IonQ to Advance Quantum Supercomputing by Bringing First QPU to NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center

A facility built to advance the integration of quantum processors with state-of-the-art supercomputing hardware to help unlock useful quantum applications
Today, IONQ (NYSE: IONQ) announced that it will be the first on-premise quantum computing deployment at the NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center (NVAQC). The NVAQC is designed to address the fundamental challenges of scaling quantum processors into a new class of accelerated quantum supercomputers. Connecting IONQ's full-stack quantum systems directly with NVIDIA AI infrastructure will help drive the new breakthroughs needed to turn qubits into useful, large-scale quantum supercomputers capable of solving the world's hardest problems.
As part of the partnership, an IonQ Superion 256 system will be installed at the NVAQC and directly linked with an NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system via NVIDIA NVQLink , with workloads orchestrated by the open NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform. The joint research program will focus on hybrid software development and large-scale system prototyping, generating open results and a guide for future AI use cases and quantum-GPU co-design.
"Deploying our Superion 256 into cutting-edge environments, such as NVIDIA's NVAQC will lead to developments allowing our partners to benefit from our scalable architecture and robust manufacturability," said Niccolo de Masi, IonQ Chairman and CEO. "We see this as the beginning of an exciting era of hybrid quantum-classical computing. This era will be unlocked by multiple generations of Superion systems and NVIDIA's industry-leading AI platforms."
De Masi continued, "Our Superion quantum computing platform is robust and research-center ready. Our roadmap to 10,000 qubits and full fault tolerance is accelerating through vertical integration of our SkyWater CMOS foundry. We are excited by the possibilities our groundbreaking partnership with NVIDIA will yield."
At IEEE Quantum Week earlier this month, the companies published joint research with Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee. The award-winning study introduced a framework combining generative AI with distributed quantum algorithms to solve complex combinatorial optimization challenges. That research ran on the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform.
"Every supercomputer will become a quantum supercomputer," said Timothy Costa, vice president and general manager for quantum at NVIDIA. "As the first quantum processor to sit alongside the NVAQC's GB200 NVL72 system, IonQ's Superion 256 will help make breakthroughs allowing the global ecosystem to integrate QPUs with AI infrastructure, build using open models and open-source software, and advance toward scientifically useful quantum supercomputers,"
Alongside quantum-GPU integration, joint research is expected to target quantum algorithms portfolio optimization and risk modeling in financial services; materials science; and computational chemistry for drug discovery. These types of complex use cases will benefit from research conducted using the Superion 256 system.
IonQ introduced its sixth-generation Superion quantum computing platform on Sept. 8, 2026. The Superion 256 system is available to order now, with first customer deliveries expected in 2027. Installation at NVAQC is scheduled for next year.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the Superion, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, and AstraZeneca achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. Our quantum computing services have been available through all major cloud providers since 2021, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
Note to Investors Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding IonQ's tenancy at and installation of a quantum system at the NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center and the timing thereof; the effect of connecting quantum systems directly with AI supercomputers; and IonQ's continued research, development, and commercialization of quantum computing technologies, including as part of this partnership, and the goals and impacts of the partnership. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "pending," "look forward," "accelerate," "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "confident," "position," "become," "on track," "ensure," "ongoing" and other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 filed with the SEC. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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