IonQ Announces Intent to Acquire Vector Atomic, Expanding Into Quantum Sensing and Strengthening Its Quantum Technology Portfolio

All-stock deal will broaden IonQ's quantum technology portfolio, making it the most complete quantum platform available
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vector Atomic , a pioneer in advanced quantum sensors for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) applications. Vector Atomic has secured $200M+ in government contracts and delivers critical U.S. federal and national security applications. The all-stock transaction is anticipated to accelerate IonQ's entry into the quantum sensing market and strengthen its full-stack quantum platform.
The addition of Vector Atomic's field-validated portfolio of high-performance clocks, synchronization hardware, gravimeters, and inertial sensors further establishes IonQ as the only quantum company integrating advanced computing, networking, and sensing capabilities within a single platform. All 76 of Vector Atomic's employees will join IonQ, adding to the company's world-class quantum talent pool. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.
"This acquisition marks a significant acceleration and expansion opportunity for IonQ as we continue to lead the commercialization of quantum technologies," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "Integrating Vector Atomic's sensing capabilities across our compute, networking, and space portfolios will advance our mission to provide scalable, commercial-grade quantum solutions for our customers today. The addition of Vector Atomic's 29 pending and issued patents to IonQ's formidable patent portfolio , and its talented team of scientists and engineers will help us reach our quantum technology goals."
Vector Atomic's rackmount optical atomic clocks and advanced PNT systems set the benchmark for precision sensing and align seamlessly with IonQ's strategy of scalable, deployable quantum technologies. The company's PNT systems enable ultra-precise detection, reliable navigation that is immune to signal jamming, and other types of cyber threats. Vector Atomic's technology is already trusted by some of the world's most demanding national security programs, including a recent contract for the U.S. Department of Defense's classified X-37B orbital test vehicle project, and applications for military submarine sensing capabilities.
"Joining IonQ supercharges our company's ability to scale our technology, broaden our impact, and contribute to the world's most advanced quantum technology team," said Dr. Jamil Abo-Shaeer, CEO and Co-Founder of Vector Atomic. "Together, we will accelerate the commercialization of quantum sensing technologies and enhance quantum computing and networking capabilities."
The acquisition aligns with IonQ's strategic focus on government, defense, and quantum networking applications. Following the recent announcement of IonQ Federal , the addition of Vector Atomic's proven sensing technologies will accelerate the deployment of secure quantum-based navigation, timing, and communications capabilities for government applications. This deal is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by IonQ including: Qubitekk , Lightsynq Technologies , Capella Space , and ID Quantique , in addition to the recently closed acquisition of UK-based Oxford Ionics . Each acquisition has expanded IonQ's capabilities, talent pool, and intellectual property, solidifying its leadership in quantum technologies.
Advisors
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to IonQ.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the leading commercial quantum computing and quantum networking company, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world's most complex problems. IONQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise , are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.
The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.
The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
IonQ Forward-Looking Statements
