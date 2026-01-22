JM&A Group and Stellantis Join Forces to Offer Comprehensive F&I Product Suite

JM&A Group, a trusted leader in Finance & Insurance (F&I) excellence and comprehensive solutions for nearly 50 years, announces its strategic alliance with Stellantis, the multinational manufacturer of 14 iconic automotive brands. This collaboration will introduce FlexCare Drive, a state-of-the-art suite of branded F&I products unique to both companies' current product lineups.  

Recognized for its partnerships with globally trusted brands, JM&A Group brings extensive experience in crafting custom product suites optimized for the OEM's success and profitability. Complimenting Stellantis' current branded suite, FlexCare, JM&A Group will administer industry-leading F&I products tailored toward the company's diverse portfolio of vehicles as FlexCare Drive. 

"This collaboration with JM&A Group allows us to expand the limits of innovation through our exciting product lineup and the delivery of world-class experiences for our customers and dealers," says Jim Trebilcock, vice president of global service contracts and North America Mopar brand portfolios at Stellantis. "JM&A Group's expertise in delivering comprehensive solutions will allow us to collectively grow the FlexCare brand with the addition of FlexCare Drive.  Through this relationship, we will be able to continue supporting not only our iconic brands, but our dealers with greater choice and enhanced offerings." 

"Collaborating with Stellantis, a leader in the industry, gives us the opportunity to apply our tailored approach to their suite of branded F&I products, as we work together to deliver products that support evolving consumer needs and expectations," said Scott Gunnell, president of JM&A Group. "As a trusted affiliate, we remain focused on developing tailored solutions that drive performance and support the success of our OEM and dealer partners. Stellantis' growing sales momentum creates new opportunities for collaboration and the delivery of customized products that add value and enhance the ownership experience." 

For eligibility details and more information, visit info.jmagroup.com.  

About JM&A Group 
JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, pre-paid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has more than 800 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. National Truck Protection Co. Inc., a division of JM&A Group, is the leading vehicle service contract provider in the commercial truck industry and serves customers across a variety of channels throughout the U.S. and Canada including OEM, independent dealer groups, aftermarket truck resellers, agencies and direct-to-consumer. For more information about JM&A Group's products and services, call 1-800-553-7146 or visit www.jmagroup.com

About Stellantis 
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrated 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

