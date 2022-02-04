Gaming Investing News
New DAZN MOMENTS marketplace will let fans collect memorable moments across various sports starting Spring 2022 in Japan Media powerhouse mixi, Inc. and global sports streaming service DAZN Japan Investment GK today announced that DAZN MOMENTS, a sports NFT marketplace, will launch on Flow, a leading Web3 platform designed for consumer-friendly applications. The announcement was made locally in Japan with Flow ...

New DAZN MOMENTS marketplace will let fans collect memorable moments across various sports starting Spring 2022 in Japan

Media powerhouse mixi, Inc. and global sports streaming service DAZN Japan Investment GK today announced that DAZN MOMENTS, a sports NFT marketplace, will launch on Flow, a leading Web3 platform designed for consumer-friendly applications. The announcement was made locally in Japan with Flow confirming the new marketplace will launch in the spring.

DAZN MOMENTS joins the thriving sports ecosystem on Flow, home to NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, UFC Strike, Crictos, and The Players' Lounge, among others.

The DAZN MOMENTS marketplace will allow users to collect moments of super skills of players as well as memorable moments of various sports in Japan . DAZN MOMENTS will draw upon mixi's success in entertainment and sports – including the social network mixi – as well as the mobile game Monster Strike, which has grossed more than $9 billion since its launch in 2013; and DAZN's global lead in streaming live and on-demand sports events to more than 200 countries and territories.

"mixi is a true example of the best-in-class Japanese-based companies that are emerging on Flow," said Mik Naayem , Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Dapper Labs. "mixi has led the charge on game-changing platforms, and DAZN has pioneered sports streaming around the globe. By giving fans an awesome experience and an easy way to get engaged, the launch of DAZN MOMENTS will be a true watershed moment for Web3 adoption in Japan ."

"Bringing DAZN's rich content to NFT moments on Flow will bring traditional memorabilia to life in the digital world in Japan ," said Koki Kimura , President and Representative Director of mixi. "Dapper Labs' creativity in design and functionality has inspired us for DAZN MOMENTS and we hope to bring that same level of energy captured in the U.S. to Japan ."

"We're excited to partner with mixi to unlock NFTs for various sports in Japan ," Manabu Yamada , Executive Vice President of DAZN Japan. "We unlocked live streaming sports five years ago, and we're excited to bring that next-generation of innovation to how fans engage with their favorite moments through valuable NFTs."

mixi and DAZN Japan have been working together since December 2020 , bringing DAZN data into Fansta, mixi's restaurant and bar search application. This gives fans an easy way to find places to watch their favorite sporting events. Coming in the Spring, Japanese fans will be able to collect moments from their favorite sporting events through the DAZN MOMENTS marketplace on Flow. mixi will donate a part of the profits to sports associations to support the continued development of sports in Japan .

About Flow
Flow is a Web3 platform powering the next-generation of games, apps and digital assets chosen for its combination of scalability and usability for consumers and developers. Flow is the only layer-one blockchain originally created by a team that has consistently delivered industry-leading consumer-scale Web3 experiences including CryptoKitties , Dapper, and NBA Top Shot.

Flow boasts a rich ecosystem of top entertainment brands, development studios, and venture-backed startups. Flow ecosystem partners include global IP brands like Warner Music , Ubisoft, NBA, NFL, LaLiga, and UFC; e-commerce leaders Shopify, leading game developers, including Animoca Brands, Sumo Digital, and nWay; and many leaders in the crypto space such as Circle, Binance, and Rarible. For more on Flow, visit https://www.flow.com/ .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japanese-powerhouses-mixi-and-dazn-partner-to-create-a-sports-nft-marketplace-on-flow-301475833.html

SOURCE Flow

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Announced as Founding Sponsor of Inaugural US Cyber Games

Katzcy is excited to announce the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as a founding sponsor of the first ever US Cyber Team™, which will compete in the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) June 14-17, 2022 in Athens, Greece . The US Cyber Games is led by Katzcy in cooperation with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

"Cyber competitions are a fundamental element of developing the next generation of cybersecurity talent. Games help motivate the future workforce, and keep the current workforce sharp, maintaining a thriving community of cyber professionals," noted CISA Director Jen Easterly . "While certifications and apprenticeships are important training instruments, games provide a safe and legal venue to practice offensive and defensive techniques in a real-world environment."

Keep reading... Show less

Good Gamer Entertainment Announces Successful Completion of OTCQB Listing

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a real-money skill-gaming tournament management platform operator and mobile game and NFT play-to-earn blockchain-based game developer, is pleased to announce that it has complete its listing on the U.S. trading market with its common shares being posted on the OTCQB and will commence trading on February 4, 2022 under the symbol "GGAMF." The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GOOD."

Keep reading... Show less

Bluberi Promotes Industry Veteran to Key Leadership Position

Names Mike Brennan Chief Product Officer

Bluberi (or "the Company") today announced that Mike Brennan has been added to its executive leadership team in the role of Chief Product Officer. Brennan is an industry veteran with a proven record of success and will lead the Company's product strategy and game development efforts.

Keep reading... Show less

Les Mills takes martial arts into the metaverse with BODYCOMBAT VR app

BODYCOMBAT the world's most popular martial arts workout, enjoyed by millions globally each week moves into the metaverse as fitness and gaming converge

Keep reading... Show less

Playtika partners with Laurence Fishburne for WSOP, the world's most popular poker game

Playtika's (NASDAQ: PLTK) World Series of Poker (WSOP) [1] the world's number 1 play-for-fun poker game [2] is partnering with Hollywood legend Laurence Fishburne in a new national commercial.

Keep reading... Show less

HBAR Foundation and Ubisoft Partner To Support Growth of Gaming on Hedera Network

The HBAR Foundation and global video game publisher Ubisoft today announced a partnership focused on the rapidly expanding ecosystem at the intersection of distributed ledger technology and gaming, with an initiative that supports the development, growth and launch of next-generation gaming on the Hedera network. As part of this engagement, Ubisoft will become a member of the Hedera Governing Council with representatives participating in governance and product direction, as well as leading industry-specific insights. As a council member, Ubisoft will also operate a node on the Hedera network.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×