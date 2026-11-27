Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL,OTC:JWLLF) today announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Kirin Holdings Company, Limited ("Kirin" or the "Purchaser") has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for C$45.75 per Share in cash (the "Arrangement").
Jamieson Wellness' Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly, and Jamieson Wellness has applied to cease to be a reporting issuer in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.
Registered shareholders of Jamieson Wellness are reminded to submit a duly completed letter of transmittal and share certificate(s), as applicable, representing their Shares, to TSX Trust Company, Jamieson Wellness' depositary, in order to receive their consideration under the Arrangement. Registered shareholders who have questions or require assistance can contact TSX Trust Company at 1-800-387-0825 (toll-free within North America) or 416-682-3860 (outside of North America) or by e-mail at shareholderinquiries@tmx.com.
Non-registered shareholders, being shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary, are not required to submit a letter of transmittal. Non-registered shareholders should consult with their broker or other intermediary to confirm what, if anything, they must do to receive their consideration under the Arrangement.
Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the Company's management information circular dated August 27, 2026 and the news release of the Company dated August 6, 2026, each of which is available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca.
Early Warning Reporting
Prior to completion of the Arrangement, the Purchaser did not have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, any Shares. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Purchaser beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 41,511,507 Shares, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Shares. An early warning report will be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available under Jamieson Wellness' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
To obtain a copy of the early warning report of Kirin, please contact Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, 10-2, Nakano 4-chome, Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-0001, Japan, Attention: IR Section, Finance Department (KIRIN_IR@kirin.co.jp).
Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 VMS brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing VMS brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative branded VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit jamiesonwellness.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "occur", or "be achieved", and similar words or the negative of these terms and similar terminology. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information.
Specifically, statements regarding the expected delisting of the Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and Jamieson Wellness' application to cease to be a reporting issuer in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and other statements that are not statements of historical facts are all considered to be forward-looking information.
Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. This forward-looking information is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the possibility of litigation relating to the Arrangement; and those other risks discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form which is available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements included herein. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.
SOURCE Jamieson Wellness Inc.
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