Cazaly Resources

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR), to earn up to 80% equity in the Goongarrie Gold Project (Goongarrie, or the Project).

Highlights

  • Cazaly signs binding term sheet with Brightstar Resources to earn up to 80% of the Goongarrie Gold Project located in the Kalgoorlie-Menzies district in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia
  • The Project covers 12km strike of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone-Boulder Lefroy Shear Zone (BTZ), host to multiple world class gold deposits
  • Several high priority gold drill targets with growth potential
  • Gold mineralisation at the Hastings prospect extends for over 1km, and is open along strike and at depth. Anomalous intercepts include 38m @ 3.1g/t gold1
  • Cazaly to spend up to $3M on exploration to earn staged equity up to 80% of the Goongarrie Project

Cazaly’s Managing Director, Tara French comments:

“The Goongarrie gold project presents Cazaly with an outstanding opportunity to explore for new gold resources in a multi-million-ounce gold district. The sizeable land package has multiple gold targets

and is largely untested at depth. We are very much looking forward to generating new gold targets and drill testing the existing prospects. With the gold price breaking A$4,600 oz for the first time, and with a positive pricing outlook, it’s the perfect time for Cazaly to get back into gold. We are pleased to have entered into the agreement for nil cash or scrip consideration with all funding going ‘into the ground’. We look forward to advancing this project and to working closely with our new partners at Brightstar to maximise value for shareholders.”

Goongarrie Gold Project

Goongarrie is located in the northeastern goldfields, 90km north of Kalgoorlie, and is easily accessible via the Goldfields Highway that runs along the western boundary of the project area. The Project consists of 70km2 of greenstone sequence within the Kalgoorlie Terrain.

Figure 1. Regional location - Goongarrie Gold Project.

Importantly the Project covers twelve kilometers of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ), which is the northern extension of the Boulder-Lefroy Shear Zone (BLSZ) to the south, one of the richest gold mineralised structures in the Yilgarn Craton. Subsequent exploration activities have identified two additional subparallel N-S structures that also have the potential to host significant gold deposits.

Material Terms of Joint Venture Agreement

The terms of the earn-in joint venture agreement for the Goongarrie Project, subject to Cazaly completing due diligence, are:

  • Cazaly to expend an initial $1m on exploration to earn a 25% interest;
  • Expend further funds of $1m to earn a 51% interest;
  • Expend further funds of $1m to earn to an 80% interest.

Tenements included in the Goongarrie Project are listed in Table 1.

Project History

The Goongarrie Project was acquired by Kingwest Resources Ltd (KWR) in 2019. In May 2023 KWR merged with Brightstar Resources Limited whose focus has now shifted away from the Goongarrie project following their recent merger with Alto Metals Ltd (ASX: AME)i.

Prior to KWR acquiring the Project, very little exploration activity had been completed across the project as work was focused at Menzies and Kalgoorlie. Historic work included soil sampling, trenching, auger drilling, shallow aircore drilling, and limited RC drilling. This work targeted oxide gold mineralisation at surface associated with the Bardoc Tectonic Zone-Boulder Lefroy Shear Zone (BTZ). Two gold deposits along the BTZ were initially mined in the late 1980s at Jennys Reward, and Goongarrie Lady which was recently re-commissioned by a private group. There is potential for the discovery of new gold deposits undercover along the 12km strike length of the BTZ and along largely untested parallel mineralised structures that run N-S through the length of the project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cazaly Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

Brightstar Resources

Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that a binding Term Sheet has been executed with Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly), under which Cazaly is granted an option to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project, by incurring exploration expenditure of up to $3 million.

Paul Ferguson, CEO of Metals Australia.

Metals Australia Eyes Emerging North American Graphite Supply Chain, CEO Says

Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) CEO Paul Ferguson highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the graphite industry in a recent interview, saying policy changes in North America are encouraging investment in domestic supply chains.

“I think we've really started to see, particularly in the last 12 to 18 months and maybe a little longer than that, the focus, particularly in Canada and the US, has started to move in terms of strategic supply of domestic graphite,” Ferguson said, stressing the importance of graphite for electric vehicle manufacturing and energy storage systems.

Metals Australia’s Lac Carheil graphite project in Québec is positioned to benefit from this shift. The project is advancing through the prefeasibility study stage and has strong infrastructure advantages, including proximity to major mining hubs, a high-voltage Québec hydro power line and a new highway for improved accessibility.

Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Metals


BC on a map.

BC Moves to Expedite 18 Mining Projects as US Trade Tensions Rise

The BC government plans to fast track 18 resource projects to reduce the province’s dependence on US trade.

According to the CBC, the mining and energy projects are worth around C$20 billion combined, and are expected to move through the approval process at an accelerated pace amid ongoing trade tensions with the US.

The government has identified resource-dependent communities as the primary beneficiaries, as they are most vulnerable to potential trade disruptions. The projects are expected to employ 8,000 people.

Gold bar on scale.

Horizon Minerals, Poseidon Get Final Court Approval for Merger

The merger between Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) and Poseidon Nickel is now legally effective.

The companies made the announcement in a joint press release on Monday (February 10), saying it follows final approval from the Supreme Court of Western Australia. They first announced the deal in October 2024.

The transaction is set to close on schedule as it was originally expected to go into effect in January or February.

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking High-grade Gold Deposits in the Historic Mother Lode Gold Belt

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking High-grade Gold Deposits in the Historic Mother Lode Gold Belt


×