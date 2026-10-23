Itafos Announces Release Date for Q3 2026 Results and Business Update Webcast

Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (OTCQX: ITFS) ("Itafos" or "the Company") today announces that its financial results for Q3 2026 will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. An on-demand recorded webcast of management commentary that reviews the Q3 2026 financial results, provides an update on the business, and addresses analysts' and investors' recent frequently asked questions will be available on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will be available on the Presentations & Events page of the Company's website www.Itafos.cominvestorspresentations-fact-sheets and will be available for 90 days.

About Itafos

The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company with businesses and projects spanning three continents:

  • Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US with production capacity as follows:
    • approximately 550kt per year of MAP, MAP with micronutrients ("MAP+"), superphosphoric acid ("SPA"), and merchant grade phosphoric acid ("MGA"); and
    • approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid ("HFSA");
  • Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil with the following production targets (following the proposed restart of the beneficiation circuit):
    • approximately 275kt per year of SSP, PAPR and DAPR;
      • approximately 170kt per year of SSP, 60kt per year of PAPR and 45kt per year of DAPR;
    • approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity);
  • Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; and
  • Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil.

The Company is a Delaware corporation with operations in the United States, Brazil and Guinea-Bissau. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker "IFOS". The Company's shares also trade in the US on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") under the ticker symbol "ITFS". The Company's principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC, which is an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P.

For more information, or to join the Company's mailing list, please visit www.itafos.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. All information other than information of historical fact is forward-looking information. Statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and/or assumptions in respect of the Company's financial and business outlook are forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "would", "believe", "predict" and "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management, some of which are set out herein, which management believes are reasonable as at the date the statements are made. Those opinions, assumptions and estimates are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify crucial factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting the forward-looking information contained in this news release are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Information Form and current Management's Discussion and Analysis available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.Itafos.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date of this news release.

NEITHER THE TSX-V NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-V) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Contacts:

For Investor Relations:

Matthew O'Neill
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
investor@itafos.com
713-242-8446

For Media:

Alliance Advisors IR
José Paredes
PR & Media Coordinator
jparedes@allianceadvisors.com
504-8755-8860


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ifos:cctsxv:ifosphosphate investing
IFOS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat.

Top 10 Phosphate Countries by Production

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used for other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.In its 2026 Mineral Commodity Summary, the US Geological Survey (USGS) states that... Keep Reading...
Rough, dark gray sedimentary phosphate rock with jagged texture sits on a smooth, dark gray surface.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Canadian Phosphate Soars on Exploration Permit

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week’s list is led by phosphate explorer Canadian Phosphate, which also made the top five just two weeks ago. Several mining... Keep Reading...
Josh Linville, tractor in field.

Josh Linville: Fertilizer Prices High, Supply Tight — Never Seen This Before

Josh Linville, vice president of fertilizer at StoneX, explains how fertilizers are being affected by the Iran war, saying he's never seen a situation of this scale before. "The calendar is also working against us — a lot of the northern hemisphere and and places like Australia are preparing for... Keep Reading...
Coins stacked with growing plants and an upward graph, symbolizing financial growth.

Verdant Minerals Gets Green Light for Ammaroo Phosphate Project

Verdant Minerals has received approval for a mining licence for its flagship Ammaroo phosphate project.In an October 8 announcement, the privately owned company said the approval from the Northern Territory government follows the granting of two mineral leases early in 2025.Gerard Maley,... Keep Reading...
Tractor on farm field.

9 Phosphate Stocks to Watch

Demand for both phosphate and potash fertilizers is anticipated to continue growing as the world’s population increases and the amount of arable land decreases.The phosphate market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.3 percent between 2023 and 2030 to reach US$78.4 billion.... Keep Reading...
Hands holding coins with a sprout growing out of them.

How to Invest in Phosphate

Discovering ways to invest in phosphate begins with understanding its primary uses. Notably, about 90 percent of phosphate is consumed by the agriculture sector. Because of its essential properties, and since there is no known substitute for it, phosphate can be found in fertilizer products all... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 28th, 2026

BriaCell Announces ESMO 2026 Poster Highlighting Circulating Immune Biomarker Associated with Clinical Outcomes in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Equity Metals Corporation is Pleased to be Attending the Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

energy investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Pulsar Helium Rises 41 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Slips Below US$4,000, Expert Says US$3,600 Could be Next

gold investing

Russia’s Gold Reserves Hit Lowest Level Since 2019

oil and gas investing

Trump Invokes Defense Production Act as Fuel Prices Climb

gold investing

Infographic: A New US Home Now Costs Under 100 Ounces of Gold

gold investing

Belo Sun’s Volta Grande Gold Project License Temporarily Suspended

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 28th, 2026