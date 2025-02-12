- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District
Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR), to earn up to 80% equity in the Goongarrie Gold Project (Goongarrie, or the Project).
Highlights
- Cazaly signs binding term sheet with Brightstar Resources to earn up to 80% of the Goongarrie Gold Project located in the Kalgoorlie-Menzies district in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia
- The Project covers 12km strike of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone-Boulder Lefroy Shear Zone (BTZ), host to multiple world class gold deposits
- Several high priority gold drill targets with growth potential
- Gold mineralisation at the Hastings prospect extends for over 1km, and is open along strike and at depth. Anomalous intercepts include 38m @ 3.1g/t gold1
- Cazaly to spend up to $3M on exploration to earn staged equity up to 80% of the Goongarrie Project
Cazaly’s Managing Director, Tara French comments:
“The Goongarrie gold project presents Cazaly with an outstanding opportunity to explore for new gold resources in a multi-million-ounce gold district. The sizeable land package has multiple gold targets
and is largely untested at depth. We are very much looking forward to generating new gold targets and drill testing the existing prospects. With the gold price breaking A$4,600 oz for the first time, and with a positive pricing outlook, it’s the perfect time for Cazaly to get back into gold. We are pleased to have entered into the agreement for nil cash or scrip consideration with all funding going ‘into the ground’. We look forward to advancing this project and to working closely with our new partners at Brightstar to maximise value for shareholders.”
Goongarrie Gold Project
Goongarrie is located in the northeastern goldfields, 90km north of Kalgoorlie, and is easily accessible via the Goldfields Highway that runs along the western boundary of the project area. The Project consists of 70km2 of greenstone sequence within the Kalgoorlie Terrain.
Figure 1. Regional location - Goongarrie Gold Project.
Importantly the Project covers twelve kilometers of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ), which is the northern extension of the Boulder-Lefroy Shear Zone (BLSZ) to the south, one of the richest gold mineralised structures in the Yilgarn Craton. Subsequent exploration activities have identified two additional subparallel N-S structures that also have the potential to host significant gold deposits.
Material Terms of Joint Venture Agreement
The terms of the earn-in joint venture agreement for the Goongarrie Project, subject to Cazaly completing due diligence, are:
- Cazaly to expend an initial $1m on exploration to earn a 25% interest;
- Expend further funds of $1m to earn a 51% interest;
- Expend further funds of $1m to earn to an 80% interest.
Tenements included in the Goongarrie Project are listed in Table 1.
Project History
The Goongarrie Project was acquired by Kingwest Resources Ltd (KWR) in 2019. In May 2023 KWR merged with Brightstar Resources Limited whose focus has now shifted away from the Goongarrie project following their recent merger with Alto Metals Ltd (ASX: AME)i.
Prior to KWR acquiring the Project, very little exploration activity had been completed across the project as work was focused at Menzies and Kalgoorlie. Historic work included soil sampling, trenching, auger drilling, shallow aircore drilling, and limited RC drilling. This work targeted oxide gold mineralisation at surface associated with the Bardoc Tectonic Zone-Boulder Lefroy Shear Zone (BTZ). Two gold deposits along the BTZ were initially mined in the late 1980s at Jennys Reward, and Goongarrie Lady which was recently re-commissioned by a private group. There is potential for the discovery of new gold deposits undercover along the 12km strike length of the BTZ and along largely untested parallel mineralised structures that run N-S through the length of the project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cazaly Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that a binding Term Sheet has been executed with Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly), under which Cazaly is granted an option to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project, by incurring exploration expenditure of up to $3 million.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Brightstar has signed a binding Term Sheet with Cazaly Resources Limited under which Cazaly is granted an option to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project by sole funding exploration expenditure of up to $3 million, as follows:
- Upon exercising the option, Cazaly to spend $1 million on expenditure over an initial 12-month period to earn a 25% interest;
- Cazaly to spend an additional $1 million on expenditure over a further 18-month period to earn an additional 26% interest (aggregate 51% interest); and
- Cazaly to spend an additional $1 million on expenditure over a further 18-month period to earn an additional 29% interest (aggregate 80% interest)
- Upon Cazaly earning an interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project, Brightstar and Cazaly shall form a Joint Venture
- The earn-in allows Brightstar to prioritise operational and development activities, with Definitive Feasibility Study workstreams advancing and current mining operations at Second Fortune complemented by start-up works at the Fish underground project
- Brightstar’s exploration strategy remains focused on improving and growing existing mineral resources at projects with granted mining leases and near-term commercialisation pathways, such as the Sandstone, Menzies and broader Laverton project areas
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented:
“With our focus on development and mining operations across the broader Eastern Goldfields and Murchison regions, we are delighted to have attracted a quality partner in Cazaly to explore the Lake Goongarrie area in greater detail, while retaining exposure and upside to exploration success with the joint venture.
Our focus in the general Menzies area is on the Lady Shenton System where we are defining a large open pit mining complex as part of our DFS, whilst we continue to explore and assess other deposits such as Yunndaga and the Link Zone for future mining opportunities to increase our operational footprint in the Menzies area.”
Figure 1 – Menzies & Lake Goongarrie tenure
Under the Term Sheet, Cazaly is granted an option, exercisable within 90 days, to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project shown in Figure 1 (which is a combination of wholly owned tenements and tenements where Brightstar holds gold rights). The exercise of the option by Cazaly is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including due diligence on the Goongarrie Gold Project by Cazaly, the tenements being in good standing and certain deeds of assignment being entered into with parties that have rights in respect of the Goongarrie Gold Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Metals Australia Eyes Emerging North American Graphite Supply Chain, CEO Says
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) CEO Paul Ferguson highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the graphite industry in a recent interview, saying policy changes in North America are encouraging investment in domestic supply chains.
“I think we've really started to see, particularly in the last 12 to 18 months and maybe a little longer than that, the focus, particularly in Canada and the US, has started to move in terms of strategic supply of domestic graphite,” Ferguson said, stressing the importance of graphite for electric vehicle manufacturing and energy storage systems.
Metals Australia’s Lac Carheil graphite project in Québec is positioned to benefit from this shift. The project is advancing through the prefeasibility study stage and has strong infrastructure advantages, including proximity to major mining hubs, a high-voltage Québec hydro power line and a new highway for improved accessibility.
With an estimated 1.53 million metric tons of contained graphite and high-purity test results, the project has the potential to strengthen North America’s graphite supply chain, Ferguson said.
“(There are) lots of real positives in the right part of the world, which is growing in terms of those strategic interests. We think we've got something really big at Lac Carheil,” he added.
The company has an active year ahead. Drilling at Lac Carheil is set to begin, with resource updates expected in the first half of the year. Metals Australia is also planning follow-up exploration at its project in the James Bay region after promising gold and base metals results. In Australia, the company will resume exploration at the Warrego East copper-gold project in the Northern Territory after the wet season, while metallurgical testing continues at its Manindi critical minerals project in Western Australia.
With a well-funded strategy and a diverse portfolio, Metals Australia is positioning itself as a key player in the critical minerals sector. Investors and industry watchers can expect a dynamic year ahead as the company advances its projects.
Watch the full interview with Paul Ferguson, CEO of Metals Australia, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Metals Australia (ASX:MLS). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Metals Australia in order to help investors learn more about the company. Metals Australia is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Metals Australia and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Heliostar Metals
Investor Insight
Heliostar Metals has a clear, execution-focused strategy. They are on track to go from no gold production in 2023 to 150,000 ounces of annual gold production in just a couple of years. As one of the fastest-growing gold producers in the industry, Heliostar presents a compelling investment opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a continued gold bull market.
Overview
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR,OTCQX:HSTXF,FRA:RGG1) is an emerging mid-tier gold producer focused on unlocking high-grade gold production in Mexico’s premier mining regions.
The company rapidly expanded its asset base by acquiring a diverse portfolio of producing and development-stage assets. This positions it for long-term, scalable production growth.The company holds two operating mines (San Agustin and La Colorada), two advanced development projects (Ana Paula and Cerro del Gallo), and two additional growth assets (San Antonio and Unga in Alaska). Unlike most of its peers, Heliostar is uniquely positioned to fund growth through internal cash flow while continuing to expand its resource base.
The company prioritizes capital discipline and low-cost acquisitions, significantly expanding its asset base while maintaining a lean financial structure. Unlike many juniors reliant on heavy dilution, Heliostar leverages internal cash flow from its producing assets to drive project development.
Heliostar Metals is strategically positioned to scale its gold production to 150,000 ounces per year in the near term by leveraging its producing mines and development assets. San Agustin and La Colorada provide immediate cash flow and serve as the foundation for production growth. At La Colorada, a permitted expansion plan allows for low-cost increases in output, while the advancement of Ana Paula Phase 1 will significantly enhance production capacity.
Looking ahead, the company has a long-term vision of achieving 500,000 ounces of gold production annually by 2030. This growth will be driven by the development of Cerro del Gallo and San Antonio, both positioned as next-generation mines. Additionally, Ana Paula Phase 2 is expected to scale production beyond 100,000 ounces per year, further solidifying Heliostar’s production base. The company will also pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions to supplement organic growth and expand its project pipeline.
Heliostar’s focus is on minimizing shareholder dilution (and maximizing shareholder value) by funding growth through internal cash flow. The company is reinvesting revenue from operating mines into exploration and development, ensuring efficient capital allocation to high-impact assets. This self-sustaining approach is further strengthened by a strong institutional investor base, which holds 53 percent of the company’s shares, providing confidence in Heliostar’s growth trajectory.
Company Highlights
- Heliostar Metals is rapidly advancing from a junior explorer to a mid-tier gold producer, targeting 150,000 oz per year in the near term and 500,000 oz annually by 2030.
- Heliostar has rapidly expanded its portfolio with key acquisitions, now controlling two producing mines and four advanced-stage growth assets in Mexico. Added 3.5 million measured and indicated gold ounces for just US$15 million, reinforcing a capital-efficient growth model.
- The company prioritizes capital discipline and low-cost acquisitions to expand its asset base and maintain a lean financial structure. Unlike many juniors who dilute shareholders to grow, Heliostar leveraged gold production cash flows to drive project development.
- Its flagship project, Ana Paula, is one of Mexico’s highest-grade undeveloped gold projects. The Heliostar team took on the permitted open pit design and revised it to an underground operation. The current mine plan has potential to produce more than 100,000 gold ounces per year.
- In 2024, Heliostar acquired the La Colorada and San Agustin gold projects. Production at these two mines provide immediate cash flow. That funds Heliostar’s exploration and development without significant dilution.
- CEO Charles Funk leads a seasoned team of mine builders and exploration experts with a track record of developing world-class deposits.
- The company also features a favorable shareholder registry: 53 percent institutional investors, 42 percent high-net-worth and retail investors, and 5 percent held by the board and management.
Key Projects
Ana Paula (Flagship Development Project)
Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update effective November 27, 2023.
The Ana Paula project is Heliostar’s flagship high-grade underground gold deposit, located in the Guerrero Gold Belt, Mexico. With 710,920 oz measured and indicated gold (6.6 g/t) and 447,500 oz inferred gold (4.24 g/t), the project has significant exploration upside. Originally envisioned as an open-pit operation, Heliostar has transitioned Ana Paula into an underground mining project to improve economics and reduce environmental impact. The company is currently conducting a feasibility study, expected to be completed in late 2025, with a construction decision to follow.
Phase 1 production is projected at 50,000 oz per year, scaling to more than 100,000 oz in Phase 2. Exploration is ongoing to expand the high-grade panel, with exceptional drill results, including 125.9 meters @ 4.02 g/t gold (23.6 meters @ 12.5 g/t gold). Ana Paula is a high-impact, high-grade asset that will form the backbone of Heliostar’s production growth.
La Colorada Mine
Located in Sonora, Mexico, La Colorada is one of Heliostar’s cash-flow-generating assets, currently in production with a 2025 guidance of 17,000 to 23,300 oz gold. The mine features a permitted expansion plan, including the Creston Pit Cutback, which contains 220,000 oz probable reserves, and the Veta Madre Pit, which holds an additional 163,000 oz probable reserves (awaiting permitting).
Heliostar is actively drilling below the existing pits, targeting high-grade underground extensions. The company is also evaluating low-grade stockpiles and optimizing heap leach recovery to enhance profitability. By Q1 2025, La Colorada’s expansion will be restarted, leading to a significant increase in gold output.
San Agustin Mine
San Agustin is a low-cost, open-pit heap leach gold mine located in Durango, Mexico, producing between 14,650 to 14,950 oz gold in 2024. The mine offers significant upside through heap leach reprocessing, with a plan to recover 20 Mt of non-agglomerated, run-of-mine material.
The Corner Permit Cutback contains an additional 86,000 oz gold and 4.5 Moz silver, requiring approval before mining. Additionally, San Agustin has sulfide mineralization potential at depth, which remains underexplored. The mine continues to be a consistent cash flow generator, supporting Heliostar’s development pipeline.
Cerro del Gallo Project
Cerro del Gallo is a large-scale, low-cost development asset located in Guanajuato, Mexico. With 2.86 Moz measured and indicated gold and 1 Moz inferred gold, the project represents a long-term growth opportunity for Heliostar.
The company is currently advancing permitting efforts to unlock the heap leach processing potential, which could significantly contribute to its mid-term production goals. Cerro del Gallo is expected to become a core asset as Heliostar scales toward the longer-term 500,000 oz per year production goal.
Pro Forma Total Gold Resources
San Antonio Project
located in Baja California Sur, Mexico, San Antonio is an open-pit gold development project with a 1.74 Moz measured and indicated gold resource. The project is currently awaiting environmental permitting, after which Heliostar will assess development timelines. San Antonio’s favorable metallurgy and location make it a strategic asset with potential for future near-term production.
Unga Project
The Unga project in Alaska is a high-grade gold exploration asset, with an inferred resource of 384,000 oz gold (13.8 g/t). While not a primary focus, the project remains a long-term high-grade growth opportunity.
Management Team
Charles Funk – President & CEO
Charles Funk brings over 18 years of experience in business development and exploration. Before joining Heliostar, he held senior roles at Newcrest Mining and OZ Minerals, two of the world's most prominent mining companies. Funk led the Panuco discovery for Vizsla Silver in 2020, demonstrating his strong expertise in identifying and advancing high-potential gold and silver deposits. Under his leadership, Heliostar has pursued transformational acquisitions that have rapidly expanded the company’s asset base while maintaining capital efficiency.
Gregg Bush – Chief Operating Officer
A highly regarded mine builder, Gregg Bush has a strong track record in mine development, project integration, and operations management. He previously served as COO of Capstone Mining for nine years and as SVP of Mexico for Equinox Gold. With deep experience in Latin American mining operations, Bush plays a pivotal role in advancing Heliostar’s production assets, optimizing operations and ensuring efficient project execution.
Sam Anderson – VP Projects
Sam Anderson brings 20 years of experience in mine geology and project management, including 17 years at Newmont, where he served as mine geology superintendent and senior manager of exploration business development. He played a significant role in the development of Newmont’s Merian Mine in Suriname, from resource stage to steady-state operation. His expertise in mineral resource expansion and project evaluation is crucial to advancing Ana Paula and Cerro del Gallo toward production.
Mike Gingles – VP of Corporate Development
With over 35 years of corporate and entrepreneurial experience in the mining industry, Mike Gingles has been a key player in major mining deals. He led the Pueblo Viejo and Turquoise Ridge transactions for Placer Dome, two of the largest gold assets in North America. His expertise in strategic partnerships, corporate finance, and project acquisitions has positioned Heliostar for transformational growth.
Hernan Dorado – VP Sustainability & Special Projects
As a fifth-generation miner, Hernan Dorado has more than 20 years of experience in the mining sector, including a founding role at Guanajuato Silver, where he served as COO. He has extensive experience in Mexican mining operations, permitting and sustainability practices, ensuring that Heliostar’s projects meet the highest environmental and social responsibility standards.
Vitalina Lyssoun – Chief Financial Officer
Vitalina Lyssoun is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA) with over 16 years of financial expertise with a focus on the resource sector. She has strengths in Canadian and US public company reporting, regulatory and tax compliance, and internal controls. She is fluent in Spanish and has experience in operations based in Mexico, Central America and West Africa. Most recently, Lyssoun built and led the corporate accounting team at Gatos Silver, including through their recent merger with First Majestic Silver.
BC Moves to Expedite 18 Mining Projects as US Trade Tensions Rise
The BC government plans to fast track 18 resource projects to reduce the province’s dependence on US trade.
According to the CBC, the mining and energy projects are worth around C$20 billion combined, and are expected to move through the approval process at an accelerated pace amid ongoing trade tensions with the US.
The government has identified resource-dependent communities as the primary beneficiaries, as they are most vulnerable to potential trade disruptions. The projects are expected to employ 8,000 people.
"We have a huge advantage in British Columbia here with our geographic positioning," Premier David Eby said in an email to the CBC. "We know that we have what the world needs, and we're going to use that to our advantage."
The properties include the Eskay Creek gold-silver project, a historic mine restart in Northwest BC, the expansion of the Red Chris gold-copper mine in the same region and the Highland Valley copper mine extension in Logan Lake.
Other projects cited are the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine near Fort St. James, the Cedar natural gas export facility in Kitimat and the NEBC Connector, a pipeline project transporting natural gas liquids from Northeast BC to Alberta.
BC Energy Minister Adrian Dix confirmed that the government will prioritize permitting and environmental assessments for these projects, though he emphasized that existing regulatory standards will be maintained.
"It's critically important that we move through these stages of the process, not to take away from standards, but to ensure that these projects happen in the fastest possible way," he said.
US export hub
According to BC Stats, the US accounted for 54 percent of the province’s exports in 2023.
Of those exports, 67 percent were in the wood, pulp and paper, metallic mineral and energy sectors. China and Japan were the next largest markets, representing 14 percent and 11 percent, respectively.
The BC government continues to evaluate additional projects for fast tracking, with further announcements expected in the coming weeks.
Fast tracked projects raise regulatory concerns
Some environmental groups have raised concerns about the fast-tracking decision.
The CBC quotes Jessica Clogg of West Coast Environmental Law, who suggests that economic uncertainty is being used to justify projects that may have otherwise faced greater scrutiny.
"I do think it's shameful that resource companies and the business sectors are taking advantage of the current economic instability to apparently put forward a list of potentially risky projects," she commented.
Several projects have also drawn opposition from Indigenous groups. The Eskay Creek and Red Chris mines have faced resistance from Alaskan Indigenous governments due to environmental concerns.
In BC, the Tahltan Nation has voiced dismay about the decision to fast track those projects, noting that they are both located in Tahltan territory and pointing to a lack of consultation.
“We fully acknowledge that developments in the United States have raised economic concerns in Canada and we share those concerns,” President Beverly Slater wrote in a February 7 statement.
“For the Tahltan Nation, our priority, as always, is ensuring that our Title and Rights, as well as our human rights, are fully upheld and respected. This involves properly assessing the economic, environmental, social, and cultural dimensions of any project proposed in our Territory consistent with any agreement that has been entered into by the Tahltan Nation and British Columbia pursuant to section 7 of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.”
The expansion of the Highland Valley copper mine, owned by Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) has been challenged by the Skeetchestn and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc bands in BC's interior.
Dix stated that consultations with Indigenous communities will continue. He noted that several wind power projects are structured to be at least 50 percent Indigenous-owned.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Horizon Minerals, Poseidon Get Final Court Approval for Merger
The merger between Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) and Poseidon Nickel is now legally effective.
The companies made the announcement in a joint press release on Monday (February 10), saying it follows final approval from the Supreme Court of Western Australia. They first announced the deal in October 2024.
The transaction is set to close on schedule as it was originally expected to go into effect in January or February.
Under the agreement, Horizon shareholders will own 69.8 percent of the merged company, while the remaining 30.2 percent of the entity will be held by Poseidon shareholders. Shares of Poseidon stopped trading on the ASX on Monday.
The new entity consolidates Horizon’s large gold resource and Poseidon’s Black Swan processing infrastructure.
Horizon is bringing to the table its Boorara gold project, which recently successfully made its first gold pour. Boorara will be among the cornerstone assets of the combined company, along with Horizon’s Burbanks project.
The company plans to provide a five year mine plan to fill the Black Swan processing plant.
Black Swan will be converted into a gold plant, a move that the new company believes has the potential to unlock latent value in Horizon’s portfolio and “open up the region for toll milling and further consolidation.”
All cornerstone assets of the company are located in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie districts.
Shares of Horizon rose close to 12 percent on Monday, closing the day at AU$0.053.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Horizon Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking High-grade Gold Deposits in the Historic Mother Lode Gold Belt
With a portfolio of past-producing gold assets with a resource potential of 1 to 4 million ounces, Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCQB:PRRVF,GR-FRANKFURT:7RH1) is a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to high-potential gold assets amid a current gold bull market.
Providence Gold Mines focuses on revitalizing the historic Providence Group of Mines. The company aims to unlock the potential of its high-grade gold deposits within the Mother Lode Gold Belt in Sonora, California. This prolific gold district has historically reportedly produced over 128 million ounces of gold, making it one of North America's most significant gold-producing regions.
The Providence Group of Mines consists of seven patented mineral claims: Bonita, Consuelo, Fair Play, Good Enough, McCarthy, Mexican and Providence. With a portfolio of past-producing gold mines, high-grade drill targets, and a near-term pathway to production through stockpile processing, the company is poised to generate significant value for shareholders.
Company Highlights
- Providence Gold controls a portfolio of gold mines in Tuolumne County, California, situated in the heart of the historic Mother Lode district, a region that has produced over 128 million ounces of gold to date.
- The Providence Group of Gold Mines, consisting of seven patented staked mineral claims, was historically a high-grade producer, with reported grades grossly exceeding 1.0 oz/ton.
- The company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple gravity-based processing.
- Utilizing 3D terrestrial LIDAR laser scanning technology and traditional exploration methods, Providence Gold has identified new high-grade drill targets beneath and between historical stopes, supporting a resource potential estimate of 1 to 4 million ounces.
- The company has outlined a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting high-grade zones identified through 3D modeling, trenching and soil geo chemistry and traditional mapping.
This Providence Gold MInes profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD) to receive an Investor Presentation
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
