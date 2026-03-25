Jefferies Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF)
Q1 Financial Highlights
|
$ in thousands, except per share amounts
|
Quarter End
|
|
|
1Q26
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
155,700
|
|
$
|
127,793
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
Return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity 1
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
Total net revenues
|
$
|
2,017,130
|
|
$
|
1,593,019
|
|
Investment banking net revenues
|
$
|
1,017,293
|
|
$
|
700,692
|
|
Capital markets net revenues
|
$
|
778,756
|
|
$
|
698,284
|
|
Asset management net revenues
|
$
|
220,262
|
|
$
|
191,715
|
|
Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
212,216
|
|
$
|
151,065
|
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
51.91
|
|
$
|
49.48
|
|
Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share 3
|
$
|
34.24
|
|
$
|
32.57
|
Quarterly Cash Dividend and Stock Buyback Activity
The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.40 per Jefferies common share, payable on May 29, 2026 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on May 18, 2026.
Repurchased 3.0 million shares of common stock for $174 million, or an average price of $58.18 per share. Our Board of Directors has increased our share buyback authorization back to a total of $250 million.
Management Comments
"Our first quarter net revenues were $2.02 billion, net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $156 million, diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations were $0.70 and return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity was 10.9%. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the current quarter reflects a $36 million, non-cash, after-tax write-down of goodwill associated with the announced sale of Tessellis (the final component of our original investment in Linkem which was divested in 2024). In addition, we have $17 million of losses related to Market Financial Solutions and First Brands after adjusting for compensation and taxes. Our direct exposure to First Brands is now zero.
"We delivered first quarter record net revenues from overall Investment Banking Advisory and Equity and Debt Underwriting revenues, as well as from Equities, with net revenues increasing 40% and 37%, respectively, versus the first quarter of 2025. These results underscore both the strength of our franchise and the durability of our strategy.
"We made progress in the further wind-down of our legacy merchant banking portfolio, with the announced sale of Tessellis. We expect this transaction to close in the first quarter of 2027. Going forward, our financial results will increasingly reflect our core business activities.
"Over the last six months, our businesses have been operating exceptionally well, in fact setting a best-ever record in first quarter net revenues in our largest two businesses, as mentioned above. Management is disappointed and takes full responsibility for the losses already recognized and that may be absorbed over time in respect of First Brands, all of which are manageable.
"Investment Banking net revenues were $1.02 billion, up 45% from the prior year quarter. Growth was driven by improved Advisory and Equity Underwriting net revenues on market share gains and a stronger overall market for our services, supported by robust activity across both corporate and sponsor clients, as well as improved performance at Jefferies Finance. Our investment banking business is diversified, global and well-positioned and our team is doing an excellent job helping clients navigate the current environment.
"Capital Markets net revenues were $779 million, up 12% from the prior year quarter. Equities net revenues increased 37%, driven by market share gains, higher global trading volumes, and continued strength across our equity options, corporate derivatives and global electronic trading businesses. Fixed Income net revenues were $220 million, despite the mark-to-market loss associated with Market Financial Solutions, reflecting a slower market environment compared to the prior year quarter but improved activity relative to recent quarters.
"Asset management fees and investment return revenues were $159 million, up 91% compared to the prior year quarter. Investment return increased significantly from the prior year quarter due to improved performance across fund strategies.
"The world is challenging, but the acceleration in core business momentum that started in the second half of 2025 has continued through our first quarter of 2026 and into our second quarter. Our goal is to build upon this momentum throughout the rest of fiscal 2026 and beyond."
Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President
Financial Summary (Unaudited)
|
$ in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
February 28,
|
November 30,
|
February 28,
|
Net revenues by source:
|
|
|
|
Advisory
|
$
|
527,128
|
|
$
|
634,203
|
|
$
|
397,780
|
|
Equity underwriting
|
|
305,969
|
|
|
339,799
|
|
|
128,520
|
|
Debt underwriting
|
|
181,858
|
|
|
215,757
|
|
|
199,362
|
|
Other investment banking
|
|
2,338
|
|
|
(1,784
|
)
|
|
(24,970
|
)
|
Total Investment Banking
|
|
1,017,293
|
|
|
1,187,975
|
|
|
700,692
|
|
Equities
|
|
558,488
|
|
|
485,869
|
|
|
409,058
|
|
Fixed income
|
|
220,268
|
|
|
206,045
|
|
|
289,226
|
|
Total Capital Markets
|
|
778,756
|
|
|
691,914
|
|
|
698,284
|
|
Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues 5
|
|
1,796,049
|
|
|
1,879,889
|
|
|
1,398,976
|
|
Asset management fees and revenues 6
|
|
69,910
|
|
|
15,602
|
|
|
88,630
|
|
Investment return
|
|
88,992
|
|
|
65,018
|
|
|
(5,634
|
)
|
Allocated net interest 4
|
|
(22,238
|
)
|
|
(21,130
|
)
|
|
(17,221
|
)
|
Other investments, inclusive of net interest
|
|
83,598
|
|
|
127,508
|
|
|
125,940
|
|
Total Asset Management Net revenues
|
|
220,262
|
|
|
186,998
|
|
|
191,715
|
|
Other
|
|
819
|
|
|
1,966
|
|
|
2,328
|
|
Total Net revenues by source
|
$
|
2,017,130
|
|
$
|
2,068,853
|
|
$
|
1,593,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
$
|
1,085,890
|
|
$
|
1,080,779
|
|
$
|
841,127
|
|
Compensation ratio 13
|
|
53.8
|
%
|
|
52.2
|
%
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
Non-compensation expenses
|
$
|
719,024
|
|
$
|
734,866
|
|
$
|
600,827
|
|
Non-compensation ratio 13
|
|
35.6
|
%
|
|
35.5
|
%
|
|
37.7
|
%
|
Total Non-interest expenses
|
$
|
1,804,914
|
|
$
|
1,815,645
|
|
$
|
1,441,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
$
|
212,216
|
|
$
|
253,208
|
|
$
|
151,065
|
|
Income tax expense
|
$
|
52,870
|
|
$
|
37,537
|
|
$
|
14,216
|
|
Income tax rate
|
|
24.9
|
%
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
159,346
|
|
$
|
215,671
|
|
$
|
136,849
|
|
Net losses from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,374
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(15,858
|
)
|
|
(3,738
|
)
|
|
(6,983
|
)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
19,504
|
|
|
24,145
|
|
|
16,039
|
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
155,700
|
|
$
|
190,890
|
|
$
|
127,793
|
Highlights
|
Three Months Ended February 28, 2026 Versus February 28, 2025
|
|
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
|
|
Asset Management
|
|
Non-interest Expenses
|
* * * *
Amounts herein pertaining to February 28, 2026 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More information on our results of operations for the three months ended February 28, 2026 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, which we expect to file on or about April 7, 2026.
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current views and include statements about our future and statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are usually preceded by the words "should," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may contain expectations regarding revenues, earnings, operations, and other results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements may also include statements pertaining to our strategies for future development of our businesses and products. Forward-looking statements represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Information regarding important factors, including Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those in our forward-looking statements is contained in reports we file with the SEC. You should read and interpret any forward-looking statement together with reports we file with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent circumstances.
Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal the corresponding indicated performance level(s).
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
|
$ in thousands, except per share amounts
|
Three Months Ended February 28,
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Investment banking
|
$
|
1,018,284
|
|
$
|
729,510
|
|
Principal transactions
|
|
487,498
|
|
|
407,230
|
|
Commissions and other fees
|
|
367,604
|
|
|
288,300
|
|
Asset management fees and revenues
|
|
67,362
|
|
|
85,408
|
|
Interest
|
|
813,119
|
|
|
845,171
|
|
Other
|
|
117,398
|
|
|
117,245
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
2,871,265
|
|
|
2,472,864
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
854,135
|
|
|
879,845
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
2,017,130
|
|
|
1,593,019
|
|
Non-interest expenses
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
1,085,890
|
|
|
841,127
|
|
Brokerage and clearing fees
|
|
133,132
|
|
|
109,436
|
|
Underwriting costs
|
|
31,383
|
|
|
17,846
|
|
Technology and communications
|
|
159,858
|
|
|
139,475
|
|
Occupancy and equipment rental
|
|
33,860
|
|
|
30,199
|
|
Business development
|
|
75,422
|
|
|
72,291
|
|
Professional services
|
|
76,944
|
|
|
72,466
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
56,865
|
|
|
30,988
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
29,920
|
|
|
41,568
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
121,640
|
|
|
86,558
|
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
1,804,914
|
|
|
1,441,954
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
212,216
|
|
|
151,065
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
52,870
|
|
|
14,216
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
159,346
|
|
|
136,849
|
|
Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(15,858
|
)
|
|
(6,983
|
)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
19,504
|
|
|
16,039
|
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
155,700
|
|
$
|
127,793
|
Financial Data and Metrics (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
February 28,
|
November 30,
|
February 28,
|
Other Data:
|
|
|
|
Number of trading days
|
|
61
|
|
63
|
|
61
|
Number of trading loss days 7
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
Average VaR (in millions) 8
|
$
|
9.78
|
$
|
9.50
|
$
|
13.13
|
In millions, except other data
|
February 28,
|
November 30,
|
February 28,
|
Financial position:
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
74,380
|
$
|
76,012
|
$
|
70,219
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
11,963
|
|
14,044
|
|
11,176
|
Financial instruments owned
|
|
28,079
|
|
27,723
|
|
26,087
|
Level 3 financial instruments owned 9
|
|
849
|
|
738
|
|
781
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 14
|
|
1,979
|
|
2,040
|
|
2,038
|
Total equity
|
|
10,662
|
|
10,642
|
|
10,268
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
10,611
|
|
10,575
|
|
10,204
|
Tangible shareholders' equity 10
|
|
8,632
|
|
8,535
|
|
8,166
|
Other data and financial ratios:
|
|
|
|
Leverage ratio 11
|
|
7.0
|
|
7.1
|
|
6.8
|
Tangible gross leverage ratio 12
|
|
8.4
|
|
8.7
|
|
8.3
|
Number of employees at period end
|
|
7,596
|
|
7,787
|
|
7,701
|
Number of employees excluding Tessellis and Stratos at period end
|
|
6,221
|
|
6,194
|
|
5,994
Components of Numerators and Denominators for Earnings Per Common Share
|
$ in thousands, except per share amounts
|
Three Months Ended
February 28,
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Numerator for earnings per common share:
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
159,346
|
|
$
|
136,849
|
|
Less: Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(15,858
|
)
|
|
(6,983
|
)
|
Allocation of earnings to participating securities
|
|
(19,504
|
)
|
|
(16,039
|
)
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for basic earnings per share
|
$
|
155,700
|
|
$
|
127,793
|
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
155,700
|
|
$
|
127,793
|
|
|
|
|
Denominator for earnings per common share:
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
206,093
|
|
|
206,046
|
|
Weighted average shares of restricted stock outstanding with future service required
|
|
(2,147
|
)
|
|
(2,200
|
)
|
Weighted average restricted stock units outstanding with no future service required
|
|
11,761
|
|
|
10,690
|
|
Weighted average basic common shares
|
|
215,707
|
|
|
214,536
|
|
Stock options and other share-based awards
|
|
5,152
|
|
|
5,287
|
|
Senior executive compensation plan restricted stock unit awards
|
|
2,411
|
|
|
2,625
|
|
Weighted average diluted common shares
|
|
223,270
|
|
|
222,448
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to their respective U.S. GAAP financial measures. Management believes such non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation
|
$ in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
February 28,
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
155,700
|
|
$
|
127,791
|
|
Intangible amortization and impairment expense, net of tax 15
|
|
42,433
|
|
|
7,073
|
|
Adjusted net earnings to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|
|
198,133
|
|
|
134,864
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
19,504
|
|
|
16,039
|
|
Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
217,637
|
|
$
|
150,903
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders (non-GAAP) 1
|
$
|
870,548
|
|
$
|
603,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
November 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
10,574,696
|
|
$
|
10,156,772
|
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
(2,040,147
|
)
|
|
(2,054,310
|
)
|
Less: Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
(459,052
|
)
|
|
(497,590
|
)
|
Less: Weighted average impact of dividends and share repurchases
|
|
(106,532
|
)
|
|
(94,936
|
)
|
Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
7,968,965
|
|
$
|
7,509,936
|
|
|
|
|
Return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
8.0
|
%
Adjusted Tangible Book Value and Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding Reconciliation
Reconciliation of book value (shareholders' equity) to adjusted tangible book value and common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding:
|
$ in thousands, except per share amounts
|
February 28, 2026
|
February 28, 2025
|
Book value (GAAP)
|
$
|
10,610,845
|
|
$
|
10,204,228
|
|
Stock options (1)
|
|
114,939
|
|
|
114,939
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net (2)
|
|
(1,978,652
|
)
|
|
(2,037,906
|
)
|
Adjusted tangible book value (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
8,747,132
|
|
$
|
8,281,261
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding (GAAP)
|
|
204,423
|
|
|
206,250
|
|
Preferred shares
|
|
27,563
|
|
|
27,563
|
|
Restricted stock units ("RSUs")
|
|
16,746
|
|
|
13,950
|
|
Stock options (1)
|
|
5,065
|
|
|
5,065
|
|
Other
|
|
1,671
|
|
|
1,459
|
|
Adjusted fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) (3)
|
|
255,468
|
|
|
254,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share outstanding
|
$
|
51.91
|
|
$
|
49.48
|
|
Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
34.24
|
|
$
|
32.57
|
|
(1)
|
Stock options added to book value are equal to the total number of stock options outstanding as of February 28, 2026 and 2025 of 5.1 million multiplied by the exercise price of $22.69 on February 28, 2026 and 2025.
|
(2)
|
Includes goodwill and intangible assets related to Tessellis which were reclassified to assets held for sale during the first quarter of 2026.
|
(3)
|
Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested and unvested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans until the performance period is complete. Fully diluted shares outstanding also include all stock options and the impact of convertible preferred shares if-converted to common shares.
Notes
- Return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure and is based on full year or annualized amounts. Refer to schedule on page 8 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as common shares outstanding plus preferred shares, restricted stock units, stock options and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 9 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as adjusted tangible book value (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 9 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
- Allocated net interest represents an allocation to Asset Management of certain of our long-term debt interest expense, net of interest income on our Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. Allocated net interest has been disaggregated to increase transparency and to present direct Asset Management revenues. We believe that aggregating Allocated net interest would obscure the revenue results by including an amount that is unique to our credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods.
- Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated for Investment Banking and Capital Markets. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement.
- Asset management fees and revenues include management and performance fees from funds and accounts managed by us, revenue from strategic affiliated asset managers where we are entitled to portions their operating revenues and income based on our ownership interests in the affiliates.
- Number of trading loss days is calculated based on trading activities in our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management business segments, excluding certain Other investments.
- VaR estimates the potential loss in value of trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7A "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2025.
- Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned.
- Tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as shareholders' equity less Intangible assets and goodwill. We believe that tangible shareholders' equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible shareholders' equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors.
- Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity.
- Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible shareholders' equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing our leverage ratio.
- Compensation ratio equals total compensation expense divided by total net revenues. Non-compensation ratio equals total non-compensation expense divided by total net revenues.
- Includes goodwill and intangible assets related to Tessellis which were reclassified to assets held for sale during the first quarter of 2026.
- Includes a $35.5 million after-tax write-down of goodwill associated with Tessellis.
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Jonathan Freedman 212.778.8913