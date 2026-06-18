Jaguar Mining Inc. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Jaguar Mining Inc. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG,OTC:JAGGF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General of Shareholders held (virtually) at 10am EST on June 18, 2026. All the resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William J. Kennedy

49,292,301

99.825%

86,189

0.175%

Benjamin Guenther

48,738,309

98.704%

318,030

1.296%

Thomas Weng

48,431,604

98.082%

946,886

1.918%

Shastri Ramnath

49,212,917

99.665%

165,573

0.335%

Mary-Lynn Oke

49,233,123

99.706%

145,367

0.294%

Luis Ricardo Miraglia

47,961,894

97.131%

1,416,596

2.869%

Luis Albano Tondo

49,232,915

145.575

145,575

0.295%

Other Items

Appointment of Auditors

The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company (KPMG LLP), as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

53,466,686

99.267%

394,898

0.733%

Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Roça Grande mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. The Company also owns the Paciência complex (Santa Isabel mine and plant), which had been on care and maintenance since 2012 and is under review to restart in 2026. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Luis Albano Tondo
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
investors@jaguarmining.com

Naomi Nemeth
Vice President Investor Relations
Jaguar Mining Inc.
investors@jaguarmining.com
+1 647 882 4257

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining, Inc.



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