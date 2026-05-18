John Stankey to Update Shareholders at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19

Tomorrow, AT&T's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's progress on its multi-year growth strategy
Key Takeaways:
- Investments in fiber and 5G position AT&T for improved growth as it accelerates and scales the execution of its strategy
- AT&T is uniquely positioned to deliver more of what customers want – fiber and 5G from one provider on the nation's largest advanced converged network
- AT&T reiterates all 2026 and multi-year financial and operational guidance and capital return plans shared during its first-quarter 2026 results
- John Stankey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AT&T (NYSE:T), will speak tomorrow at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference where he will provide an update to shareholders.
Investments in fiber and 5G position AT&T for improved growth as it accelerates and scales the execution of its strategy
AT&T's customer-centric, investment-led strategy is working – differentiating how AT&T goes to market to grow converged customer relationships and supporting a clear path to accelerating growth. The Company recently saw its best-ever first quarter for Advanced Connectivity internet net adds alongside its fastest-ever year-over-year organic growth in its advanced home internet convergence rate as customers increasingly purchase their internet and wireless together from AT&T.
Today, AT&T reaches more than 90 million customer locations with its advanced internet services, including more than 37 million fiber locations, and remains on pace to reach over 60 million customer locations with fiber by the end of 2030.1 After years of industry-leading investments in fiber and 5G, AT&T is strategically positioned to deliver more of what customers want – simplicity, value and choice, and converged connectivity – enabling the Company to win in new geographies and underpenetrated categories across consumers and businesses.
AT&T remains on track to achieve its 2026 and multi-year financial guidance
AT&T maintains the long-term outlook and capital allocation plans provided with its first-quarter 2026 results. This includes the Company's outlook for improved growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS and higher free cash flow through 2028, its plans to return $45 billion+ to shareholders during 2026-2028 through dividends and share repurchases, and an expectation that its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio will return to a level consistent with its target in the 2.5x range within approximately three years following the closing of its transaction with EchoStar.
For the second quarter of 2026, AT&T continues to expect improved year-over-year growth in wireless service revenue and in consolidated adjusted EBITDA compared to year-over-year growth rates reported in the first quarter of 2026. The Company also continues to expect second quarter free cash flow in the range of $4.0 to $4.5 billion.
Conference details and more are available on the AT&T Investor Relations website
To hear more, tune into the fireside chat with John Stankey at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be available live and for replay on the AT&T Investor Relations website.
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Total consumer and business locations reached with fiber represents the sum of: (1) AT&T Owned and Operated locations, which reflect its customer locations passed by AT&T's fiber network and (2) Fiber Ventures locations, which represent locations served from the acquired Mass Markets fiber business, Gigapower, and other commercial open access providers.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the Company's website at investors.att.com. Free cash flow estimates depend on predictions of items that impact cash from operating activities, capital expenditures and vendor financing payments. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA estimates depend on future levels of revenues, expenses and other metrics which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company cannot provide reconciliations between projected free cash flow and projected net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA and the most comparable GAAP metrics and related ratios without unreasonable effort.
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SOURCE AT&T