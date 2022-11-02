Life Science NewsInvesting News

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, announced today earning a $15.0 million clinical milestone payment from Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) under the exclusive license agreement for GS-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody for which Gilead has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize. GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811) is designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory (TITR) cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Under the terms of the September 2020 agreement, Gilead invested $35.0 million in Jounce's common stock and made an $85.0 million upfront payment to Jounce. Jounce led the development of JTX-1811 through IND clearance, after which Gilead obtained the sole right to develop and commercialize the program. After receiving this $15.0 million milestone payment, Jounce may receive up to an additional $645.0 million in future clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and will also be eligible to receive royalties ranging from high single digit to mid-teens based upon worldwide sales. Any milestone or royalty paid to Jounce is subject to certain reductions as described in the license agreement.

About Jounce Therapeutics:

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and may provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce's highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. JTX-8064 is currently being investigated alone and in combination with pimivalimab (formerly JTX-4014), Jounce's internal PD-1 inhibitor, in one monotherapy and seven indication-specific combination therapy cohorts in the Phase 1/2 INNATE trial and is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in the Phase 2 portion of the study. Jounce's most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. Pimivalimab is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce's broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Various statements in this release concerning Jounce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, Jounce's expectations regarding the receipt of future milestone or royalty payments may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which often include words such as, "may" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Jounce believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Jounce cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, that Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead") may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials, the development plans of Gilead, the potential advantages of GS-1811, that GS-1811 will not receive regulatory approval or become a commercially successful product and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Jounce's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Jounce's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Jounce undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact:
Eric Laub
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
+1-857-259-3853
elaub@jouncetx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDBiotech Investing
GILD
abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews.com"

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is adding PSC Natural Foods to its Canadian distribution platform for its full product line. PSC has been a leading distributor for 40 years on Vancouver Island, BC and Lower Mainland. This adds to Komo's growing distribution network across Canada which now has over 400 distribution points.

"PSC Natural Foods is very pleased to represent Komo Plant Based Foods on Vancouver Island! Komo's commitment to quality, plant based, feel good food, closely aligns with our customers' demands on beautiful Vancouver Island," says Andrew Betts, Purchasing, Procurement, Finance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Vemlidy® for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection in Pediatric Patients

Approval Expands on Previous FDA Approval of Vemlidy in Adults Living With This Chronic Liver Disease –

Efficacy and Safety of Once-Daily Vemlidy Demonstrated in Individuals 12 Years of Age and Older

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Data Reinforcing Impact of Bristol Myers Squibb Cardiovascular Portfolio to be Presented at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022

Data across VALOR-HCM, EXPLORER-HCM, AUGUSTUS and other studies continue to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the company's cardiovascular portfolio

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research demonstrating the strength of the company's cardiovascular franchise at the American Heart Association's (AHA) annual Scientific Sessions, taking place in-person and virtually November 5-7, 2022. Findings from clinical, patient-reported outcomes and real-world studies will be presented across the cardiovascular portfolio. Notably, one abstract from the CAMZYOS ® (mavacamten) development program was accepted as a featured science presentation demonstrating advancements in the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2022

─ Tuspetinib (HM43239) Dose Escalation and Exploration Phase 1/2 Trial in r/r AML Complete; Continued Superior Safety Profile and Clinical Responses Including Complete Remissions as Single Agent Across Three Dose Levels ─

─ Recruitment Open for Tuspetinib Dose Expansion Trial with Enriched Populations ─

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead to Present Data Across Viral Hepatitis and Liver Fibrosis at The Liver Meeting® 2022, Reinforcing Gilead as a Leader in Addressing Treatment Needs for People Living With Liver Disease

More than 70 Clinical and Real-World Abstracts Address Key Treatment Needs in Liver Disease –

Integrated Analyses from Three Studies Underscore the Efficacy and Safety Profile of Hepcludex ® , for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis Delta Virus

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×