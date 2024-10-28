Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IMARC

IWIM Seeks Partners to Drive Industry-Wide Equity Initiatives

International Women in Mining (IWIM) is looking for new partners to help it “scale up our impact” on the industry’s energy transition, critical minerals, decarbonisation, social and governance agendas.


“We are seeking partners who share our vision of an inclusive future for the natural resources sector,” IWIM industry relationship manager Allison Coppel said ahead of IMARC 2024, where the global not-for-profit organisation is launching its new growth strategy.
“By aligning your organisation with IWIM you will help drive tangible, measurable change while enhancing your own position as a leader in equity and sustainability.”

With an expanded focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) beyond gender, IWIM is well-positioned to lead systemic change across the industry, according to Coppel.

It was seeking “like-minded financial partners to join us on this journey”.

IWIM’s new vision is an “equitable and inclusive natural resources sector where all people can thrive”, the group says.

Over 15 years it has “consistently demonstrated its ability to affect meaningful change at both the policy and industry levels”.

“Our new strategy leverages this experience, offering potential partners the opportunity to invest in sustainable change, influence policy and industry standards and drive tangible results,” IWIM says.

The latter has been seen in leadership diversity and organisational transformation outcomes achieved through strategic initiatives such as the International Women in Resources Mentoring Programme (IWRMP) and IWIM’s DEI tools and frameworks.

IWIM is also looking to work with corporate partners on collaborative impact and learning programs, focused on creating safe spaces for shared learning and tailored DEI support.

“This collective approach accelerates change, ensuring the broader adoption of best practices in diversity, equity and inclusion,” it says.

Aligning with IWIM can help companies boost their brand reputation.

“In today's rapidly evolving industry, businesses and stakeholders alike recognise that diversity of thought is not just a moral imperative, but a critical driver of innovation, productivity, and profitability,” the group says.
“IWIM is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation but we cannot do it alone.
“With the right financial support IWIM will be able to accelerate the pace of transformation, scaling our initiatives globally and making sure that no one is left behind in this critical movement toward a more inclusive industry.”

To learn more about IWIM’s new strategy and partnerships arrange a meeting with Eliza-Jane Young at IMARC or explore investment opportunities by contacting Allison Coppel: acoppel@internationalwim.org


Source

Basin Energy

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

IMARC

TRS Boomsafe and Steelwrist Introduce Automated Attachment Changes for Crushing Plants

Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) announces a groundbreaking solution for attachment changeovers in crushing plants that minimises downtime, increases safety, and maximises productivity for mining operators.


IMARC

Fleet Takes Next Big Step in Exploration Space

‘Reducing friction between data acquisition, integration and targeting essential to accelerate the path to discovery’


IMARC

Metso Opens DRI Smelting Furnace Pilot Plant in Finland

‘The road to a one million tonnes per annum plant is not far away’


IMARC

Chile’s Mining Undersecretary Chahuan Heads IMARC Delegation

Event a ‘great opportunity to collaborate and take advantage of our complementary strengths’


Asian Battery Metals PLC

Outstanding Copper-Nickel Discovery

Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the results of the remaining assay data from the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the 100% Oval Cu-Ni-PGE prospect, located in the Gobi-Altai region of Mongolia.

