Jefferies to Host Investor Day on October 16, 2025

As previously announced, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in Manhattan. The meeting will include management presentations from Rich Handler, our Chief Executive Officer, Brian Friedman, our President, and leaders of our major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present questions to management.

To register for the event, which will be hosted both in-person and virtually, investors should provide their contact information via https://www.jefferies.com/InvestorMeeting2025 by 5:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Only registered guests will be allowed to participate.

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies and governments.

Laura Ulbrandt
SVP, Corporate Secretary
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
ir_jfg@jefferies.com

or

Jonathan Freedman
Head of Marketing and Communications
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
mediacontact@jefferies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

