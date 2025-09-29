Jackpot Digital to Reveal Next Evolution in Dealerless Poker at G2E in Las Vegas

Jackpot Digital to Reveal Next Evolution in Dealerless Poker at G2E in Las Vegas

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot"), the leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables, is pleased to announce that it will showcase the latest versions of its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic table games ("ETGs") at the 2025 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E"), North America's largest gaming expo, taking place next week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to our traditional poker games, Jackpot will offer an exclusive sneak peek at its exciting new house-banked poker variant:

Introducing Blitz Heads-up Challenge

Step into the next generation of ETGs with Blitz Heads-up Challenge, a fast-paced multiplayer poker game where players take on the dealer in a test of skill, strategy, timing, and nerve.

Featuring seamless electronic gameplay, intuitive touchscreen betting, and exciting side wagers including Triple Play. The Blitz Heads-up Challenge is engineered for maximum player engagement and operational efficiency, delivering secure, non-stop action and strong revenue potential for operators.

Fast. Secure. Experience the challenge — only at G2E.

Customers, investors, and all members of the public are invited to come and play the Jackpot Blitz®:

When: October 7 - 9, 2025
Venue: Booth 2623 - The Venetian Expo
201 Sands Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada
Registration: https://www.globalgamingexpo.com/en-us.html#/

 
To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268240

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Jackpot DigitalTSXV:JJEmerging Tech Investing
JJ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital

Overview

As fast as the global gambling market has grown in recent years, that exponential growth appears to be only the beginning. According to Research and Markets, the industry is expected to grow from US$465.76 billion in 2020 to $516.03 billion in 2021, representing a CAGR of 10.8 percent. That same report suggested that the sector could reach US$674.7 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7 percent, and its becoming clear that an ever-growing segment of that business will be on digital casino tables.

In North America, the trend toward electronic table games (ETGs) is starting to make waves and in Asia, demand for electronic table games (ETGs) is starting to outpace traditional live tables.

Keep reading...Show less

Disrupting Casino Gaming With Innovative Electronic Table Games

Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Pit River Casino of Burney, California, USA ("Pit River") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG"), subject to customary regulatory approvals. The table is currently being prepared for shipping and installation

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to enter into a formal agreement with Pit River. Momentum continues to build in our order pipeline. In anticipation of the increased demand, we have ordered, and will continue to order, additional components for the assembly of more Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs in the near term."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Sac & Fox Casino of Powhattan, Kansas, USA ("Sac & Fox") to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs, subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals. The tables are currently being prepared for shipping and installation

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to move past our letter of intent with Sac & Fox and move forward with a formal agreement, adding the state of Kansas to our growing roster of new jurisdictions. Jackpot Blitz™ is gaining in interest and popularity, and our pipeline of new business continues to grow due to the clear operational benefits of Jackpot Blitz™. More and more casino operators are recognizing the competitive advantages our tables provide, and we expect this growth to continue throughout 2022."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Palmisano as Chief Strategy Officer of Jackpot

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mr. Palmisano brings 30 years of diverse gaming industry experience from a cross section of leadership roles. Mr. Palmisano was the founder of a start-up gaming technology company, which was ultimately sold to a multi-billion-dollar gaming technology company which he then joined. In this most recent role, Mr. Palmisano was instrumental in the expansion of the same major company and spearheaded the acquisition of several smaller, high-growth gaming companies. Mr. Palmisano is a proven entrepreneurial leader with a track record of building successful companies, brands, and market segments globally through product creation and commercial execution.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jackpot Digital Receives Class II License to Install Five Jackpot Blitz ETGs in Oregon's Three Rivers Casino

Jackpot Digital Receives Class II License to Install Five Jackpot Blitz ETGs in Oregon's Three Rivers Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce it has received the Class II Vendor's license from Three Rivers Casino Resort ("Three Rivers") located in Florence, Oregon. The Class II Vendor's license was the final step required for the Company to officially install Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs at the property. The Company will initially install five (5) of its revolutionary, dealerless Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs at Three Rivers. The tables are expected to be installed and in operation on the floor of Three Rivers Casino by the end of February 2022

Jackpot Digital's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are very excited about installing our table at Three Rivers casino in Florence, Oregon, a premiere gaming venue. We see Three Rivers as a perfect fit for our Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs and we look forward to seeing their guests enjoy an unrivalled poker experience."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.A)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Virgin Voyages ("Virgin") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") onboard Virgin's third ship, Resilient Lady. This new order means that once the Jackpot Blitz™ ETG is installed onboard Virgin's Resilient Lady, then Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs will be operating onboard all of Virgin's cruise ships

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are very pleased to see our relationship with Virgin continue to grow with the installation of another Jackpot Blitz™ ETG onto Virgin's newest cruise ship. The Jackpot Blitz™ ETG brings a lengthy track record of success in delivering consistent, fun-filled gaming entertainment to cruise ships while simplifying their staffing needs, all while delivering an amazing turnkey poker experience where guests can play poker with life-like, touch screen card control. Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs are being adopted by more and more land and cruise ship casinos, as is evidenced by several new recent orders including today's announcement, and we are confident this momentum will continue to build throughout 2022."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding phone with digital circuit design, "Tech 5" on orange and blue background.

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

A broad selloff in heavyweight tech stocks at the start of the week abruptly reversed after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech that bolstered expectations of a September interest rate cut.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Powell took a more dovish tone than investors may have been expecting, noting a slowdown in both worker supply and demand that could lead to employment risks.

He stated that the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s policy stance, stressing the need to balance both sides of the central bank's dual mandate when goals are in tension.

Keep reading...Show less
Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King