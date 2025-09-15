Jefferies to Release its Third Quarter Financial Results on September 29, 2025

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its third quarter financial results on Monday, September 29, 2025 after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research, wealth, and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies and governments. For more information: www.jefferies.com .

