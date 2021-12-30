Jourdan Resources Inc. announces that it intends to complete a best efforts non-brokered private placement flow-through financing of up to 40,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 . Each Unit will be issued on a “flow-through basis” and will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant . Each Warrant entitles the holder ...

JOR:CA