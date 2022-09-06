GamingInvesting News

IXL's new games provide engaging ways to help students gain a deeper understanding of fundamental math and language arts concepts

IXL the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, released more than 120 educational games covering math and English language arts skills for Pre-K through 5th grade. Each game provides a fun, new way to help students understand key grade level topics and spark a lasting love of learning.

IXL games provide students with hands-on practice in topics including the alphabet, parts of speech and contractions, multiplication and more.

IXL games teach the fundamental concepts necessary to help young learners grow. They provide students with hands-on practice in topics including the alphabet, parts of speech and contractions, multiplication and more.

Specially designed to fascinate young students, IXL's games include whimsical sounds and animations that immerse children in a joyful world of learning. Within each activity, learners interact with animations, unique characters and dynamic challenges as they race to answer questions, decipher clues and earn rewards. Because IXL games are both educational and entertaining , they can be implemented in various ways in the classroom, including within a lesson, as a reward for great work and for further enrichment. In addition, each game is kidSAFE COPPA certified, meeting the high standard of quality and safety that teachers and parents can trust.

"IXL's carefully crafted educational games give young students enjoyable ways to enhance their knowledge and grow confidence in their skills," said Kate Mattison , VP of Curriculum at IXL Learning . "Educators and parents now have more incredibly compelling resources that will instill a lasting eagerness to learn in children, regardless of whether they are in the classroom or at home."

IXL games can be accessed from the Learning section of IXL math and English language arts grade-level landing pages, and are currently available on the web version of IXL.com.

IXL's award-winning personalized learning experience

IXL's teaching and learning platform comprises a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and personalized guidance, instructional resources and classroom engagement tools, a first-of-its-kind assessment suite and actionable analytics for districts, schools, classrooms and individual learners. Additionally, IXL offers district partnership, professional learning and implementation services. All integrated into a single offering, each component is designed to work together seamlessly to give educators the tools and insights they need to maximize learning for every single student. Research in 37 states has shown that IXL boosts academic achievement .

In Pre-K through 5th grade, IXL's curriculum and learning tools are tailored to help younger learners:

Develop a deeper understanding of math: IXL Math offers more than 2,200 standards-aligned skills for Pre-K through 5th grade to help students master essential skills through fun and interactive questions, built-in support and motivating awards. In addition, the IXL platform recently won the 2022 SIIA CODiE award for Best Math Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8 after undergoing a rigorous review by expert judges.

Build reading fluency: IXL offers more than 1,200 standards-aligned literacy skills for grades Pre-K through 5th grade that help students build fluency in phonics and reading, writing, vocabulary and grammar. With intriguing texts and engaging images, students interact with language in exciting new ways. IXL ELA was honored by the CODiE's in 2020 and 2021 as the best solution for developing foundational English language arts skills.

Media, please note: Screenshots of IXL may be downloaded at www.ixl.com/press . For demos and access to IXL, contact press@ixl.com .

About IXL

Currently used by 13 million students and in all of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 100 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya , Vocabulary.com and Curiosity Media . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

Press Contact
Eric Bates
IXL Learning
press@ixl.com

IXL Learning

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ixl-introduces-educational-games-for-young-learners-301617419.html

SOURCE IXL Learning

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKYPlay to go global with ProBit Global listing

SKYPL AY Inc. announced the listing of its cryptocurrency, SKP(SKYPlay Token) on ProBit Global —one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKYPLAY X ProBit Global

SKYPlay began its first steps towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing SKP on MEXC Global last May. Following the listing on MEXC and ProBit Global, the company plans to accelerate the process of expanding its global presence as it continues to list SKP on prominent global and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges.

SKP, the key currency of SKYPlay platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fees, fast speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPLAY Inc. will release a variety of new lifestyle content as well as a range of eP2E games via SKYPlay–the easiest P2E and NFT business platform. In addition to the launching of Coin Grid and the SKYPlay platform, two other games will be released this year including a game from Retrocat, which just announced the signing of an onboarding contract with SKYPlay.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPLAY Inc. said, "SKYPlay has expanded community users from 170 countries with events and entertaining activities. Throughout the listing on ProBit Global, we are glad to demonstrate the reliability and scalability by outlining our consistent roadmap with our brand catchphrase, FUEL—uphold F un, U tility, and E asy content while maintaining the platform's L iquidity."

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

ProBit Global

ProBit Global is a Top 20 crypto exchange worldwide providing unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and 600+ altcoins in 1000+ markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyplay-to-go-global-with-probit-global-listing-301618052.html

SOURCE SKYPlay

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c6420.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Live in harmony with nature as adventure and relaxation await you in the tropical island paradise of 'ISLA SINALOA'

Animals Make the Best Friends!

Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher EnsenaSoft is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA a relaxing open-ended social simulation game set on an island retreat inhabited by fun and engaging animal characters in a peaceful universe full of fun activities. Over two years in the making, ISLA SINALOA is available as a FREE-TO-PLAY download on iOS®, Android™, and the Windows® Store.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Crypto Games AG takes Backgammon to the metaverse on Concordium blockchain

- Crypto Games AG is announcing the development of CryptoGammon, a blockchain-based backgammon, on the Concordium Blockchain.

With Concordium's commitment to confidentiality and accountability, the possibilities of how backgammon could evolve in the metaverse are endless. Players will participate in tournaments and test their skills against people from all over the world in a secure environment provided by Concordium and its ID-framework.

In accordance with Concordium and Crypto Games AG's sustainability efforts, players will also have the opportunity to trade unique NFTs in-game on the net-zero carbon emission NFT marketplace SpaceSeven, as well as compete for prizes in the native Concordium cryptocurrency CCD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT

  • Global pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT to start from September 6 until the release using Gleam
  • Various rewards prepared for pre-registration such as 50tBORA and rare-grade characters

METABORA (co-representative Gyehan Song, Sangjoon Woo ), a subsidiary of Kakao Games for global game development and publishing, began the global pre-registration for casual golf game 'BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn' on the September 6th, 2022 .

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT!

The pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT runs until the official release using a Gleam page connected to the website of BIRDIE SHOT.

To commemorate the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, METABORA is holding an event to give away tBORA. First of all, 1,000 users will be drawn from those who apply for pre-registration and given 50 tBORA (worth about 15 USD , as of August 31th ). All users who sign up for the game and connect their wallets after pre-registration will be given a 'Rare' grade character (Coach Con), a random Epic item, 3 Skill Tickets and 200 Epic Drinks.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain game version of "Friends Shot: Golf for All" that is being serviced in Korea and globally. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and compete against various players in golf courses across the world.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

To learn more about the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, check the Gleam page and the BIRDIE SHOT website.

#APPENDIX

Website for BIRDIE SHOT: https://www.birdieshot.io/
Website for Gleam: https://bit.ly/3wXEEJU
Website for BORA PORTAL: https://boraportal.com/

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of BORANETWORK servicing a blockchain platform, BORA.

BORA ecosystem is engaging various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and seeking a synergy among different contents in sports and entertainment, as well as gaming.

It is running BORA PORTAL through BORANETWORK and developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi, increasing the access to various contents for user convenience by listing BORA on global cryptocurrency exchanges.

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, allen.meta@metabora.io

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabora-begins-pre-registration-for-bora-2-0-onboarding-project-birdie-shot-301617954.html

SOURCE METABORA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade announced a strategic investment in MVM, an African P2E guild project

  • MVM supports Africa P2E gamers and developers
  • Founded by former director of Binance Labs in charge of Africa , optimized for local business
  • Expecting the expansion of WEMIX ecosystem in Africa

- Wemade participated in the seed funding round for Metaverse Magna (MVM), a P2E guild project from Africa.

MVM's parent company, Nestcoin, supports and invests in crypto projects in Africa . It was founded by Yele Bademosi , former director in charge of the Africa region at Binance Labs, who oversaw investments and incubations for startups.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade Updates Dragon Artifact for MIR4

  • Dragon Artifacts consisting of 5 types of equipment released on September 6
  • Converting HYDRA into Dragonsteel to craft Dragon Artifact
  • Announced the upcoming 'Domination Server' designed for level 90 or higher fighters

- Wemade's masterpiece MMORPG MIR4 updated Dragon Artifact on September 6 a new equipment for increasing power score.

Dragon Artifact , a new equipment infused with strong power of the dragon, consists of five items including Majestic Scepter (staff), Majestic Cape (cape), Majestic Crown (crown), Majestic Seal (royal seal), and Majestic Tome (book). All players can put on the equipment regardless of their class.

To craft a Dragon Artifact, Dragon Sphere, Dragonsteel, Darksteel, Dragon Material, and Eternal Material are required as common materials. The new material, Dragonsteel, can be utilized in various ways in the game, such as crafting and strengthening Dragon Artifact or using Special Enchant.

Special Enchant is a function that can further strengthen the existing equipment by using Dragonsteel. An enchant slot is added to Epic grade or higher equipment and improved abilities are gained with a certain probability.

A newly introduced system will allow HYDRA, the game token, to be converted into Dragonsteel. In addition, if Septaria is given to Arcadia Spirit Village NPC, users can obtain a Dragonsteel box.

Meanwhile, MIR4 announced its plan to update 'Domination Server' for powerful fighters over level 90 in each server.

Please visit the official website and community for more details of MIR4 Global.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-updates-dragon-artifact-for-mir4-301617932.html

SOURCE Wemade

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/05/c4653.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

