Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President and COO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Truist Technology Symposium

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), a global leader in mission-critical safety and security solutions, today announced that Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President and COO, will participate at the upcoming Truist Technology Symposium: AI Transformation & Evolving Enterprise Debates on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be featured on Motorola Solutions' Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors .

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

Investor Contact
Brian Piotrowski
Motorola Solutions
brian.piotrowski@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847-576-6899

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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