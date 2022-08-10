Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

August 10, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Shares") have been made eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies.  Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring the Shares and to enhance the liquidity of the Shares in the United States because of the accelerated settlement period and the expected reduction in costs for investors and brokers, enabling the Shares to be traded over a wider selection of brokerage firms.

For further information please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected simplification of trading and transferring the Company's common shares in the United States, that DTC eligibility will enhance liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States, and the expected reduction in costs for investors and brokers.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, external events or events of third parties beyond the Company's control which may result in the Company or investors not receiving the expected benefits of DTC eligibility and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities.  The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such statements although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Jazz ResourcesTSXV:JZRPrecious Metals Investing
JZR:CA
inn on columbia

Jazz Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Resources Inc. Reports on and Summarizes Certain Technical Information Received from the Operator of the Vila Nova Gold Project, Amapa State, Brazil

Jazz Resources Inc. Reports on and Summarizes Certain Technical Information Received from the Operator of the Vila Nova Gold Project, Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

Highlights of the Report (as defined below) include:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JAZZ Closes Balance of Increased Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

JAZZ Closes Balance of Increased Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed (the " Second Tranche ") the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") by issuing 1,264,750 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,011,800.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement Of Units

Jazz Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement Of Units

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 13, 2022 TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. ( TSXV:JZR ) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") by issuing 860,250 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $688,200.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Resources Increases Size of Non-Brokered Offering

Jazz Resources Increases Size of Non-Brokered Offering

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire May 10, 2022 Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that, due to significant demand, it has increased its previously announced private placement financing by an additional $700,000 to $1,700,000.  Pursuant to the increased offering, the Company is offering, on a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 2,125,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.80 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,700,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $1.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Announces Private Placement Of Units To Raise Up To $1,000,000 And Grant Of Stock Options

Jazz Announces Private Placement Of Units To Raise Up To $1,000,000 And Grant Of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

May 6, 2022 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 1,250,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.80 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $1.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Engages Corporate Communications Provider

First Tellurium Engages Corporate Communications Provider

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces it has entered into an agreement for engagement of corporate consulting services (the "Agreement") with Dutchess Group LLC ("Dutchess") to provide corporate communications services. Services will include dissemination of public company materials and social media management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Dutchess will be engaged for an initial term of 3 months at a rate of $15,000 per month. Upon review following the initial three-month period, the Company and Dutchess will discuss continuance of the contract.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

Prismo Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Prismo shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol PMOMF.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Receives Shareholder Approval for the Spinout of its Canadian Projects

Nexus Gold Receives Shareholder Approval for the Spinout of its Canadian Projects

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - August 10, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to advise that its proposed plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "), announced June 28, 2022, has received approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Arrangement, which involves the spinout (the " Spinout ") of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) was approved at a special shareholders meeting held on August 4, 2022, by 99% of the votes cast at the meeting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Grade Rock Chip Assays Returned From Arthurs Seat Gold-Silver Project, New South Wales

High Grade Rock Chip Assays Returned From Arthurs Seat Gold-Silver Project, New South Wales

CSE:ROO) (OTC PINK:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") is pleased to report that high-grade gold and silver assays have been returned from its preliminary rock chip sampling program at its 100% held Arthurs Seat Project (Exploration Licence 9144) in the highly prospective New England Orogen in New South Wales, Australia

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD

NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSX: NSR) and (NYSE: NSR) (" Nomad " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

The resolution approving the acquisition of the Company by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the " Purchaser ") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") was approved by 99.73% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting and by 99.73% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding the votes cast by certain persons required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×