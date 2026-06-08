Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Firefly Bio, Inc. to Expand Oncology Pipeline with Novel Degrader Antibody Conjugate Platform

Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Firefly Bio, Inc. to Expand Oncology Pipeline with Novel Degrader Antibody Conjugate Platform

  • Expands the Company's expertise in targeting pan-KRAS and other drivers of hard-to-treat cancers
  • Acquisition adds a proprietary degrader antibody conjugate platform designed to overcome key limitations of existing therapeutic approaches
  • Strengthens leadership in next-generation antibody engineering to accelerate oncology innovation

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Firefly Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Firelink™ degrader antibody conjugate (DAC) platform, for $1 billion in cash. The Firelink™ DAC platform for KRAS-driven tumors bolsters Johnson & Johnson's oncology pipeline and ambition to develop targeted medicines for the most prevalent and hard-to-treat solid tumors with high unmet need 1 .

Antibody therapeutics have revolutionized the treatment of cancer through continuous innovations from monoclonal antibodies, to bi-and multi-specifics, antibody drug conjugates, and other antibody-based approaches. The Firelink™ DAC platform is a novel, innovative approach to overcome limitations of existing treatments by delivering a highly selective protein degrader to tumor cells, while avoiding healthy cells.

"KRAS has notoriously been considered an undruggable target and patients with KRAS-driven cancers continue to face limited treatment options with survival measured in months, not years," said John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine, Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. "We believe the proprietary Firelink™ platform will overcome the limitations of current treatments and diversify our pipeline with preclinical candidates for treating multiple types of solid tumors."

Johnson & Johnson is at the forefront of oncology therapies
For more than three decades, Johnson & Johnson has advanced innovative therapies to address some of the most complex cancers and improve outcomes for patients worldwide. Firefly Bio Inc.'s capabilities in emerging modalities complement Johnson & Johnson's existing expertise in antibody engineering and accelerates the Company's pioneering of more effective, durable treatments.

About the agreement
Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson & Johnson will acquire Firefly Bio, Inc. for $1 billion in cash. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur later this year, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The accounting treatment will be communicated on or before the close of the transaction.

About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com . Follow us @JNJInnovMed .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements :
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the potential acquisition of Firefly Bio, Inc. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of closing conditions for the acquisition; the possibility that the transaction will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all; the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the acquisition, if completed, may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; challenges inherent in product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new products; economic conditions, including currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; adverse litigation or government action; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. In addition, if and when the transaction is consummated, there will be risks and uncertainties related to the ability of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies to successfully integrate Firefly Bio, Inc. as well as the ability to ensure successful development and regulatory approval of Firefly Bio, Inc. programs. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Media contact:
J&J Global Media Relations
Media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
Jessica Margevich
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJnyse:jnj
JNJ
The Conversation (0)
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.These advanced European technologies... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13 th , at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue's upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue's common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition,... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st , at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at... Keep Reading...

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). As quoted in the press release: The collaboration will explore the potential for Kaleido’s... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

EraNova Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Related News

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

precious metals investing

EraNova Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

base metals investing

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

precious metals investing

Heliostar Announces Closing of Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tintina Mines Soars 200 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Take a Hit, Russia Makes Bold Gold Claim