Precious MetalsInvesting News

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an additional seven drill holes at the Ryuo prospect, and commencement of drilling at the Kitano-o prospect, both prospects are located within the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

Seven additional drill holes were completed at Ryuo for a total of 2,888 m of diamond drill core between April and June this year. Drilling was positioned to step-out at approximate 50 m intervals from high-grade mineralization encountered in the 2021 drill program, and test continuity of mineralization along strike and to depth (Figure 1 & 2). Samples from the 7 drill holes have been submitted to the ALS laboratory in Vancouver for assay and results are expected to be released in September. For more information on the 2021 drilling results at the Ryuo prospect refer to the Company's news release dated 22nd February 2022.

Drilling operations have now moved to the east side of the Kitano-o prospect where three 700 m deep drill holes are planned. Drilling will target below combined geochemical and geophysical anomalies to locate the deeper source of gold mined from the Kitano-o placer deposits. Surface programs previously completed on the eastern side of the Kitano-o prospect show elevated gold and pathfinder element geochemistry in soil and rock supported by CSAMT resistivity anomalies which lie proximal to the intersection of major gravity inferred graben-bounding and transfer faults (Figure 1).

More than 96,000 ounces of gold were produced from the Kitano-o mine, prior to the government-imposed closure in 19431. Gold was mined along a 3 km long zone from clay-rich placer deposits located immediately below the Kitano-o sinter.

2022 Ikutahara Project Surface Exploration Programs

Sampling of extensions to soil grids completed in 2021 at the Ryuo and at Kitano-o prospect has also commenced (Figure 1). Extensions to the soil grid at Ryuo will aim to advance additional drill targets both parallel and along strike of the known prospect area. At East Kitano-o, open-ended gold and pathfinder element anomalies on the north side of the grid extend towards the flank of Maruyama rhyolite dome. Dome margins are a prime site for epithermal vein deposits in the region. A good analogy of this is seen at the Konomai mine located 20 km to the north of the Ikutahara project where 2.35 Moz of gold were mined from a series of veins located within and along the margin of a rhyolite dome complex. A 3 km southward extension of the Kitano-o soil grid will further define the strike potential of en echelon veining at the historical Ikutahara and Showa mine workings. Sampling of historic mine dump material by the Company on these shallowly developed workings gave gold grades up to 93.3 g/t Au, refer to the Company's news release dated May 7, 2018.

Reference

1 Metal Mining Agency of Japan, March 1990, Geological Survey Report for Fiscal Year 1989, Northern Hokkaido Area B-Metalliferous Deposits Overview.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"
Chairman & CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold Vice President of Exploration and Country Manager, Andrew Rowe, BAppSc, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has an operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

For further information please contact:

John Proust
Chairman & CEO
Phone: +1 778-725-1482
Email: info@japangold.com
Website: www.japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2022 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint-venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/132559_d9e6514dc47ac809_001.jpg

Figure 1: Ikutahara Project: simplified geology, historical mines and workings and 2022 work program locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/132559_d9e6514dc47ac809_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/132559_d9e6514dc47ac809_002.jpg

Figure 2: Ryuo prospect alteration map with rock chip samples, 2021 drill holes, completed 2022 drill holes and historic workings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/132559_d9e6514dc47ac809_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132559

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Japan GoldTSXV:JGPrecious Metals Investing
JG:CA
Japan Gold

Japan Gold

Company Highlights

  • First-mover status as an international gold explorer in Japan
  • 30 gold exploration projects in the safe and stable jurisdiction of Japan
  • Projects host over 40 past-producing mines with high-grade gold mineralization
  • Country-wide alliance in Japan with the Barrick Gold Corporation
  • Newmont Corporation as a significant shareholder
  • Management team with extensive local knowledge

Overview

Japan Gold (TSXV:JG) is a gold exploration company with a vast portfolio of 30 gold projects across the island nation of Japan. Japan Gold's leadership team has long recognized the potential for gold exploration in Japan. When the Japan Mining Act was amended in 2012 for the first time, allowing foreign mineral companies the ability to hold exploration and mining permits, Japan Gold was the first foreign mineral exploration company to seize this opportunity.

Japan Gold is the only foreign mineral exploration company to focus solely on gold exploration in the country and has gathered a large portfolio of projects that collectively host over 40 past-producing gold mines and workings which were all shut down during World War II due to a government moratorium on gold mining.

During February 2020, Japan Gold announced a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects in Japan. The Japan Gold-Barrick alliance includes 28 out of 30 projects currently held by Japan Gold.

Japan Gold will continue to advance the Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido and the Ohra-Takamine Project in Kyushu independently guided by the Japan Gold/Newmont Technical Committee. Newmont Corporation has a joint venture right of first refusal on these two projects.

As a first-mover in the country, Japan Gold has also taken the opportunity to establish strong relationships with local universities and industry specialists, incorporating some of these—such as Mitsuhiko Yamada and Takashi Kuriyama—into its management team and board of directors. This first-mover position has also made the company a key resource for other organizations looking to partake in gold exploration in the region.

Japan Gold is led by an exceptional management team with extensive local knowledge and relationships. This team is supported by a knowledgeable board of directors and advisors. As Japan Gold is a spinoff of Southern Arc Minerals Inc (TSXV:SA)—a company that shares many of the same directors—26 percent of the company is held by its predecessor, giving the company a unique share structure.

Over the course of the next 12 months, Japan Gold plans to complete large scale, regional programs under the Japan Gold-Barrick alliance which is expected to include geochemical (BLEG) stream sediment analysis and geophysical analysis over the 28 projects included in the alliance. These programs are guided by the Japan Gold-Barrick Alliance Technical Committee.

In addition, the company plans to fully evaluate and drill permit three prospects on the two projects excluded from the Barrick alliance. Newmont has a joint venture right of first refusal on these two projects. Japan Gold plans to complete drill programs on at least two of these prospects over the next 12 months. These programs are guided by the Japan Gold/Newmont Technical Committee.

Mining in Japan

As a safe and stable jurisdiction, Japan hosts 76 known past producing gold mines, including five gold deposits greater than one million ounces.

All of Japan's gold mines were shut down in 1943 as part of a moratorium that was implemented by the government in light of World War II. Following that, there was a short period of small-scale production in the 1960s and 1970s and since then, production has been limited to a handful of mines including the Hishikari mine, which still produces today and is one of the world's highest-grade gold mines. The Hishikari mine has produced over 7.8 million ounces of gold between 1985-2019 at an average grade of 30-40 g/t gold.

Mining in Japan

Understanding the potential for gold exploration in the island nation, Japan Gold has entered the country as a first mover, collaborating with local companies and universities while engaging with local directors and advisors.

Key Projects

The Ikutahara Project – Hokkaido, Japan

The most advanced of Japan Gold's projects is the 205.13 square kilometer Ikutahara project, located in Japan's northern island, Hokkaido. The project hosts 20 historic mines and workings, making it highly prospective for gold mineralization. Based on the results of Japan Gold's review of historical data and validation by its own in-house field programs, a Phase 1 scout drill program was completed in 2019. The surface geochemistry, CSAMT and gravity geophysics collected over the Kitano-o Prospect, along with the Phase 1 drill program results, have refined the company's understanding of the geology of the Kitano-o hydrothermal system and give strong vectors to the eastern side of the prospect. It is now interpreted that the western part of the Kitano-o Prospect represents the 'lateral outflow' of a large epithermal system, developed at depth in the eastern part of the three-kilometer-long prospect.

Kitano-o Gold District

The historic Kitano-o Gold district comprises eight historic mines and workings over an approximate seven-by-four-kilometer area and includes the Kitano-o prospect. The district is highlighted by an extensive co-incident gold-arsenic-antimony mercury anomaly in stream sediment samples over the area.

Kitano-o Prospect

The Kitano-o prospect, which includes the Kitano Mine, is located within a seven-by-four-kilometer gold district which hosts seven additional gold prospects. The Kitano-o mine produced more than 96,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 5.9 g/t gold primarily from shallow open-pits along a three-kilometer alteration corridor, prior to the government-imposed closure in 1943.

Phase 1 drill testing of the western side of the Kitano-o Prospect was completed in late December 2019 with six diamond drill holes, totaling 2,837 meters. Drilling targeted depth extensions of the western end of a well-defined vein-corridor exposed within extensive shallow open-pits and geophysical anomalies. Significant zones of quartz veining were intersected corresponding to those mapped at surface, however, the low tenor of gold reported from drill core assays does not adequately reflect the over 96,000 ounces of gold mined from the exposed paleosurface sinter deposits in the open pits.

The eastern side of the Kitano-o prospect has now been identified as a key target area for Phase 2 drilling. Gold historically mined at the surface at the Kitano-o Mine is interpreted to have been deposited at the paleosurface during deposition of a silica-sinter apron through lateral outflow. Silica-rich fluids that formed the sinter, also carrying gold, flowed upwards then laterally out from hot spring vents connected to a deep epithermal boiling zone. Rock samples collected from the eastern side of the Kitano-o prospect show high gold and antimony values potentially indicating higher temperatures of deposition and closer proximity to the 'upflow' or 'boiling zone' where gold was precipitating. The figure below represents Japan Gold's current interpreted geological model for the Kitano-o prospect.

Ryuo Prospect

The Ryuo mine, operated prior to 1943, was developed on five vein zones identified within a 1,000-meter by 400-meter NE-SW oriented zoned alteration system, which remains open to the southwest. The Metal Mining Agency of Japan (MMAJ) reported data on the Jinja and Shouei veins and shows workings developed on up to six levels to a depth of 75 meters below the surface. Underground workings of the Jinja veins were re-sampled during the 1950s and some noticeably high-grade samples were reported. Historic channel samples include results that show high-grade shoot development such as 72 meters with average grades of 40.8 g/t gold and 168 g/t silver in addition to 9 meters of 31 g/t gold and 268 g/t silver.

CSAMT and gravity geophysics have been completed in selected areas and a Phase 1 scout drilling is currently being permitted.

Japan Gold's Key Kyushu Project

The Ohra-Takamine Project

The Ohra-Takamine Gold prospect lies within the highly gold endowed Southern Kyushu Epithermal Gold Province and hosts five historic gold mines, the Matsuno, Urushi, Takamine, Ohra, and Aira Yamada Mines, which define a northeast-oriented structural corridor. In excess of 11 million ounces of gold have been produced from high-grade low-sulfidation epithermal gold deposits in the province. Notable producers include the Hishikari Mine with 7.8 million ounces of gold produced to date at average grades of 30-40 g/t gold; Kushikino Mine with 1.8 million ounces at 6.7 g/t gold, the Yamagano Mine with 910,000 ounces at 17.4 g/t gold and the Okuchi Mine with 714,000 ounces at 13.6 g/t gold.

A 35 line-kilometer, grid-based, CSAMT geophysical survey was completed along a 4.2-kilometer portion of the Ohra-Takamine Mine corridor. The CSAMT geophysical survey at the Ohra-Takamine project was undertaken to identify zones of sub-surface electrical resistivity and conductivity, representing silicification and clay alteration related to epithermal vein systems.

Results of the CSAMT survey at Ohra-Takamine are very encouraging and have defined a number of linear kilometric-scale, contiguous resistive zones (CSAMT anomalies), locally extending to depth across the survey area.

Prospect-scale gravity readings were collected over an eight-by-four kilometer area with nominal 60 to 100-meter spacings along access roads and ridgelines and merged with Geological Survey of Japan gravity data to produce a new suite of processed gravity images. The spatial relationship between gravity highs and the major low-sulfidation epithermal gold deposits in the province is well described in the literature, and uplift or doming of the underlying basement, producing gravity anomalies, is interpreted as a key factor in the development of deep-seated fracture pathways for hydrothermal fluid flow and subsequent quartz vein development in these mines.

Geophysical surveys completed to date are expected to add a vital third dimension to the epithermal targets at the Ohra-Takamine Project.

Management Team

John Proust – Chairman and CEO

John Proust has successfully founded and managed a number of resource companies. Mr. Proust has served on the boards and held senior operating positions, and has directed and advised public and private companies regarding debt and equity financing, mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructuring since 1986. Mr. Proust is currently Chairman and CEO of Southern Arc Minerals Inc., Chairman and a director of Canada Energy Partners Inc., and a director of Rise Gold Corp. Mr. Proust has extensive experience in corporate governance, is a graduate of The Directors College, Michael G. De Groote School of Business at McMaster University and holds the designation of Chartered Director.

Dr Michael Andrews, PhD, FAusIMM – Director

Dr. Mike Andrews is a geologist with more than 40 years of research and mining industry experience in gold, copper, coal and iron. He holds an honours degree in Geology from the University of Reading, and a doctorate in exploration geochemistry from the University of Wales. Dr. Andrews is also currently President & COO and a director of Southern Arc Minerals Inc., and a Non-executive Director of Kingsrose Mining Limited. He was a founding director of Kingsrose Mining Limited and played an instrumental role in the discovery, exploration, feasibility and development of its Way Linggo Gold Mine in Indonesia. Dr. Andrews also held the positions of Executive Director and Chief Geologist of AuIron Energy Ltd., Director of Gold Operations for Meekatharra Minerals Ltd., and managed the Teck-MM Gold Indonesian Joint Venture, an exploration portfolio of thirteen gold and copper projects in Indonesia. He also held senior exploration positions with Ashton Mining Ltd, Aurora Gold Ltd., and Muswellbrook Energy and Minerals.

John Carlile, BSc, MSc, FAusIMM – Director

John Carlile is a geologist with more than 35 years of experience in the resource industry. He has held senior executive and director positions with both major and junior resource companies, including as President of Indonesian and Philippines subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited. As a geologist, he has a proven track record of mineral discovery and business building in Asia, most notably as Exploration Manager, Asia for Newcrest Mining Limited when it discovered its Gosowong mine. He has served on the boards of several resource companies, and currently holds the position of director for Southern Arc Minerals Inc. and Non-executive director of Kingsrose Mining Limited. He holds a BSc in Geology from University of Reading, England, and an MSc in Mineral Exploration from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, University of London. He is a Fellow of the AusIMM and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London.

Takashi Kuriyama, B.Eng. – General Manager, Exploration

Takashi Kuriyama, a geology graduate of the Mining and Geology Department of Akita University, served in increasingly senior roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (“Sumitomo") from 1974 until his recent retirement as General Manager of its Global Exploration and Development Department. During his career at Sumitomo, Mr. Kuriyama had the role of Exploration and Geology Manager at Sumitomo's Hishikari world class gold mine in Kyushu, Southern Japan, and subsequently held senior exploration positions in Africa, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the United States of America. In the roles of Executive Vice President of Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc. and Managing Director of Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Pty Ltd., he oversaw the development of the Northparkes copper-gold porphyry copper mine and the Pogo gold mine in Alaska. During his career with Sumitomo, he was seconded to Japanese Government Organizations serving as Councilor at the Metals Exploration Group of the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Director at the Joint Venture Exploration Division for the Metal Mining Agency of Japan (MMAJ). Mr. Kuriyama also served as a Director of Teck Resources Limited from 2006 until 2016.

Dr. Kotaro Ohga, PhD – Chief Engineer

Kotaro Ohga held the position of Associate Professor at Hokkaido University in the Graduate School of Engineering. With a PhD in Mining Engineering, Dr. Ohga has extensive experience with permitting and drill programs in Japan. As Chief Engineer, Dr. Ohga is the main point of contact between Japan Gold and the Japanese Government, offering invaluable insight and expertise as Japan Gold advances its properties.

Andrew Rowe, BSc, MAusIMM – VP Exploration, Japan Country Manager

Andrew Rowe comes to Japan Gold through his previous position with Southern Arc Minerals. He joined Southern Arc in 2006 as a Senior Geological Consultant and was soon promoted to Chief Geologist and then Executive Vice President, leading Southern Arc's exploration programs from grassroots exploration through to completion of the first resource estimate at the Company's West Lombok Project. He planned and implemented large-scale exploration programs, managing both the technical and administrative aspects of the projects. He briefly left Southern Arc in December 2014, and then rejoined the Company as a consultant in August 2015 to continue with Southern Arc's exploration projects in Japan. He graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Geology from the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia. He is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. He has experience in mineral exploration and project management in Australia and various countries in Southeast Asia including Thailand, Indonesia, Mongolia, China and Laos. During this time he held exploration positions with Renison Goldfields, Normandy Anglo Asia, Phelps Dodge, Aurora Gold and Ivanhoe Mines. Immediately prior to joining Southern Arc he was the principal geologist for Pan Australian Resources Ltd (Laos) and part of the team responsible for successfully bringing the Phu Kham Cu-Au porphyry deposit through to bankable feasibility.

Vincent Boon, CPA, CA – CFO and Corporate Secretary

Mr. Boon is a chartered accountant with over ten years of professional accounting experience with private and public companies focusing on financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal control and corporate finance activities. Mr. Boon's experience includes financial reporting for both Canadian and U.S. listed companies with international subsidiaries, strategic planning, tax planning, corporate governance, equity financings and due diligence for acquisitions. As an employee of J Proust & Associates, an organization providing public company management and venture capital to start-up and junior companies, Mr. Boon is also the CFO of Southern Arc Minerals Inc., Canada Energy Partners Inc., and Rise Gold Corp. Mr. Boon holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CPA, CA.

Mitsuhiko Yamada, BA – Director

Mitsuhiko Yamada is a mining business professional with international experience overseeing all aspects of mining projects from exploration through to production. He earned his degree in International Economics at Keio University and spent his career with Sumitomo Corporation. He worked around the globe for Sumitomo, managing various mining projects and overseeing joint venture relationships with some of the world's biggest mining companies, including Newmont, Phelps Dodge, Teck, Xstrata, Rio Tinto and Sherritt. He held increasing senior roles with Sumitomo, ultimately achieving the position of Executive Officer and General Manager of Mineral Resources. He retired from Sumitomo Corporation in 2012 and is currently a Lecturer of English at the Department of Industrial Engineering & Management at Kanagawa University.

Robert Gallagher, BApSc – Director

Bob Gallagher has more than 40 years of experience in the mining industry and is a Mineral Engineer with a specialty in mineral processing. Currently Mr. Gallagher is a director for Yamana Gold Inc., Southern Arc Minerals Inc., Capstone Mining Corp., and BC Hydro. Most recently, he held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer at New Gold Inc. Previously, Mr. Gallagher held increasingly senior management roles at Newmont Mining Corporation over a seven-year period, including Vice President Operations, Asia Pacific; Vice President, Indonesian Operations; and General Manager, Batu Hijau. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gallagher worked at a number of operating mines located throughout the Americas and Asia in various engineering, metallurgical, and mine management roles, including most notably 15 years at Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Gallagher has considerable project development and operational experience. He has been recognized by industry associations for his contributions throughout his career, most notably in 2013 he accepted the Prospector & Developer Association of Canada's Viola R. MacMillan Award for Company or Mine Development on behalf of New Gold Inc., and in 2014 he was jointly recognized by the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia with the E.A. Scholz Award for excellence in mine development.

Dr. Sally Eyre, PhD – Director

Dr. Sally Eyre is a mining finance professional with extensive experience in global resource capital markets and mining operations. During 2011 to 2014 she served as President & CEO of Copper North Mining and prior to that she served as Senior Vice President, Operations at Endeavour Mining, responsible for a portfolio of exploration, development and production projects throughout West Africa. She also served as President & CEO of Etruscan Resources Inc. (now Endeavour Mining Corp.), a gold company with producing assets in West Africa. She has served as Director of Business Development for Endeavour Financial Ltd. and has held executive positions with a number of Canadian resource companies. She was appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Petro Rubiales Energy Corp. (now Pacific Rubiales Energy) and also served as Vice President, Corporate Affairs of UrAsia Energy Ltd. (now Uranium One). In 2003 she served as President & CEO of TLC Ventures Corp. (now Calibre Mining Corp.). She has a PhD in Economic Geology from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London. She is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG) and a former Director of the SEG Canada Foundation.

Murray Flanigan CPA, CA, CFA – Director

Mr. Flanigan is a management consultant providing financial advisory services to a number of public and private oil and gas, mining and technology companies in North America and abroad. Mr. Flanigan is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst with expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, international taxation, risk management, banking, treasury, corporate restructuring and accounting, and has served as Chief Financial Officer for various public and private companies. Mr. Flanigan is currently a Managing Principal of Kepis & Pobe Financial Group Inc. and a key member of its executive management team responsible for the negotiation and closing of numerous recent large scale oil & gas transactions in West Africa, offshore Guyana and the Middle East. Prior to founding his own consulting company, Mr. Flanigan served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and CFO of Qwest Investment Management Corp., where he was responsible for regulatory reporting and corporate filings for over 15 private and publicly listed companies and limited partnerships in Qwest's portfolio, as well as arranging and closing numerous equity and debt financings. Mr. Flanigan also served as VP Corporate Development for Adelphia Communications Corporation, overseeing the company's financial restructuring and ultimate sale to Time Warner Inc. and Comcast Corporation for approximately US$18 billion.

Ian Burney – Director

Mr. Burney was the Ambassador of Canada to Japan from 2016 to 2021. Mr. Burney is an accomplished, high-performing public service executive and diplomat with over 30 years of experience in international affairs, particularly in the area of global economic issues. Mr. Burney graduated in 1985 from McGill University, Montreal, with a Bachelor of Arts with honours in Political Science, and in 1986 from University of Toronto, with a Master of Arts in International Relations. Mr. Burney joined the Department of External Affairs in 1987 and has held a range of positions in Ottawa and diplomatic postings overseas.

Michael Carrick – Director

Mr. Carrick is currently Chairman of RTG Mining Inc. and has been responsible for the development of seven major gold mines in five countries around the world including the development of the largest gold mine in the Philippines. That mine was merged with B2 Gold of Canada in a US$4.5 billion merger. Mr. Carrick is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience in the resources sector. He holds a degree in Commerce from the University of Natal, and an Accounting and Finance degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants both in South Africa and in Australia

Tanneke Heersche – Director

Ms. Heersche is a partner in the Global Mining Group at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and is the head of the firm-wide ESG Steering Committee. Prior to Fasken, Ms. Heersche was a partner at White & Case LLP where she was co-Chair of the Global Metals & Mining Practice Group and executive managing partner of its Johannesburg office. Ms Heersche is a highly regarded expert and strategic advisor in the natural resources industry with over 25 years of international industry experience. She has a particular emphasis on project development, investment agreement negotiations and the integration of ESG into development frameworks. Ms. Heersche holds an LLB from the University of Toronto and a BSc (Physiology) and BA (German Literature) from Western University .

Japan Gold Expands the Aibetsu Project Following High-Grade Results from the Barrick Alliance Stream-Sediment Sampling Program

Japan Gold Expands the Aibetsu Project Following High-Grade Results from the Barrick Alliance Stream-Sediment Sampling Program

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce acceptance by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ("METI") of 13 new prospecting rights applications covering 3,972 hectares between its Barrick Alliance Aibetsu and Tenryu Projects, in north Hokkaido.

Regional BLEG Sampling Results:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ryuo Prospect Drilling Underway

Ryuo Prospect Drilling Underway

Japan Gold Commences its 2022 Exploration Programs in Hokkaido

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of 2022 exploration programs with the start of drilling at the Ryuo prospect, located within the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barrick Alliance Initial Evaluation Phase Extended

Barrick Alliance Initial Evaluation Phase Extended

 Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Barrick Alliance agreement, and progress following the technical workshops held in November 2021 and January and February 2022.

Japan Gold formed a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) ("Barrick") in February 2020 to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects in Japan (the "Barrick Alliance") (see February 24, 2020, news release). As part of the agreement Barrick agreed to sole fund a 2-year Initial Evaluation Phase of each project and sole fund a subsequent 3-year Second Evaluation Phase on projects which meet Barrick criteria. Barrick has spent US$5.6 million on the Initial Evaluation Phase from the formation of the Barrick Alliance to the end of 2021.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Drills 20 m @ 6.3 g/t Gold and 0.45 m @ 1,395 g/t Gold at Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Drills 20 m @ 6.3 g/t Gold and 0.45 m @ 1,395 g/t Gold at Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from eight additional scout drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect. Drilling has continued to encounter high-grade vein intersections along an 800 m open ended strike zone, following the success of three initial scout drill holes reported in September 2021 (see Japan Gold news release September 14, 2021). The Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, which contains the Ryuo Prospect, is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance (Figure 1).

Highlights: Drill holes IKDD21-004 to IKDD21-011 all successfully intersected gold-mineralized vein structures including the following notable results (all intervals are down-hole lengths):

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold 2021 Year End Update

Japan Gold 2021 Year End Update

 Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Company activities at year end. Japan Gold's most productive year has been 2021, notwithstanding the global COVID 19 pandemic. The Company has operated successfully without any health and safety issues. The dedicated Japan Gold team has been committed to excellence and has surpassed Company expectations with the volume and quality of work completed across all elements of the business, and this is a credit to all involved.

Japan Gold is well funded to continue to advance its 2022 Barrick Alliance work programs with an initial approved USD $4 million from Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"). With internal capital from the July 2021 CAD $17 million equity financing, the Company is also well positioned to advance its two independently held projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills 138.6m Grading 1.06 Gpt Au Eq at Santa Fe

Lahontan Drills 138.6m Grading 1.06 Gpt Au Eq at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from ten reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes exploring the Santa Fe pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. Eight drill holes, totaling 2,614 metres, are the final RC holes from the 2021 drilling campaign. These drill holes targeted down-dip plus northwest and southeast step outs from known gold and silver mineralization along the Santa Fe fault. Highlights include

  • SF21-015R and -016R: These two RC drill holes targeted expansion of known mineralization in the high-wall of the Santa Fe Pit between the Bonanza and Big Horn zones and were collared approximately 120 metres northwest of SF21-007R (please see map below). SF21-015R cut 138.6m grading 1.01 gpt Au and 3.4 gpt Ag (1.06 gpt Au Eq) while SF21-016R intercepted 102.1m grading 0.69 gpt Au and 1.7 gpt Ag (0.71 gpt Au Eq). These drill holes expand potential resources in this portion of the Santa Fe pit and define the extent of transitional mineralized rock.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The Company is excited to release the final results from our Phase One drilling program. In total, Lahontan drilled 9,410 metres in its 2021 Phase One drilling campaign resulting in the discovery of two new high grade "feeder" zones, Bonanza and Big Horn, the expansion of the BH high-grade zone, and impressive volumes of good grade shallow oxide and transition gold and silver mineralization at both the main Santa Fe pit target area and at the Slab target area (see cross sections of the Santa Fe Pit below). RC drilling has resumed at Slab, targeting more shallow oxide gold and silver mineralization. We remain on track to deliver our maiden resource estimate in 2022 and take the next steps to advance the Santa Fe Project back into production."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Commences on Purdy's North Gold and Nickel-Copper Targets

Drilling Commences on Purdy's North Gold and Nickel-Copper Targets

  • RC drilling has commenced at Purdy's North, testing a series of prospective gold and nickel-copper targets adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's ( "Azure" ) Andover nickel-copper-cobalt discovery ( "Andover" ) and Artemis Resources Limited's ( "Artemis" ) Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery ( "Carlow Castle" ).
  • Drilling program will start at the Milburn nickel-copper-gold and Morto Lago orogenic gold targets, as part of a large campaign testing multiple targets across the district.
  • Heritage surveys have been completed at Morto Lago, Milburn and the Southcourt prospects at Purdy's North and the Bushmill prospect in the Maitland Intrusion.
  • Additional targets for drilling include 47K, Thorpe, Bob's Well VHMS and the Bullock Park area. Work on these targets is awaiting final heritage clearance.
  • Geophysical Induced Polarisation ( "IP" ) and Fixed Loop Electromagnetic ( "FLEM" ) survey results used at several prospects to finesse high priority targeting from previous programs 1 .
  • High resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric survey across Purdy's North and the Bob's Well trend have enabled advances in structural interpretation and understanding geological setting.

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on gold and nickel-copper targets at Purdy's North on EL471745 and on the Maitland Intrusion (EL473443) in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia. Purdy's North is adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's ( "Azure" ) Andover VC-07 nickel-copper-cobalt massive sulphide discovery ( "Andover" ) and Artemis Resources Limited's ( "Artemis" ) Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery ( "Carlow Castle" ). It should be noted that there is no certainty that EL471745 nor EL473443 contains the same levels of mineralization as either of these discoveries 1 .

" We are excited to get on the ground at these drill targets, " commented Mr. Mike Spreadborough, Novo's Executive Co-Chairman, Acting CEO, and director. " This is a highly prospective region and there has been well-documented recent exploration success from our neighbours, including Azure Minerals and Artemis Resources. These projects are an important part of our broader exploration strategy and we look forward to seeing what our drilling program returns. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Agreement With Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation To Power Main Camp With Large-Scale Solar Generator

Snowline Gold Announces Agreement With Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation To Power Main Camp With Large-Scale Solar Generator

  • 27 kW solar generator installed at Snowline's camp is expected to provide the vast majority of in-camp electrical power
  • Fuel savings estimates are as high as 12,527 litres, translating to a 90% reduction in carbon emissions for camp power production based on 2021 camp data
  • Strong collaborative relationship with Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation continues to provide direct economic impacts to the First Nations and to the Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has entered into a 5-year lease agreement with the Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation (NNDDC) for installation and use of a 27 kilowatt solar generator system. Designed and built by Yukon-based Solvest Inc., the solar generator will dramatically reduce diesel consumption at Snowline's 45-person "Forks" camp on its Rogue Project in the eastern Yukon, located within the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun (FNNND

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, August 1, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Solar panels in position at Snowline's newly built Forks Camp. Designed by Solvest Inc. the hybrid-solar generator system is among the first of its kind to be used to power a remote exploration camp in Canada.

Estimates provided by Solvest based on data collected from Snowline's 2021 field program predict the new solar generator could save up to 12,572 litres of diesel per season, reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the camp generator by 90%. This reduces not only fuel costs, but also the total number of flights required to support the project, resulting in a net positive impact both financially and environmentally. Additional benefits include the associated reduction in diesel generator operating time, which lessens camp noise to create better living standards for crew, while also lowering the potential for disturbance of local wildlife.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALEXCO OBTAINS INTERIM ORDER AND PROVIDES TRANSACTION UPDATE

ALEXCO OBTAINS INTERIM ORDER AND PROVIDES TRANSACTION UPDATE

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announced today that it obtained an interim order (the " Interim Order ") from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the " Court ") on July 27, 2022 authorizing the holding of its special meeting (the " Meeting ") and matters relating to the conduct of the Meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders, optionholders, restricted share unit (" RSU ") holders, and deferred share unit (" DSU ") holders of Alexco (collectively, the " Securityholders ") will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") to approve an arrangement (the " Arrangement "), in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into by the Company and Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE: HL ) (" Hecla ") on July 4, 2022 as assigned and amended (the " Arrangement Agreement "), pursuant to which 1080980 B .C. Ltd. (" 108 ") agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Alexco Shares that it does not already own by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Plan of Arrangement ") under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ).

Alexco also announces that it executed an assignment and amendment agreement dated July 25, 2022 (the " Amending Agreement ") with Hecla and 108 to amend the Arrangement Agreement, pursuant to which Hecla has assigned its obligations under the Arrangement Agreement, such that 108 will become the purchaser under the Plan of Arrangement. The Amending Agreement is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Alexco's issuer profile.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Increase to Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

Kuya Silver Announces Increase to Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") on behalf of Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"), to amend the engagement letter dated July 25, 2022 (the "Engagement Letter") in respect of the best efforts private placement financing of units ("Units") announced on July 26, 2022 (the "Private Placement"), to increase the size of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is now expected to consist of up to 6,120,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,754,000 with the Agents having an option exercisable, in whole or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing date, to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 15% of the amended Private Placement, being 918,000 Units for additional proceeds of up to $413,100 . In all other respects, the Engagement Letter remains unchanged.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 47.5M GRADING 2.19 GT/ AU WITHIN 203M GRADING 1.17 G/T AU AND 81.5M GRADING 2.49 G/T AU WITHIN 206.8M GRADING 1.78 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 47.5M GRADING 2.19 GT/ AU WITHIN 203M GRADING 1.17 G/T AU AND 81.5M GRADING 2.49 G/T AU WITHIN 206.8M GRADING 1.78 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional twelve holes ( 7,668m ) as part of the ongoing drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

Drilling at Golden Summit continues to successfully delineate broad zones of greater 1 g/t Au mineralization over significant widths. Drilling since 2020 has also demonstrated significant widths of greater than 2 g/t Au within the interpreted Cleary Vein Swarm (CVS). See included sections for further detail.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×