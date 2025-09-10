IonQ Announces IonQ Federal to Meet the Increasing Demand for Quantum Advantage Across the U.S. and Allied Governments

IonQ Federal to Support the Company's Accelerated Technology Roadmap and Enhance its Ability to Provide Public Value at Speed and Scale, Led by Executive Chairman Robert Cardillo
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, today announced the organization of IonQ Federal aimed at integrating IONQ's proprietary technologies to serve the U.S. government and its allies.
IonQ continues to meet the growing need for quantum advantage in the federal and defense sectors, with some of its largest contracts and partnerships actively advancing national security programs in the U.S. Unifying the company's government-facing quantum networking and quantum computing initiatives under IonQ Federal will enable IonQ to provide even greater public value at speed and scale.
"We are excited to announce IonQ Federal in support of the continued success of the U.S. government and its allies," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "IonQ has a long history of providing cutting-edge quantum solutions to federal and defense entities, including over $100 million in contracts with the United States Air Force Research Lab and extensive work with DARPA, Oak Ridge National Labs, and ARLIS. The formation of IonQ Federal will provide our government customers with additional dedicated resources committed to the further application of quantum computing and quantum networking solutions across their programs."
Robert Cardillo has been appointed as Executive Chairman of IonQ Federal and will remain a member of the Company's Board of Directors. In this role, Cardillo will be responsible for leading strategic operations and partnerships to enhance the utilization of IonQ's quantum computing and quantum networking applications for U.S. government agencies and their allies.
Cardillo has served on IonQ's Board since 2024 and is a member of its Audit Committee. Cardillo was previously the Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and served as a national intelligence advisor to the President, driving the daily U.S. intelligence briefing. His 40 years of intelligence experience and detailed understanding of IonQ's technologies position him well to oversee IonQ Federal's priorities in support of the U.S. government.
Cardillo commented, "It remains critical that the U.S. and our allies leverage IonQ's leadership in quantum computing and networking to create interoperability standards that strengthen national security and prosperity in this rapidly evolving geopolitical environment. The creation of IonQ Federal will empower us to bring essential quantum advantage to government agencies, increase our engagement with key federal programs, and help solve some of the most complex problem sets for our nation. I'm excited to get to work as Executive Chairman of IonQ Federal while continuing to participate actively on IonQ's Board."
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the leading commercial quantum computing and quantum networking company, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world's most complex problems. IONQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise , are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.
The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.
The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including but not limited to the terms "accelerating," "advancements," "building," "continues," "deepening," "delivering," "driving," "expanding," "growth," "intends," "intent," "ongoing," "optimizing," and other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ's quantum computing capabilities and plans; IonQ's technology driving commercial quantum advantage in the future; the necessity, effectiveness, and future impacts of IonQ's offerings available today; and the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, importance, reliability, performance, speed, impact, practicality, feasibility, and commercial-readiness of IonQ's offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ's ability to implement its technical roadmap; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ's inability to attract and retain key personnel; or IonQ's ability to deliver, and customers' ability to generate, value from IonQ's offerings. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
