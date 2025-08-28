Drilling Commences - Webbs Silver Project

Drilling Commences - Webbs Silver Project

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Drilling Commences - Webbs Silver Project

Download the PDF here.

rapid critical metalsrll:auau:rllbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
RLL:AU
The Conversation (0)
Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Hemi-style Intrusives Confirmed at Wagyu Project

Hemi-style Intrusives Confirmed at Wagyu Project

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Hemi-style Intrusives Confirmed at Wagyu Project

Download the PDF here.

Galan Lithium Limited: SUCCESSFUL DUE DILIGENCE COMPLETED - $20M PLACEMENT TO PROCEED

Galan Lithium Limited: SUCCESSFUL DUE DILIGENCE COMPLETED - $20M PLACEMENT TO PROCEED

Highlights:

  • All conditions in relation to the $20 million placement to Clean Elements Fund have been satisfied.
  • Due diligence undertaken by Clean Elements Fund validates the standing of Hombre Muerto West ( HMW ) as a world class lithium project, offering exceptional scale and grade.
  • Galan is now fully funded to complete the construction of Phase 1 at HMW (at 4ktpa LCE) with first production of lithium chloride concentrate planned during H1 2026.

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN,OTC:GLNLF) ( Galan or the Company ) is pleased to announce that all conditions relating to the $20 million share placement ( Placement ) to the Clean Elements Fund ( Clean Elements ) have now been completed.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Download the PDF here.

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-Class

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of its ownership covering a group of eight mining claims at the Mirage project pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 15, 2025, with General Partnership Osisko Baie James ("Osisko Baie James"). Brunswick Exploration now owns 100% of the mining claims across the Mirage project.

To acquire such rights, Brunswick has agreed to renounce to its option to acquire a 90% undivided interest in the Plex property, pursuant to the third amendment to option agreement, dated August 15 2025, between Brunswick and Osisko Baie James.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.: 2025 Mid-Year Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.: 2025 Mid-Year Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") filed its Q2 2025 financial statements yesterday on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. The Company is pleased to provide the following 2025 Mid-Year Update.

Uranium Markets and Strategy
The uranium term price has remained highly stable since August 2024 when it first reached $80/lb; it finished July 2025 at $81/lb. The uranium spot market has experienced more volatility, peaking at $106/lb in January 2024, and declining into a 2025 trading range of $64/lb to $78/lb. In 2024, Western responded to favorable market conditions by aggressively ramping up operations and expanding production capacity primarily at its 100% owned Sunday Mine Complex (SMC). While uranium spot prices weakened late in the year, we had anticipated a recovery in 2025, supported by the U.S. ban on Russian uranium (effective 2028) and the Trump administration's strong backing of nuclear energy and domestic mining. The Company's interpretation of market signals was that uranium markets would stabilize at replacement price levels. However, given recent turbulence in global commodity and financial markets, along with geopolitical uncertainties, we have shifted to a more conservative stance, increasingly focusing on cost control and strategic discipline.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Capital Raise Presentation

A$80M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer

Compelling IP Gold Target Delineated at White Lion Prospect

Hemi-style Intrusives Confirmed at Wagyu Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Capital Raise Presentation

Base Metals Investing

A$80M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Compelling IP Gold Target Delineated at White Lion Prospect

Gold Investing

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Base Metals Investing

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Gold Investing

John Hathaway: Gold Price Can Double, This Factor Isn't Priced In

Gold Investing

Navigating Uncertainty: How Trump's Tariffs Are Affecting the Gold Market

×