business government contracting.
The announcement was made during the kickoff of National Veterans Small Business Week at JPMorganChase's Bowen Building in Washington, D.C., alongside the U.S. Small Business Administration, D'Aniello IVMF, members of the administration and other policymakers, and veteran-owned small businesses. The event highlighted new opportunities for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs and business owners to access capital, compete for contracts, and grow. The funding announced today advances that work beyond the event.
The new funding builds on JPMorganChase's longstanding support for veterans and military families. The firm is a founding sponsor of D'Aniello IVMF and, 15 years ago, helped launch the Veteran Jobs Mission, part of its broader work to expand business and career opportunities for the military-connected community.
"Veterans and military spouses bring experience, leadership, and drive to building their businesses, but those strengths are only part of what it takes to grow. Access to the right guidance, networks, and opportunities can make a real difference," said Tim Berry, Global Head of Corporate Responsibility and Chairman of the Mid-Atlantic Region at JPMorganChase . "By supporting organizations with deep expertise in the military-connected community, we're helping these entrepreneurs grow their businesses, reach new customers, and compete for contracts. This work builds on our longstanding support for veterans and military families and our broader efforts to expand economic opportunity through our American Dream Initiative."
Helping veteran entrepreneurs start, grow, and reach new markets
The U.S. is home to approximately 1.9 million veteran-owned businesses that employ approximately 5.5 million people. Helping them grow takes more than capital; it takes practical guidance, connections, and access to new markets. The grants announced today bring together support at different stages of the business journey, from early training and mentorship to business-growth programs and federal contracting education:
- D'Aniello IVMF: Continued support to expand entrepreneurship programs that aim to serve 5,000 entrepreneurs, helping veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses prepare to access capital, strengthen and scale their operations, reach new markets, and compete for contracts to drive revenue growth and job creation. Since its inception, D'Aniello IVMF has supported more than 235,000 military-connected individuals, and its entrepreneurship alumni businesses have reported more than $4.8 billion in combined annual revenue and support more than 52,000 jobs. JPMorganChase is a founding sponsor of D'Aniello IVMF, and the organizations also work together through CEOcircle, which connects business owners with peer networks, mentorship, business expertise, and dedicated banking liaisons. More than 250 business leaders have participated in CEOcircle since the partnership launched in 2021, with scaling businesses generating more than $1.79 billion in revenue and creating more than 6,300 jobs.
- NVSBC: Support to develop a first-of-its-kind professional certification for small business government contracting, building on work that has already helped nearly 2,000 veteran-owned small businesses build the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to access the federal marketplace and compete for and secure government contracts. Among businesses that completed the pilot program, 55% reported increased revenue and nearly 40% reported securing at least one government contract.
Together, the programs pair access to capital with practical guidance, training, mentorship, and connections so veteran entrepreneurs and military families can navigate the challenges of business ownership with a stronger support system.
"For veteran-owned small businesses, federal contracting can be an important path to growth, but knowing how to compete in that marketplace is critical," said Scott Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of the National Veteran Small Business Coalition. "We've already seen the difference this training can make, with participating businesses reporting increased revenue and new contract wins. With JPMorganChase's support, we can expand that work and help more veteran entrepreneurs build the skills they need to compete."
"Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs need access to business support at every stage, from launching a company to sustaining its growth. Strong partners are essential to an ecosystem that can meet those evolving needs," said Barb Carson, Managing Director of Programs and Policy at Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). "JPMorganChase's longstanding commitment has supported the D'Aniello IVMF in continuing to build a strong network, bringing together funding, business expertise and connections to new markets."
Building on 15 years of support for the military-connected community
Veterans and military spouses offer adaptability, resilience, and a strong sense of service—qualities that strengthen our workforce. JPMorganChase is dedicated to helping them translate their experiences into meaningful careers. From 2020 through 2026, JPMorganChase contributed more than $16 million to organizations serving veterans and the military community.
This year marks 15 years since JPMorganChase established its Office of Military & Veterans Affairs and helped launch the Veteran Jobs Mission, advancing the firm's efforts to expand employment opportunities for veterans and military spouses. The Veteran Jobs Mission has grown from 11 companies in 2011 to more than 315 today and has surpassed one million U.S. veteran hires, with JPMorganChase hiring approximately 21,000 veterans and employing more than 3,100 military spouses.
The firm also supports military-connected talent through programs including the Military Pathways Development Program, which provides veterans with training and mentorship through two, one-year rotational roles, and its Virtual Call Center program, which creates flexible customer-service career opportunities for talent who may have limited access to traditional call center sites, including military spouses. Operating in Detroit, Baltimore, Atlanta, and Tucson, the Virtual Call Center program has created more than 450 U.S. jobs with competitive pay, benefits, and career advancement opportunities. For military spouses, the program offers full-time roles that can move with them when their families relocate.
Advancing the American Dream for small business owners
The new support complements JPMorganChase's American Dream Initiative, a multi-year effort to help expand economic opportunity by accelerating and scaling effective solutions. The initiative includes a firmwide effort to reach as many as 10 million small businesses nationwide, up from more than seven million served today, with expanded banker presence and access to the capital, coaching, tools, and practical policy support they need to thrive.
About JPMorganChase
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America, with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026. The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the firm serves millions of customers in the U.S. and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .
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