The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced that Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) President and CEO John Forsyth has been elected Chair of the SIA Board of Directors. Tom Caulfield, Executive Chairman of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS), was elected Vice Chair. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Chair and CEO Lisa Su, who served as 2026 Chair, will continue to serve on the Board and the Leadership Committee. SIA, the voice of the semiconductor industry, represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
"Congratulations to John Forsyth on his election as SIA Chair. John has been a trusted partner since my first day at SIA, and he brings steady, strategic judgment to a pivotal year for our industry," said SIA President and CEO Michael Robbins. "With a new Congress, SIA's 50th anniversary, and the work of extending the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit ahead of us, I look forward to working with John, Tom Caulfield, and our entire Board to strengthen America's semiconductor leadership. I also want to thank Lisa Su for an outstanding year as our Chair. Her steadfast leadership strengthens SIA and our industry, and I am tremendously grateful for her guidance and counsel."
Forsyth brings more than 20 years of experience in semiconductor industry leadership. As president and CEO of Cirrus Logic, he leads the company in developing high-precision, low-power audio and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for a broad range of consumer, automotive, and industrial applications. Forsyth has served as president and chief executive officer of Cirrus Logic since January 2021. He joined the company in 2014 through its acquisition of Wolfson Microelectronics and was named president in 2020 after previous roles including chief strategy officer and vice president of marketing.
"I'm honored to serve as SIA Chair at such an important time for our industry," said John Forsyth, president and CEO of Cirrus Logic. "America's leadership in the next wave of semiconductor innovation depends on both a thriving domestic industry and close collaboration between that industry and government. I look forward to working with SIA's Board of Directors and members to strengthen that collaboration, accelerate the build-out of a more resilient domestic supply chain, and keep the U.S. at the forefront of this critical technology."
About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at semiconductors.org.
Media Contact
Dan Rosso
Semiconductor Industry Association
media@semiconductors.org
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SOURCE Semiconductor Industry Association