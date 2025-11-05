Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will present at the Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3 rd , 2025. Management will participate in a Fireside Chat at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Johnson & Johnson's Investor Relations website at www.investor.jnj.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

