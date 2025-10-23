Japan Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG,OTC:JGLDF) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

All resolutions put forth by the Company's Board of Directors and Management in the Company's Information Circular dated September 15, 2025, were approved by its shareholders. The following directors were re-elected for the ensuing year: Messrs. John Proust, Takashi Kuriyama, Murray Flanigan, Ian Burney, and Michael Carrick, Ms. Tanneke Heersche, and Dr. Keiko Hattori.

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditor for the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor. In addition, the number of directors was fixed at seven, and shareholders approved the continuation of the Company's 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company: John Proust as Chairman and CEO; Takashi Kuriyama as Chief Operating Officer; Vince Boon as Chief Financial Officer; Eileen Au as Corporate Secretary; Alexia Helgason as VP Corporate Communications; and Jason Letto as VP Exploration.

In regard to the Company's Market Making Services Agreement dated March 26, 2025, between the Company and Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG"), the Company advises that ITG has been and will continue to (during the term of its engagement) provide the funds for the market-making activities as required pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4. Further information on the Company's engagement of ITG is available in the Company's news release dated April 14, 2025.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corporation.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.
John Proust
Chairman & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Alexia Helgason
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Phone: +1(604) 417-1265
Email: ahelgason@japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events, including ITG's provision of funds for its market-making activities. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, the Company's ability to arrange or conclude a joint venture or partnership on acceptable terms or at all; the stability of the financial and capital markets; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

