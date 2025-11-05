Journey Medical Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

Journey Medical Corporation ("Journey Medical" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company primarily focused on selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Journey Medical conference call. Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10204065/100324a2b1b . Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical's website, www.journeymedicalcorp.com , and will remain available for replay for approximately 30 days after the conference call.

About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) ("Journey Medical") is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology's most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com .

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Journey Medical Corporation
(781) 652-4500
ir@jmcderm.com

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Journey MedicalDERMNASDAQ:DERMLife Science Investing
DERM
The Conversation (0)
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th - 20th, 2022

36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th - 20th, 2022

The Spring into Action- Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on May 16th - 20th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience The Spring into Action: VIRTUAL begins on Monday, May 16th, 2022,... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Smackover Lithium Files Maiden Inferred Resource for Its Franklin Project in East Texas, Containing the Highest Reported Lithium-in-Brine Grades in North America

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Base Metals Investing

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Northern Quebec

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs