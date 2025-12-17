Jefferies to Release its Fourth-Quarter and Annual 2025 Financial Results on January 7, 2026

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its fourth-quarter and annual 2025 financial results on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) is one of the world's leading full-service investment banking and capital markets firms. We primarily serve public companies, private companies, and their sponsors and owners, institutional investors, and government entities. Our services are enhanced by our relentless client focus, our differentiated insights and a flat and nimble operating structure. For more information: www.jefferies.com .

Source: Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

For media inquiries:
Jonathan Freedman (212) 284-2300
MediaContact@Jefferies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

JEF
