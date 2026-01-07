Jefferies Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF):
Q4 Financial Highlights
|
$ in thousands, except per share amounts
|
Quarter End
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
4Q25
|
4Q24
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
190,890
|
|
$
|
205,746
|
|
$
|
630,791
|
|
$
|
669,273
|
|
Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders 15
|
$
|
213,460
|
|
$
|
205,746
|
|
$
|
653,361
|
|
$
|
669,273
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
$
|
2.85
|
|
$
|
2.96
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations 15
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
$
|
2.94
|
|
$
|
2.96
|
|
Return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations 1
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
Adjusted return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations 1
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
Total net revenues
|
$
|
2,068,853
|
|
$
|
1,956,602
|
|
$
|
7,343,751
|
|
$
|
7,034,803
|
|
Investment banking net revenues 13
|
$
|
1,187,975
|
|
$
|
986,824
|
|
$
|
3,790,299
|
|
$
|
3,444,787
|
|
Capital markets net revenues 13
|
$
|
691,914
|
|
$
|
651,690
|
|
$
|
2,817,735
|
|
$
|
2,759,554
|
|
Asset management net revenues
|
$
|
186,998
|
|
$
|
314,750
|
|
$
|
710,216
|
|
$
|
803,669
|
|
Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
253,208
|
|
$
|
304,862
|
|
$
|
870,989
|
|
$
|
1,005,546
|
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
51.26
|
|
$
|
49.42
|
|
$
|
51.26
|
|
$
|
49.42
|
|
Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share 3
|
$
|
33.69
|
|
$
|
32.36
|
|
$
|
33.69
|
|
$
|
32.36
|
Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.40 per Jefferies common share, payable on February 27, 2026 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on February 17, 2026.
Management Comments
"Our fourth quarter net revenues were $2.07 billion, net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $191 million and diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations were $0.87. Adjusting our results for a markdown and resulting pre-tax loss of $30 million associated with our investment in Point Bonita—a fund we advise and in which we hold an equity interest—our net earnings attributable to common shareholders was $213 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. Our quarterly results reflect strong performance and sustained momentum in both Investment Banking and Equities, with net revenues increasing 20% and 18%, respectively, partially offset by lower net revenues in Fixed Income and Asset Management. Adjusting for the impact of Point Bonita, our businesses delivered an adjusted return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity of 12.9%.
"Investment Banking net revenues were $1.19 billion, up 20% from the prior year quarter, driven by market share gains and a stronger overall market for our services. Our Advisory net revenues were our second-best quarter on record, reflecting strong corporate and sponsor activity. Approximately 44% of annual Equity Underwriting net revenues were generated in the fourth quarter, positioning us well for 2026 as sponsor activity accelerates.
"Capital Markets net revenues were $692 million, up 6% from the prior year quarter. Equities net revenues grew 18%, driven by higher global volumes, market share gains, and continued strength in prime services, corporate derivatives and electronic trading—key areas of our growth strategy. Fixed Income net revenues declined 14% due to persistent credit market headwinds resulting in lower overall activity compared to the prior year quarter.
"Asset management fees and investment return revenues of $81 million was lower from the prior year quarter. While fee income was stable, an increase in investment return performance from certain strategies was offset by underperformance in other strategies including a pre-tax loss of $30 million related to our investment in Point Bonita.
"We are intensely focused on executing on our opportunity and realizing the attractive and consistent results that we believe Jefferies can produce. We believe we can continue to gain market position in what we anticipate will be an increasingly favorable environment. Ongoing technology investments are yielding innovation, enhanced productivity and better client solutions. Further, we continue to drive opportunities and initiatives we have underway across our firm to support additional long-term growth. Consistent market share gains, margin improvement and the benefits of scale and brand, and perhaps a more "normal" operating environment, all bode extremely well for Jefferies."
Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President
Please refer to the just-released Jefferies Financial Group Annual Letter from our CEO and President for broader perspective on 2025, as well as our strategy and outlook.
Financial Summary (Unaudited)
|
$ in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
|
November 30,
|
August 31,
|
November 30,
|
November 30,
|
November 30,
|
Net revenues by source:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advisory
|
$
|
634,203
|
|
$
|
655,578
|
|
$
|
596,707
|
|
$
|
2,145,421
|
|
$
|
1,811,634
|
|
Equity underwriting
|
|
339,799
|
|
|
181,205
|
|
|
191,218
|
|
|
771,890
|
|
|
799,804
|
|
Debt underwriting
|
|
215,757
|
|
|
249,525
|
|
|
171,456
|
|
|
870,007
|
|
|
689,227
|
|
Other investment banking 13
|
|
(1,784
|
)
|
|
49,017
|
|
|
27,443
|
|
|
2,981
|
|
|
144,122
|
|
Total Investment Banking
|
|
1,187,975
|
|
|
1,135,325
|
|
|
986,824
|
|
|
3,790,299
|
|
|
3,444,787
|
|
Equities 13
|
|
485,869
|
|
|
486,695
|
|
|
410,768
|
|
|
1,907,866
|
|
|
1,592,793
|
|
Fixed income
|
|
206,045
|
|
|
236,687
|
|
|
240,922
|
|
|
909,869
|
|
|
1,166,761
|
|
Total Capital Markets
|
|
691,914
|
|
|
723,382
|
|
|
651,690
|
|
|
2,817,735
|
|
|
2,759,554
|
|
Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues 5
|
|
1,879,889
|
|
|
1,858,707
|
|
|
1,638,514
|
|
|
6,608,034
|
|
|
6,204,341
|
|
Asset management fees and revenues 6
|
|
15,602
|
|
|
15,916
|
|
|
13,752
|
|
|
140,914
|
|
|
103,488
|
|
Investment return
|
|
65,018
|
|
|
68,026
|
|
|
101,762
|
|
|
177,814
|
|
|
212,209
|
|
Allocated net interest 4
|
|
(21,130
|
)
|
|
(18,550
|
)
|
|
(15,104
|
)
|
|
(76,045
|
)
|
|
(62,135
|
)
|
Other investments, inclusive of net interest
|
|
127,508
|
|
|
111,490
|
|
|
214,340
|
|
|
467,533
|
|
|
550,107
|
|
Total Asset Management Net revenues
|
|
186,998
|
|
|
176,882
|
|
|
314,750
|
|
|
710,216
|
|
|
803,669
|
|
Other
|
|
1,966
|
|
|
11,843
|
|
|
3,338
|
|
|
25,501
|
|
|
26,793
|
|
Total Net revenues by source
|
$
|
2,068,853
|
|
$
|
2,047,432
|
|
$
|
1,956,602
|
|
$
|
7,343,751
|
|
$
|
7,034,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
$
|
1,080,779
|
|
$
|
1,083,510
|
|
$
|
981,626
|
|
$
|
3,860,255
|
|
$
|
3,659,588
|
|
Compensation ratio 14
|
|
52.2
|
%
|
|
52.9
|
%
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
|
52.6
|
%
|
|
52.0
|
%
|
Non-compensation expenses
|
$
|
734,866
|
|
$
|
632,107
|
|
$
|
670,114
|
|
$
|
2,612,507
|
|
$
|
2,369,669
|
|
Non-compensation ratio 14
|
|
35.5
|
%
|
|
30.9
|
%
|
|
34.2
|
%
|
|
35.6
|
%
|
|
33.7
|
%
|
Total Non-interest expenses
|
$
|
1,815,645
|
|
$
|
1,715,617
|
|
$
|
1,651,740
|
|
$
|
6,472,762
|
|
$
|
6,029,257
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
$
|
253,208
|
|
$
|
331,815
|
|
$
|
304,862
|
|
$
|
870,989
|
|
$
|
1,005,546
|
|
Income tax expense
|
$
|
37,537
|
|
$
|
89,311
|
|
$
|
86,117
|
|
$
|
184,570
|
|
$
|
293,194
|
|
Income tax rate
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
26.9
|
%
|
|
28.2
|
%
|
|
21.2
|
%
|
|
29.2
|
%
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
215,671
|
|
$
|
242,504
|
|
$
|
218,745
|
|
$
|
686,419
|
|
$
|
712,352
|
|
Net (losses) earnings from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
(4,374
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,155
|
|
|
(4,374
|
)
|
|
3,667
|
|
Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(3,738
|
)
|
|
(10,041
|
)
|
|
(8,262
|
)
|
|
(28,430
|
)
|
|
(27,364
|
)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
24,145
|
|
|
28,559
|
|
|
26,416
|
|
|
79,684
|
|
|
74,110
|
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
190,890
|
|
$
|
223,986
|
|
$
|
205,746
|
|
$
|
630,791
|
|
$
|
669,273
|
Highlights
|
Three Months Ended November 30, 2025 Versus November 30, 2024
|
|
Year Ended November 30, 2025 Versus November 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
|
|
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
|
|
|
|
Asset Management
|
|
Asset Management
|
|
|
|
Non-interest Expenses
|
|
Non-interest Expenses
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
|
$ in thousands, except per share amounts
|
Three Months Ended November 30,
|
Year Ended November 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Investment banking
|
$
|
1,192,314
|
|
$
|
964,317
|
|
$
|
3,799,290
|
|
$
|
3,309,060
|
|
Principal transactions
|
|
378,330
|
|
|
435,531
|
|
|
1,610,960
|
|
|
1,816,963
|
|
Commissions and other fees
|
|
356,042
|
|
|
297,381
|
|
|
1,322,753
|
|
|
1,085,349
|
|
Asset management fees and revenues
|
|
12,110
|
|
|
11,980
|
|
|
130,673
|
|
|
86,106
|
|
Interest
|
|
832,227
|
|
|
907,495
|
|
|
3,402,317
|
|
|
3,543,497
|
|
Other
|
|
177,801
|
|
|
234,537
|
|
|
557,684
|
|
|
674,094
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
2,948,824
|
|
|
2,851,241
|
|
|
10,823,677
|
|
|
10,515,069
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
879,971
|
|
|
894,639
|
|
|
3,479,926
|
|
|
3,480,266
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
2,068,853
|
|
|
1,956,602
|
|
|
7,343,751
|
|
|
7,034,803
|
|
Non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
1,080,779
|
|
|
981,626
|
|
|
3,860,255
|
|
|
3,659,588
|
|
Brokerage and clearing fees
|
|
128,858
|
|
|
111,396
|
|
|
489,203
|
|
|
432,721
|
|
Underwriting costs
|
|
33,135
|
|
|
17,439
|
|
|
85,838
|
|
|
68,492
|
|
Technology and communications
|
|
155,343
|
|
|
136,952
|
|
|
598,187
|
|
|
546,655
|
|
Occupancy and equipment rental
|
|
32,596
|
|
|
31,053
|
|
|
126,414
|
|
|
118,611
|
|
Business development
|
|
104,323
|
|
|
89,026
|
|
|
335,683
|
|
|
283,459
|
|
Professional services
|
|
90,258
|
|
|
78,237
|
|
|
313,821
|
|
|
296,204
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
55,810
|
|
|
51,201
|
|
|
192,281
|
|
|
190,326
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
71,975
|
|
|
96,750
|
|
|
190,934
|
|
|
206,283
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
62,568
|
|
|
58,060
|
|
|
280,146
|
|
|
226,918
|
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
1,815,645
|
|
|
1,651,740
|
|
|
6,472,762
|
|
|
6,029,257
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
253,208
|
|
|
304,862
|
|
|
870,989
|
|
|
1,005,546
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
37,537
|
|
|
86,117
|
|
|
184,570
|
|
|
293,194
|
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
|
215,671
|
|
|
218,745
|
|
|
686,419
|
|
|
712,352
|
|
Net (losses) earnings from discontinued operations (including gain on disposal), net of income taxes
|
|
(4,374
|
)
|
|
5,155
|
|
|
(4,374
|
)
|
|
3,667
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
211,297
|
|
|
223,900
|
|
|
682,045
|
|
|
716,019
|
|
Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(3,738
|
)
|
|
(8,262
|
)
|
|
(28,430
|
)
|
|
(27,364
|
)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
24,145
|
|
|
26,416
|
|
|
79,684
|
|
|
74,110
|
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
190,890
|
|
$
|
205,746
|
|
$
|
630,791
|
|
$
|
669,273
|
Financial Data and Metrics (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
|
November 30,
|
August 31,
|
November 30,
|
November 30,
|
November 30,
|
Other Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of trading days
|
|
63
|
|
63
|
|
63
|
|
250
|
|
251
|
Number of trading loss days 7
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
8
|
|
23
|
|
19
|
Average VaR (in millions) 8
|
$
|
9.50
|
$
|
10.45
|
$
|
12.75
|
$
|
11.23
|
$
|
13.13
|
In millions, except other data
|
November 30,
|
August 31,
|
November 30,
|
Financial position:
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
76,012
|
$
|
69,320
|
$
|
64,360
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
14,044
|
|
11,458
|
|
12,153
|
Financial instruments owned
|
|
27,723
|
|
26,117
|
|
24,138
|
Level 3 financial instruments owned 9
|
|
739
|
|
803
|
|
734
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
2,040
|
|
2,052
|
|
2,054
|
Total equity
|
|
10,642
|
|
10,501
|
|
10,225
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
10,575
|
|
10,439
|
|
10,157
|
Tangible shareholders' equity 10
|
|
8,535
|
|
8,387
|
|
8,103
|
Other data and financial ratios:
|
|
|
|
Leverage ratio 11
|
|
7.1
|
|
6.6
|
|
6.3
|
Tangible gross leverage ratio 12
|
|
8.7
|
|
8.0
|
|
7.7
|
Number of employees at period end
|
|
7,825
|
|
7,866
|
|
7,822
|
Number of employees excluding Tessellis and Stratos at period end
|
|
6,194
|
|
6,206
|
|
5,968
Components of Numerators and Denominators for Earnings Per Common Share
|
$ in thousands, except per share amounts
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Numerator for earnings per common share from continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
215,671
|
|
$
|
218,746
|
|
$
|
686,419
|
|
$
|
712,352
|
|
Less: Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(3,738
|
)
|
|
(7,826
|
)
|
|
(28,430
|
)
|
|
(24,367
|
)
|
Allocation of earnings to participating securities
|
|
(24,145
|
)
|
|
(26,416
|
)
|
|
(79,684
|
)
|
|
(74,110
|
)
|
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for basic earnings per share
|
$
|
195,264
|
|
$
|
200,156
|
|
$
|
635,165
|
|
$
|
662,609
|
|
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
195,264
|
|
$
|
200,156
|
|
$
|
635,165
|
|
$
|
662,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Numerator for earnings per common share from discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
Net (losses) earnings from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
$
|
(4,374
|
)
|
$
|
5,155
|
|
$
|
(4,374
|
)
|
$
|
3,667
|
|
Less: Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
—
|
|
|
(436
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,997
|
)
|
Net (losses) earnings from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders for basic and diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
(4,374
|
)
|
$
|
5,591
|
|
$
|
(4,374
|
)
|
$
|
6,664
|
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for basic earnings per share
|
$
|
190,890
|
|
$
|
205,747
|
|
$
|
630,791
|
|
$
|
669,273
|
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
190,890
|
|
$
|
205,747
|
|
$
|
630,791
|
|
$
|
669,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denominator for earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
206,286
|
|
|
205,499
|
|
|
206,214
|
|
|
208,873
|
|
Weighted average shares of restricted stock outstanding with future service required
|
|
(2,178
|
)
|
|
(2,298
|
)
|
|
(2,239
|
)
|
|
(2,334
|
)
|
Weighted average restricted stock units outstanding with no future service required
|
|
11,346
|
|
|
10,546
|
|
|
11,121
|
|
|
10,540
|
|
Weighted average basic common shares
|
|
215,454
|
|
|
213,747
|
|
|
215,096
|
|
|
217,079
|
|
Stock options and other share-based awards
|
|
4,862
|
|
|
4,968
|
|
|
4,913
|
|
|
3,638
|
|
Senior executive compensation plan restricted stock unit awards
|
|
3,009
|
|
|
3,619
|
|
|
2,737
|
|
|
2,933
|
|
Weighted average diluted common shares
|
|
223,325
|
|
|
222,334
|
|
|
222,746
|
|
|
223,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (losses) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
$
|
2.95
|
|
$
|
3.05
|
|
Basic from discontinued operations
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
0.03
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
$
|
2.93
|
|
$
|
3.08
|
|
Diluted from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
$
|
2.85
|
|
$
|
2.96
|
|
Diluted from discontinued operations
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
0.03
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
$
|
2.83
|
|
$
|
2.99
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to their respective U.S. GAAP financial measures. Management believes such non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
|
$ in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
190,890
|
$
|
205,747
|
$
|
630,791
|
$
|
669,273
|
Loss attributable to Point Bonita, net of tax
|
|
22,570
|
|
—
|
|
22,570
|
|
—
|
Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|
|
213,460
|
|
205,747
|
|
653,361
|
|
669,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP)
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
0.91
|
$
|
2.85
|
$
|
2.96
|
Loss attributable to Point Bonita, net of tax
|
|
0.09
|
|
—
|
|
0.09
|
|
—
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.91
|
$
|
2.94
|
$
|
2.96
Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation
|
$ in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
190,890
|
|
$
|
205,747
|
|
$
|
630,791
|
|
$
|
669,273
|
|
Intangible amortization and impairment expense, net of tax
|
|
7,110
|
|
|
5,871
|
|
|
29,335
|
|
|
21,771
|
|
Adjusted net earnings to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|
|
198,000
|
|
|
211,618
|
|
|
660,126
|
|
|
691,044
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
24,145
|
|
|
26,416
|
|
|
79,684
|
|
|
74,110
|
|
Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
222,145
|
|
$
|
238,034
|
|
$
|
739,810
|
|
$
|
765,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders (non-GAAP) 1
|
$
|
888,580
|
|
$
|
952,136
|
|
$
|
739,810
|
|
$
|
765,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings impact for net losses (earnings) from discontinued operations, net of noncontrolling interests
|
|
4,374
|
|
|
(5,591
|
)
|
|
4,374
|
|
|
(6,664
|
)
|
Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|
|
226,519
|
|
|
232,443
|
|
|
744,184
|
|
|
758,490
|
|
Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 1
|
|
906,076
|
|
|
929,772
|
|
|
744,184
|
|
|
758,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings impact for Point Bonita loss
|
|
22,570
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
22,570
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders from continuing operations excluding Point Bonita loss (non-GAAP)
|
|
249,089
|
|
|
232,443
|
|
|
766,754
|
|
|
758,490
|
|
Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders from continuing operations excluding Point Bonita loss (non-GAAP) 1
|
|
996,356
|
|
|
929,772
|
|
|
766,754
|
|
|
758,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 31,
|
November 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
10,438,724
|
|
$
|
10,045,945
|
|
$
|
10,156,772
|
|
$
|
9,709,827
|
|
Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill
|
|
(2,052,740
|
)
|
|
(2,073,105
|
)
|
|
(2,054,310
|
)
|
|
(2,044,776
|
)
|
Less: Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
(615,373
|
)
|
|
(572,772
|
)
|
|
(497,590
|
)
|
|
(458,343
|
)
|
Less: Weighted average impact of dividends and share repurchases
|
|
(64,387
|
)
|
|
(58,519
|
)
|
|
(258,443
|
)
|
|
(199,572
|
)
|
Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
7,706,224
|
|
$
|
7,341,549
|
|
$
|
7,346,429
|
|
$
|
7,007,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
Return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 1
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
Adjusted return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 1
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
10.8
|
%
Adjusted Tangible Book Value and Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding Reconciliation
Reconciliation of book value (shareholders' equity) to adjusted tangible book value and common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding:
|
$ in thousands, except per share amounts
|
November 30, 2025
|
November 30, 2024
|
Book value (GAAP)
|
$
|
10,574,696
|
|
$
|
10,156,772
|
|
Stock options (1)
|
|
114,939
|
|
|
114,939
|
|
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
|
|
(2,040,147
|
)
|
|
(2,054,310
|
)
|
Adjusted tangible book value (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
8,649,488
|
|
$
|
8,217,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding (GAAP)
|
|
206,296
|
|
|
205,504
|
|
Preferred shares
|
|
27,563
|
|
|
27,563
|
|
Restricted stock units ("RSUs")
|
|
16,203
|
|
|
14,381
|
|
Stock options (1)
|
|
5,065
|
|
|
5,065
|
|
Other
|
|
1,602
|
|
|
1,388
|
|
Adjusted fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) (2)
|
|
256,729
|
|
|
253,901
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share outstanding
|
$
|
51.26
|
|
$
|
49.42
|
|
Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
33.69
|
|
$
|
32.36
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Stock options added to book value are equal to the total number of stock options outstanding as of November 30, 2025 and 2024 of 5.1 million multiplied by the weighted average exercise price of $22.69 on November 30, 2025 and 2024.
|
(2)
|
Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested and unvested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans until the performance period is complete. Fully diluted shares outstanding also include all stock options and the impact of convertible preferred shares if-converted to common shares.
Notes
- Return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity, Return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations and Adjusted return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations represent non-GAAP financial measures and are based on full year or annualized amounts. Refer to schedule on page 8 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as common shares outstanding plus preferred shares, restricted stock units, stock options and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 9 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as adjusted tangible book value (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 9 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Allocated net interest represents an allocation to Asset Management of certain of our long-term debt interest expense, net of interest income on our Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. Allocated net interest has been disaggregated to increase transparency and to present direct Asset Management revenues. We believe that aggregating Allocated net interest would obscure the revenue results by including an amount that is unique to our credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods.
- Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated for Investment Banking and Capital Markets. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement.
- Asset management fees and revenues include management and performance fees from funds and accounts managed by us, revenue from strategic affiliated asset managers where we are entitled to portions their operating revenues and income based on our ownership interests in the affiliates.
- Number of trading loss days is calculated based on trading activities in our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management business segments, excluding certain Other investments.
- VaR estimates the potential loss in value of trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7A "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024.
- Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned.
- Tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as shareholders' equity less Intangible assets and goodwill. We believe that tangible shareholders' equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible shareholders' equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors.
- Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity.
- Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible shareholders' equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing our leverage ratio.
- Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024, revenues from corporate equity derivative transactions historically included within Other investment banking net revenues were reclassified to Equities net revenues as the underlying business has matured and has started to generate meaningful revenues. Prior year amounts have been revised to conform to this reclassification change to the current year reporting.
- Compensation ratio equals total compensation expense divided by total net revenues. Non-compensation ratio equals total non-compensation expense divided by total net revenues.
- Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the $30.0 million expense ($22.6 million, net of tax) related to a loss associated with our investment in Point Bonita in the current quarter. Refer to schedule on page 8 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
