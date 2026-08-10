Jersey Mike's Appoints Matt Bromberg to Board of Directors

Mr. Bromberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Unity Software, Inc., brings extensive technology, consumer and operational leadership experience
Jersey Mike's Subs Inc. ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company") (NYSE: JMKE) today announced the appointment of Matthew Bromberg to its Board of Directors, effective July 29, 2026. Mr. Bromberg currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Unity Software, Inc. (NYSE: U), where he leads the company's global strategy and operations, and brings extensive experience across technology, consumer businesses, and organizational growth.
"Matt is an accomplished business leader with a demonstrated track record of scaling organizations, driving innovation, and creating long-term value," said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike's. "We are thrilled to have his perspective and expertise as Jersey Mike's continues to expand globally, support our franchise partners and deliver an exceptional experience for our guests."
Mr. Bromberg currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and has served on the board of directors of both Bumble and Fitbit. Prior to Unity, Matt served as Chief Operating Officer at Zynga Inc., and held various leadership roles at Electronic Arts Inc., including Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations of the company's mobile division. Mr. Bromberg earned a BA from Cornell University and a JD from Harvard Law School.
About Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's Subs is a leading fast-casual restaurant franchisor with more than 3,300 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, the company has grown from a single neighborhood sub shop into one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands in America. Jersey Mike's differentiates itself through its "A Sub Above" positioning, emphasizing fresh-sliced meats and cheeses, authentic recipes, and a distinctive customer experience that has earned recognition as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025.
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Corey Horsch
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