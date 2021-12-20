Gaming Investing News
Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the recently launched iQOO Neo5S series smartphone from iQOO, an established brand of vivo in China incorporates the upgraded Pixelworks X5 Pro series visual processor coupled with an innovative architecture and optimized configuration to deliver excellent visual display quality to consumers. As the new leading device in iQOO's lineup, the iQOO Neo5S aims to extend the success of the iQOO Neo5 by offering display performance that far exceeds competing smartphones.

The new iQOO Neo5S flagship features a 6.62" AMOLED screen with maximum resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, and local peak brightness of 1300 nits. iQOO Neo5S smartphones are built on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 888 Mobile Platform and powered with innovative visual processing technology from Pixelworks, which together provide outstanding visual performance and an unmatched gaming experience for consumers.

Pixelworks visual processor provides the following benefits in the new iQOO Neo5S:

  • MotionEngine® Technology – It is always a nightmare for gamers when frame drop happens in the key round of winning a game, which greatly damages the user experience. Starting with the iQOO Neo5, vivo and Pixelworks have been working together to alleviate this problem. By incorporating Pixelworks visual processor and introducing MotionEngine ® Technology, unintended judder and blur have been eliminated. The result is ultra-smooth motion and high refresh rate without degradation of the original intended motion appearance. Further, well-managed time latency and smart off-loading of the GPU effectively reduce overall system power consumption. The intelligent frame interpolation technology makes it possible for iQOO Neo5S users to enjoy high frame rate and ultra-smooth gaming experience on nearly 20 popular mobile games, such as Glory of Kings, Game for Peace, Honkai Impact 3, Cross Fire.
  • Always-HDR mode – Pixelworks uses real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more detail and shades of color for the vast majority of existing gaming content, which is often in SDR (standard dynamic range) format to enable an always-immersive experience.
  • Absolute Color Accuracy – Every iQOO Neo5S unit is factory-tuned with patented display calibration technology from Pixelworks, resulting in an industry-leading Delta E value — an indicator for measuring color accuracy (the lower the better), meaning no deviations from perfect color reproduction can be detected by the human eye.
  • Smooth Brightness Control – In dimly lit environments, the finely tuned, automatic luminance control provided by the Pixelworks visual processor enables ultra-smooth display brightness transitions in the iQOO Neo5S with an unprecedented 16,384 gradients of brightness.

"As one of the first smartphone brands to focus on state-of-the-art imaging technology and photography, vivo has remained dedicated to elevating the visual experience for users, which is fully aligned with Pixelworks' mission of continuously upgrading visual display technologies to bring excellent visual quality to end users," said Leo Shen , Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "Following the success of iQOO Neo5 in the first half of 2021, the new iQOO Neo5S equipped with Pixelworks display technologies is now positioned to deliver more visual enjoyment for gamers."

"We are excited to introduce the iQOO Neo5S series as our latest mid-range flagship smartphone," said Yaojing Yang, Director of Product Innovation , iQOO. "In order to truly elevate the integrated experience for gaming, iQOO and Pixelworks have collaborated closely in multiple aspects, including enhancement of display performance, expansion of high frame rate mobile games, as well as maximum utilization of hardware/software resources as a technology advantage. We are committed to providing every iQOOer a first-class gaming experience, which is what we have achieved by combining high frame rate and lower power consumption on the iQOO Neo5S."

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven value, user-orientation, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen , Dongguan , Nanjing , Beijing , Hangzhou , Shanghai , Xi'an , Taipei , Tokyo and San Diego , focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up seven production bases (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers), across China , South- and Southeast Asia , and more regions, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" "projected" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the launch dates of smartphones containing Company's products.  Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors; the success of our products in expanded markets; current global health and economic challenges, including the impact of COVID-19; and changes in our target markets, including as to demand. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 , as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

