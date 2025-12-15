Japan Gold Completes CSAMT/AMT Geophysical Survey at Hakuryu Project to Refine Drill Targeting

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG,OTC:JGLDF) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 34 line-kilometre Controlled-Source Audio Magnetotellurics ("CSAMT") and natural source (AMT) geophysical survey at its Hakuryu Project in Hokkaido. Zonge Engineering and Research Organization (Aust) Pty Ltd. was contracted to perform the ground-based survey.

Utilizing advanced electrical techniques, the survey has produced high-resolution images of resistivity contrasts of the subsurface geology. The data will help refine drill hole locations and support more precise exploration targeting in the next drilling campaign. The survey results are currently under review.

The next stage of drill targeting will build on the encouraging 2025 drill results, including drill hole DDH-HAK-001, (refer to news release dated July 9, 2025) which returned 24.10 g/t Au over 0.60 metres, reinforcing the potential for high grade mineralization at the Hakuryu Project.

Highlights of the Hakuryu Project

  • The Hakuryu Project is located at the southern end of the 16-kilometre-long Konomai gold field. The northern and central parts of the Konomai vein field were developed and mined by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. between 1915-1973 producing 2.35 Moz of gold at an average grade of 6.4 g/t1.

  • Drilling at Hakuryu commenced in April 2025. The first phase of drilling comprised three holes from two drilling sites, with a total drilling length of 565.7 metres, designed to test the Hakuryu No. 3 vein. Assay highlights include:

    • 16.15 g/t Au over 0.60 metres (Drill hole: DDH-HAK-001), from 103.8 metres (a re-assay of this interval yielded 24.10 g/t over 0.60 metres, from 103.8 metres)

    • 1.52 g/t Au over 3.30 metres (Drill hole: DDH-HAK-002), from 164.2 metres

  • Assay results indicate that two drillholes (DDH-HAK-001 & DDH-HAK-002) intersected anomalous gold mineralization. The mineralization is associated with a zone of hydrothermal brecciation which sits on the hanging wall side of a well-developed fault zone. The mineralization in both holes is associated with the same structural zone, indicating continuity of the mineral intersection over 145 metres of strike. The largely untested structural zone is part of a much more extensive corridor of alteration that extends for over 5km.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's Vice President of Exploration, Jason Letto, B.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corporation.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.
John Proust
Chairman & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Alexia Helgason
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Phone: +1(604) 417-1265
Email: ahelgason@japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events, including the results of the geophysical survey. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, the stability of the financial and capital markets; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

1 The Mining and Materials Processing Institute of Japan (1989) Gold Mines in Japan Vol.1

Garwin, S. L., Hall, R., & Watanabe, Y. (2005). Tectonic setting, geology, and gold and copper mineralization in Cenozoic magmatic arcs of Southeast Asia and the West Pacific. [Supplementary Appendix 2]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277978

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

