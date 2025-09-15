Jefferies to Release its Third Quarter Financial Results on September 29, 2025

Celsius Resources Limited (“CLA” or “Celsius”) (ASX, AIM: CLA) is pleased to announce that its Philippine affiliate, Makilala Mining Company, Inc. (“MMCI or the “Company”), has entered into a partnership agreement with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority(“TESDA”) to develop local community skills for its flagship Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Copper�Gold Project (“MCB” or the “Project”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Memorandum of Agreement signed between Makilala Mining Company, Inc., Celsius’ Philippine Affiliate, and the Regional Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to develop and enhance the skills of the host and neighboring communities’ workforce for employment and business opportunities during the construction and operations of the MCB Project
The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) which was signed on 3 October 2024 aims to maximise the participation and build the capacity of qualified individuals from the local community for employment and business opportunities in preparation for the early works development anticipated to start this year and subsequently construction and operations of the MCB Project.
As a government agency mandated to provide technical manpower skills to the country’s workforce, the partnership is in line with TESDA’s Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Program1 goals of developing ‘world-class competence and positive work values’ among the Filipino workforce. It also aligns with MMCI’s synergistic approach for the efficient use of resources to achieve common goals.
Celsius Sustainability Director Attilenore Manero, said:
“Our partnership with TESDA is an important step towards empowering the local community by providing practical skills training that equips residents to better participate in the opportunities presented by the MCB Mining Project. This initiative helps ensure that community members are prepared to take advantage of job and business opportunities, thus fostering long-term growth.”
“This collaboration supports the national goal of building a skilled workforce that can contribute to the country’s sustainable economic growth. It also strengthens the project’s social foundations by optimising community engagement and reinforcing our belief that sustainable growth and community well-being can go hand-in-hand striking a balance between our economic objectivesand social development objectives.”
Under the Community-Based Skills Training Program, MMCI and TESDA Cordillera Administrative Region (TESDA-CAR) will jointly design, develop, and implement training programs that meet national competency standards and the requirements of the MCB Project.
Following the signing of the MOA, MMCI and TESDA-CAR will develop a workplan outlining the necessary human, material, and financial resources to effectively and efficiently operationalisethe agreement. Initially, the training program will prioritise construction skills such as carpentry, masonry, construction painting, tile setting, formworks installation, welding, reinforcing steel works, and plumbing.
Signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between Makilala Mining Company, Inc. and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority with Kalinga Provincial Governor Hon. James S. Edduba