JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange

Download the PDF here.

jindalee lithiumjll:auasx:jllbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
The Conversation (0)
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium


Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025

Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Download the PDF here.

Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Download the PDF here.

Resolution Minerals Ltd To Develop U.S. Government Engagement Strategy with Clewett Global Services

Resolution Minerals Ltd To Develop U.S. Government Engagement Strategy with Clewett Global Services

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) is pleased to announce the selection of Clewett Global Services as external affairs advisers to support the development of the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten project in Idaho, USA.

Highlights

- Engagement in Washington D.C. is a critical step in positioning RML as a trusted partner in the U.S. critical minerals supply chain

- Resolution to consider applying for U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) funding to expedite Horse Heaven Project in Idaho

- Neighbouring Perpetua Resources (PPTA.NAS) was fast-tracked for development in April 2025, and received up to US$74 million in DOD funding, highlighting strong U.S. Government commitment and support for antimony and other critical metal projects

- By aligning with U.S. Government strategic priorities, RML is actively enhancing its ability to progress Horse Heaven on a faster schedule

- Antimony, Silver, Gold and Tungsten trading at record-high prices

CLEWETT GLOBAL SERVICES APPOINTED TO WORK WITH RESOLUTION TO DEVELOP U.S. GOVERNMENT ENGAGEMENT STRATEGY

The Horse Heaven Project is located directly adjacent to NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources' $2 billion Stibnite Gold and Antimony Project, which recently gained final record of decision approval from the U.S. Forest Service.

Horse Heaven has strong gold, antimony and silver mineralisation in two highly prospective structurally controlled mineralised corridors, and includes past-producing antimony, tungsten and gold mines.

Historical exploration results from Horse Heaven are highly encouraging and indicate similar geological characteristics to the neighbouring Stibnite project.

Given the importance of antimony to the U.S. Government's critical minerals strategy, Resolution Minerals is excited to develop the Horse Heaven Project and will be actively seeking the support of the U.S. Government to expedite its progress.

Founding Partner of Clewett Global Services, Todd Clewett, is a seasoned external affairs executive with a track record of success in engaging decision makers in Washington D.C. regarding mining and critical minerals projects. Clewett formerly headed up the external affairs function for both Newmont Corporation and Fortescue.

Background

The U.S. government has prioritised domestic and allied sources of key minerals such as antimony, tungsten and gallium recognising their importance to defense applications and renewable technologies.

Until now, the U.S. has relied mainly on China for the supply of many critical metals. Following China's total ban on exports of these metals to the U.S. in late 2024, a priority of the new Administration is to shore up its own domestic supply chains of these materials.

Fast-41 Program

The FAST-41 program, established by Title 41 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act), is a program designed to improve the timeliness, predictability, and transparency of the federal environmental review and permitting process.

FAST-41 is designed to streamline and expedite the permitting process for infrastructure and mining projects deemed nationally significant. FAST-41 can offer benefits to project developers, including increased predictability, transparency and faster decision-making.

Some projects currently covered under FAST-41 include:

- Perpetua Resources' (PPTA.NAS) Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho

- Stillwater Palladium & Platinum Project in Montana

- Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JLL) McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon

- BPH and RIO's Resolution Copper Project in Arizona

- South32's (ASX:S32) Hermosa Critical Minerals Project in Arizona

Resolution Minerals' efforts to participate in the FAST-41 program follow the precedent set in April this year by next-door neighbour, NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources (PPTA.NAS), whose Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho became the first mining project accepted under FAST-41, and by ASX-listed Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL), whose McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon was also successfully fasttracked under FAST-41 in April.

2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill ('Big Beautiful Bill')

The proposed 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill includes US$2.5 billion to support U.S. production of critical minerals via the National Defense Stockpile. In addition, there is US$500 million allocated to the Department of Defense Credit Program for loans, loan guarantees, and technical assistance aimed at developing reliable sources of critical minerals - both within the U.S. and among key international allies.

Congress is expected to pass this bill (in some form) by the end of July 2025. Resolution has commenced plans to pursue all its available options to apply for funding that may become available upon passing of this proposed bill.

Resolution is considering opportunities under the U.S. Department of Defense's Title III and Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) programs, which support the development of reliable and resilient supply chains for critical minerals.

RML's Executive Director, Aharon Zaetz commented:

"We are extremely honoured for Todd Clewett to want to work with us. We feel very excited that he shares the enthusiasm for the Horse Heaven project and sees the massive potential here. Todd's experience in working with governments to develop mining projects will be an invaluable asset to RML.

Todd's experience, knowledge and network in the White House provides him with an extremely rare and unique skillset that RML shareholders are extremely privileged to benefit from.



About Resolution Minerals Ltd:

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.



Source:
Resolution Minerals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

E-Power Expands Targets on The Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property; Samples 68.7% Cg at The Priority Graphi-Centre Target Area

E-Power Expands Targets on The Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property; Samples 68.7% Cg at The Priority Graphi-Centre Target Area

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from Phase 1 of the 2025 Exploration Program being completed on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the North Shore region of Quebec. Highlights of results include:

  • Several high grade (> 10% Cg) samples including a high grade sample of 26.4% Cg from a target area on the northern part of the property which was discvered in 2024.
  • Several high grade (> 10% Cg) samples including a high grade sample of 68.7% Cg from Graphi-Centre, the Company's highest priority target on the Tetepisca Property.
  • Discovery of a new flake graphite showing which includes a high grade grab sample of 54.7% Cg located on a long conductive linear trend on the southwestern part of the property.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: "Phase 1 of our 2025 Exploration Program further demonstrates the from-surface, high grade resource potential of several flake graphite targets on the property. Metallurgical testwork, detailed mineralogy, and continued geological evaluation will result in characterization of the potential deposits and prioritization for advanced evaluation and delineation. By characterizing the different resource delineation targets, we expect to be able to attract users of graphite, and companies who want to secure that link in the supply chain; those who need politically-reliable graphite sources. Those users and traders have the capital to turn it quickly into a resource, and ultimately, a secure source of easily accessible graphite."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Bearer Bond Funds Received

Altech Batteries Ltd Bearer Bond Funds Received

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received EUR1M in funds from the remaining Bearer Bond facility in place with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton. The original facility was for EUR2.5M and this has now been adjusted by mutual agreement to EUR2M. The full EUR2M has now been drawn down.

As announced to the ASX on 25 March 2025, the Company advised that it is in the process of selling its Malaysian land to help fund the ongoing development of the CERENERGY(R) battery project and the Silumina Anodes(TM) battery materials project, as well as to support general working capital requirements.

The Company also announced that it had entered into a binding Bond Note Subscription Deed with its major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, under which Altech could drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash in the form of interest-bearing Bearer Bonds.

As the Bond Note Subscription Deed involved the Company granting a security interest over the Company's Malaysian land, shareholder approval was required. The Company convened a General Meeting on 13 May 2025 and shareholders approved all Resolutions put to the General Meeting. The Company then applied to have the Malaysian land security registered with the relevant land authority, being Johor Corp. Although there were no laws or regulations precluding Johor Corp from registering the land security, it considered Deutsche Balaton AG a 'non-lending foreign entity' and advised that accordingly it was not comfortable in registering the land security.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the holder of the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. The only asset of value within Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. In order to provide the security to Deutsche Balaton AG so as to drawdown the Bearer Bonds, the Company enforced security over the shares of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG in lieu of the land security.

On 20 August 2025, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd (shareholder of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd.) executed a Share Charge with Deutsche Balaton AG in connection with the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Pursuant to the Share Charge, Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd has offered as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed, charged all its rights, title and interest to all of the shares held in Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG. The Security is a continuing security and will extend to the ultimate balance of the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.

On 20 August 2025, the Company executed an Amendment Deed to the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Under the terms of the Amendment Deed, the agreed amount of bonds available to be drawdown was reduced from EUR2.5M to EUR2.0M. Additionally, the Company's Meckering land was offered as additional security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.

Altech Meckering Pty Ltd, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and holder of the Meckering land, has entered into a mortgage over the Meckering Land in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Starts Maiden Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Starts Maiden Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has begun drilling at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The drill program will target the Anais lithium discovery, located 22 kilometers east and along strike from Rio Tinto's Galaxy project and BRW's Anatacau West project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Beyond our favorable results in Greenland, we continue to advance our portfolio of assets in Quebec. We expect to complete our maiden resource estimate at Mirage in Q4 and, now, have begun an exciting new drill program at Anatacau Main, one of our first Canadian lithium discoveries. Our previous work at the neighbouring Anatacau West project demonstrated that mineralization is immediately contiguous east of the Galaxy Lithium project. Importantly, we believe the Anais showing also possesses the same structural context and similar geological features to the Galaxy Lithium project."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Macquarie Electro Jet Silver Extraction Recovery

Macquarie Electro Jet Silver Extraction Recovery

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Macquarie Electro Jet Silver Extraction Recovery

Download the PDF here.

Corporate Funding Update

Corporate Funding Update

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Corporate Funding Update

Download the PDF here.

Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Jindalee Lithium
