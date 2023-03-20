Gold Price Nears US$2,000 as US Banks Collapse

It's Giving 'ICY GRL'! Saweetie Teams Up with Candy Crush Saga to Reveal First-Ever $250,000 Cash Prize Pot and Limited-Edition Championship Rings for 2023 All Stars Final Winners

  • On March 23 , the Candy Crush ® All Stars tournament is back, giving Crushers the chance to be crowned this year's ultimate champion
  • For the first time ever, Candy Crush Saga is giving 10 All Star finalists the chance to reach the Live Final in London to take home a share of some jaw-dropping prizes
  • It gets sweeter - 'ICY GRL' rapper Saweetie teamed up with Candy Crush Saga® to reveal the Icebox bling rings plus a jaw-dropping $250,000 prize pot up for grabs for the finalists

Ever dreamt of living the life of an internationally renowned athlete - earning stacks of cash, an All Stars win under your belt, and a blinged out championship ring to prove it? Well now is your chance.

For the first time ever, Candy Crush Saga is rewarding its All Stars tournament winners with three championship rings worth $75,000 in total, designed by Atlanta -based jeweler, Icebox. The fierce competition kicks off this Thursday, March 23 when players can compete in-game for an invitation to the live final in London , and a chance to take home a share of the $250,000 prize pot and the championship rings.

To kick off the 2023 All Stars tournament, Candy Crush Saga has partnered with GRAMMY-nominated Hip Hop artist and long-time player of the game, Saweetie, to star in a new film that reveals the diamond-encrusted championship rings up for grabs.

Mo, Rafi and Z, the three brothers behind Icebox who have made iconic jewels for Hip Hop legends, as well as championship rings for the biggest names in sport, are the creators of the trio of bling rings. The three handcrafted rings for the First, Second and Third place winners will be iced out to the max with rare gems inspired by the game's iconic candies. Dripping in Amethysts, Yellow and Orange Sapphires, Rubies, Blue Topaz and Brown Tourmaline, set into the 14K Gold Candy Drip for a color-popping sensation.

The championship rings are so exclusive, not even 'ICY GRL' herself Saweetie could swipe one. Starring in a new film, the jewelry-obsessed rapper tries to raid the Icebox briefcase; mission not accomplished. The 'ICY GRL' hitmaker, real name Diamonté, is known for her love of rocks, often decked out in her iconic 'ICY' diamond chain and encrusted grills, but the Candy Crush All Stars ring is one rock she couldn't get her hands on. The only way anyone - even GRAMMY Award Nominated rappers - can get hold of these rings is to Crush their way to a spot in the Final.

Rapper Saweetie commented: "As the original 'ICY GRL', you know I love my ice! Icebox's pieces are so special and amazing. It was a pleasure developing the idea for the short film created in partnership with director Scott Kelley and Candy Crush Saga. I even flexed my best athletic skills inspired by my favorite female spy movie, but I still couldn't get those beautiful rings on my fingers! The Candy Crush championship rings need to be a part of my icy collection, so I'll definitely be tapping into the All Stars tournament! I know das right!"

Zahir "Z" Jooma, Icebox Founder and Jewelry Designer, says: " When Candy Crush Saga came to us and asked us to create their first ever All Stars championship rings, it was an opportunity we couldn't turn down. We've designed for platinum-selling artists, and next level athletes, and now we're handcrafting a one-of-a-kind piece of ice for the best Crushers out there."

Fernanda Romano , Chief Marketing Officer at King, makers of the Candy Crush franchise, says : "The amount of dedication and passion our players put into the tournament is incredible, so it only seems right to reward them like the true champions they are. Candy Crush All Stars is one of the biggest tournaments on the planet, and we want to make sure the rewards for our winners reflect that. So, this year, to mark King's 20th anniversary, we're giving away our biggest prize ever. Taking inspiration from the world's largest sporting events, three finalists can win an epic candified championship ring that has Saweetie's seal of approval alongside the biggest prize pot ever announced for a casual mobile game."

The free-to-enter Candy Crush All Stars tournament goes live on March 23 , open to anyone over 18 years old from select markets who are Level 25 and higher. All players have until April 3 to compete in round one of the tournament. The finalists of this round will then go on to compete in the quarter finals and semifinals before the ten finalists are invited to fly to London on May 25 for the final showdown. Candy Crush Saga will fly out all ten finalists, and plus ones, to London for an all-expenses paid trip to enjoy a wealth of fun-filled games and activities before crowning the ultimate All Stars champion.

Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. To learn more about the mobile game, visit: www.candycrushsaga.com .

Notes to editor

  • Players must be 18+ and must be available for UK travel 23-28 May 2023 to enter the Final.
  • Players must be from participating countries only: United States , United Kingdom , Brazil , Canada , Germany , France , Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Norway , Denmark , Austria , Ireland , Finland , Poland , Romania , Czech Republic , Greece and Portugal .
  • For the London Live Final, Candy Crush Saga will fly out ten finalists to London from 25th May – 30th May, including a five-night stay in a luxury hotel. As well as competing in activity and games to be crowned the champion, the finalists will have the chance to meet the team behind one of the world's most played mobile games and feed into the creative process behind Candy Crush Saga. This trip is subject to change per national government COVID travel restrictions.
  • For competition T&Cs, visit https://candycrush-saga.web.app/pages/all_stars_terms

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful , King is a leading interactive entertainment company and the creator of the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Sag a. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 233 million monthly active users as of Q4 2022. King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm , Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco , New York, Los Angeles and Malta . More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

© 2023 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, the Tiffi character, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

About Icebox Diamonds & Watches

Icebox is a family-owned jewelry brand founded in 1976 by the Jooma family. Operated today by three brothers, Mo, Rafi and Zahir "Z" Jooma, Icebox specializes in natural diamond and solid gold fine jewelry including custom designs and watches.

Icebox creates one of a kind custom jewelry for world renowned stars in music, sports and entertainment, regularly sharing celebrity shopping experiences via episodes on their YouTube channel and across other social media platforms. The Icebox Flagship Showroom is located in Atlanta, GA , with Icebox Boutiques inside Saks Fifth Avenue's Atlanta, Miami & New York locations.

For more information, visit Icebox.com and follow @icebox on Instagram and TikTok.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-giving-icy-grl-saweetie-teams-up-with-candy-crush-saga-to-reveal-first-ever-250-000-cash-prize-pot-and-limited-edition-championship-rings-for-2023-all-stars-final-winners-301775707.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022 .

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Dream Games Opens First International Office In London To Support Global Expansion

Dream Games appoints the company's first Chief Marketing Officer, Richard Hocking , and Chief People Officer, Anju Sethi , to be based in the new London office.

Dream Games, a world-leading mobile gaming company based in Istanbul behind the hit mobile game Royal Match, today announces it is expanding its operations to the United Kingdom where it is opening an office in central London . The company is also growing its leadership team, hiring ex-King marketing executive Richard Hocking as Chief Marketing Officer and ex-Google and King executive Anju Sethi as Chief People Officer to accelerate its remarkable growth.

CliCli Showcases User Generated Content Editor and Platform at GDC 2023

CliCli is excited to announce that its innovative accessible game creation tool and global distribution platform, is now available for alpha testing. CliCli seeks to offer more choices to the industry by simplifying game development and offering ample opportunities for financial success to developers.

CliCli's all-in-one service streamlines the game development process by offering editing tools, distribution, customer support, payment processing, user acquisition, community management, and long-term monetization. Creators don't need any coding experience to get started - anyone can use CliCli's graphical user interface to design game logic, control events, conditions, and actions, and access a free-to-use resource library of thousands of editable assets including characters, buildings, and music. CliCli's flexible monetization modes include options like Free-to-Play, Pay-to-Play , subscriptions, and battle passes, giving creators flexibility in how they achieve financial success.

At GDC 2023, CliCli will debut globally and share its approach to building a sustainable UGC ecosystem. Developers attending the event can visit booth S1332 to try out the innovative game platform, join CliCli's creator sharing sessions, and win special rewards by completing editor challenges. Several games created by the CliCli editor will also be exclusively revealed at the exhibition, including Game of Rollink .

"We built CliCli to help creators and independent developers overcome the common obstacles encountered when pursuing their passion, including tools learning, audience targeting, game marketing, and earning a living from it. We aim to support every creator in our community and we're so excited to see how creators use our game creation tool to achieve their dreams. " stated Kun Li , Head of Operation of CliCli.

CliCli continuously supports talented creators through game jams , monthly recurring events, and partnership programs. Hundreds of UGC creators are already using CliCli to build demos, playtest game ideas, and share the fun with their friends.

With CliCli, the possibilities for creators are vast. Join the community today and start developing your dream game!

About CliCli

Based in Singapore , CliCli comprises a team of 200+ passionate industry professionals aiming to build new game experiences with creators around the world.

CliCli is invested in by NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), while all design decisions are that of the CliCli tea m.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clicli-showcases-user-generated-content-editor-and-platform-at-gdc-2023-301775132.html

CROQUET FOR UNITY SET TO TRANSFORM MULTIPLAYER GAME DEVELOPMENT WITH "NO NETCODE" SOLUTION

Powerful New Platform For Building Multiplayer Games In Unity Without Writing, Hosting Or Maintaining Netcode; Unity Developers Can Join a Waitlist for Early Access

Game Developers Conference) Croquet Corporation provider of Croquet OS, the Multiplayer Platform for Web and Gaming, announced today Croquet for Unity, a JavaScript multiplayer framework for the Unity Platform that provides developers a transformational new way to build and operate innately multiplayer Unity experiences without writing and maintaining multiplayer code or deploying servers. It gives Unity developers access to Croquet and its unique Croquet Multiplayer Network global infrastructure. Croquet for Unity will be demonstrated in conjunction with the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco and will be available for early access Beta in April 2023 .

Explore Brand New Maps: Play YoYa: Busy Life World Now

- Today, YoYa: Busy Life World has released an exciting new version . Through extensive feedback from our players, the company has remodeled the game's world view and redrawn the world map, including a brand new snowy map to give YoYa World players a fresh gaming experience. Players can now explore the newly expanded YoYa world with unlimited possibilities.

The company is proud of this 3.0 update . This version has completely redrawn the world map, now divided into 9 unique sections, including bustling cities, relaxing resorts, fairytale castles and mysterious snowy worlds. The update also features improved visuals and music, providing an even more immersive experience. The company has been listening to player feedback and constantly optimizing the gaming experience. With this update, you can explore a richer, more detailed world with plenty of surprises. So, come join us and start a new adventure today .

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing the FC BARCELONA Official Uniform and Monthly Livestream on YouTube

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the FC BARCELONA Official Campaign from Friday, March 17th . The campaign will feature Tsubasa Ozora, Xavii, and Payol wearing the FC BARCELONA official kit. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the FC BARCELONA Official Campaign from Friday, March 17th. The campaign will feature Tsubasa Ozora, Xavii, and Payol wearing the FC BARCELONA official kit. In addition, Ramadan daily scenarios will be held from March 24th to April 21st. Users will have the chance to receive items by playing once per day.

In addition, the campaign will include a login bonus, event missions, special event, and the Dreamball Exchange where users will have a chance to get the new kits as well. Be sure to check the in-game notifications for more information on the campaigns.

Ramadan Daily Scenarios

Users can play these limited scenarios once a day during the event period between March 24th to April 21st . Be sure to play for a chance to receive great in-game rewards.

Monthly Livestream on YouTube Live

In-game notifications and the latest information on any new players or updates will be delivered in both Japanese and English for your enjoyment.

Livestream Schedule

Thursday, March 30th from 21:00 JST (UTC+9)

*The broadcast is expected to be in Japanese and English.
*Livestream contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-wearing-the-fc-barcelona-official-uniform-and-monthly-livestream-on-youtube-301774820.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

×