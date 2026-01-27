Johnson & Johnson Marks $100 Million of MedTech Products Donated Since 2020 to Help People Live, See and Smile

$20 million additional funding is planned for 2026 to support programs and impact investments that increase access to Cardiovascular, Surgery and Vision care
Partnerships with global and local organizations, alongside continued product donations, will equip the health workforce with tools, trainings and support
Builds on longstanding efforts by Johnson & Johnson and the J&J Foundation to champion and support health workers
Johnson & Johnson, with support from the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Foundation, announced that it has donated $100 million of MedTech products since 2020 to help more people around the world access the specialized care they need to live, see and smile. The Company has also planned to contribute an additional $20 million toward programs and impact investments that empower health workers to deliver cardiac, vision and surgical care in their communities in 2026.
These new funds are part of J&J CareCommunity, a social impact platform that focuses the work of Johnson & Johnson and the J&J Foundation to champion health workers and advance access to quality care. Alongside partners like Lions Clubs International Foundation, Operation Smile and the American Heart Association, J&J CareCommunity is helping improve the lives of health workers and patients alike.
"With these efforts, we're accelerating the work of J&J CareCommunity, partnering with global and local organizations to deliver new tools, training and sustained support that frontline care teams need to expand access to specialized care," said Tim Schmid, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman of MedTech at Johnson & Johnson. "As a leader in medical technology, we know that delivering specialized care doesn't just help people. It also fuels healthier communities, stronger economies and lasting change."
Gaps in access to specialized care are caused in part by shortages of skilled surgical and health workers and a lack of technologies and infrastructure, which strain providers and health systems in under-resourced communities. Johnson & Johnson is helping close these gaps by providing medical tools and technologies to equip health workers to deliver specialized care, which includes restoring circulation, healing wounds, helping people see clearly again and other life-changing care.
The Company and the J&J Foundation are also working with partners to build programs that train and support health workers involved in this care. Each year, these efforts reach over 300,000 healthcare professionals, to enable the uptake of tools and technologies that make safe surgical care possible.
"Safe surgery gives children the chance to breathe freely, speak clearly, and move through life with confidence," said Kristie Magee Porcaro, Chief Strategy Officer, Operation Smile. "Yet too many still lack access to these essential procedures. By strengthening health systems and equipping local health workers and leaders, we help bring life-changing care closer to home, fostering resilient communities and creating a future full of possibilities."
Scaling Impact through Global Partnerships
Through J&J CareCommunity, the Company and the J&J Foundation are working with several global partners to reach more people, now and in the future, including:
- American Heart Association : Johnson & Johnson, in collaboration with the American Heart Association, is expanding access to CPR trainings for employees and communities, including a new hands-only CPR training kiosk at the Museum of Science in Boston, an innovative, interactive way for everyday people to practice lifesaving skills.
- Global Surgery Foundation : Johnson & Johnson, with support from the J&J Foundation, is collaborating with the Global Surgery Foundation to support surgical teams as a founding partner of the UN Global Surgery Learning Hub (SURGhub), and through a $1 million commitment to SURGfund to scale surgical systems in low- and middle-income countries.
- International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB): Johnson & Johnson and the J&J Foundation are working with IAPB to elevate eye health on national agendas and strengthen health systems to accelerate progress toward the shared goal of ending preventable blindness by 2030.
- MAP (Medicine for All People): Through a longstanding collaboration with MAP, Johnson & Johnson is donating products, including sutures, intraocular lenses, bladder sounds, fistula scissors and catheter organizers, to equip health workers with the tools to deliver safe surgery in communities globally.
- Operation Smile: For over 35 years, Johnson & Johnson and the J&J Foundation has partnered with Operation Smile to expand access to safe surgery. What began with providing sutures has grown into a partnership that brings care and new smiles within reach, while equipping nurses with leadership and skills trainings, creating lasting change in local communities.
- SEE International: Johnson & Johnson and the J&J Foundation are supporting SEE International to help medical teams and volunteers bring free sight-restoring surgeries to people living with cataracts.
- Sight For Kids : In 2002, we teamed up with Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) to launch Sight For Kids (SFK), a program that connects children in low-income schools with comprehensive eye health screenings and care at no cost. SFK, with support from the J&J Foundation, has reached more than 55 million students around the world. Now the program is training community health workers to reach more communities.
Johnson & Johnson's Commitment to the Global Health Workforce
As healthcare advances, we believe in supporting those who shape it – healthcare professionals. J&J CareCommunity is a global social impact platform from Johnson & Johnson to advance access to quality care through championing nurses and community health workers. By collaborating with those closest to the challenge, we can connect more people to care. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/j-j-care-community .
