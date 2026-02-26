Jaguar Mining Inc. Closes the Market

Jaguar Mining Inc. Closes the Market

Luis Albano Tondo, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX: JAG,OTC:JAGGF) and his executive team, joined Selma Thaver, Managing Director, TSX Listings, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the Company's 10th anniversary of being listed on Toronto Stock Exchange.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed mid-tier gold producer, developer, and explorer focused on Brazil's prolific Iron Quadrangle, a premier greenstone belt in Minas Gerais and include the MTL complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Company owns and operates three underground gold mining complexes and holds a large, highly prospective land package with significant exploration upside. A long-term operator in the region, Jaguar has been in continuous production since 2002, combining established operations with a strong pipeline of growth opportunities.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Naomi Nemeth
VP Investor Relations & Development
naomi.nemeth@jaguarmining.com
416-567-5151

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285541

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

