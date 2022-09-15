Lithium Investing News

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to share that drilling has commenced at Urgakh Naran and the site visit previously announced is set to occur later this month.

Highlights:

  • The first of three holes to be drilled to minimum depth of 300 metres, has commenced drilling at Urgakh Naran, advancing the Company towards an inferred resource before year end; and

  • Site visit including technical experts and potential strategic partners to occur before month-end.

"Yet another exciting breakthrough for the company as we continue to deliver on our promise to investors with respect to upcoming catalysts, allowing us to better understand and surface the value of Urgakh Naran. The site visit later this month will include Technical experts, potential Strategic Partners and myself; a pivotal moment for the company and our shareholders. We look forward to pressing ahead with the work onsite which will include 3 monitoring wells and ultimately, an inferred resource calculation before the end of 2022," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

The monitoring wells are being completed by Ion Energy alongside our hydrogeological drilling contractor. The Company will be logging all core samples, ensuring the core remains wrapped in plastic, photographed and stored appropriately. Brine samples will be collected according to the industry standard, assayed and shared with the market as available.

Summary

Diamond core drilling has commenced at Urgakh Naran, core will be collected for assaying and porosity testing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/137279_30b6effb04d27b27_002.jpg

Figure 1: Low Resistivity Zone shown with lines 1 through 9, as well as locations of the holes being drilled onsite.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/137279_30b6effb04d27b27_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/137279_30b6effb04d27b27_003.jpg

Figure 2: Diamond Core Drill Rig on site at Urgakh Naran.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/137279_30b6effb04d27b27_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/137279_30b6effb04d27b27_004full.jpg

Figure 3: Core samples collected at Urgakh Naran.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/137279_30b6effb04d27b27_004full.jpg

Upcoming Shareholder Summit:

To learn more about what is in store for Ion Energy this Fall, join us for our upcoming Fall Exploration Update on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 12 pm EST. Registration link is HERE.

All technical information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Khurelbaatar Lamzav, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

COMPANY CONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ion Energy's expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137279

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ion EnergyTSXV:IONBattery Metals Investing
ION:CA
TSXV:ION

Ion Energy


Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to share further results of an additional TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) line that intercepted the previously announced 8 TEM lines completed on its Urgakh Naran project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the results of a TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) survey on its Urgakh Naran project. The TEM survey detects high conductivity and low resistivity across the basin, and to predict extensions, faults, and displacements affecting the aquifer. The program was highly successful in meeting all objectives.

"The Company is extremely pleased to report TEM results that suggest that the Urgakh Naran project's aquifer is large in size and shows low resistivity. On the back of at surface samples of 918 Mg/L Lithium as announced by the Company on May 9, 2022, these geophysics results further advance the hypothesis of a potential significant lithium brine deposit at the Company's Urgakh Naran site," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Covers Osisko Development, Thesis Gold, Monarch Mining, CyberCatch and ION Energy with Aranjin Resources

BTV Covers Osisko Development, Thesis Gold, Monarch Mining, CyberCatch and ION Energy with Aranjin Resources

On national TV Sat. June 25 & Sun. June 26, 2022 BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV) - A premiere gold company with proven leadership lead by veteran miner, Sean Roosen. BTV explores Osisko's plans to become North America's next mid-tier gold producer.

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)& Aranjin Resources (TSXV: ARJN) - With Asia being a major consumer of battery metals, these companies team up to take advantage. BTV discovers how this strategic alliance plans to electrify the Asian battery metals market.

CyberCatch- BTV learns how CyberCatch protects small and medium sized businesses with their unique patented technology by solving the root cause of data breaches and ransom attacks.

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) - Fully funded and building off last year's success. BTV visits Northern B.C's prolific Golden Horseshoe where Thesis is planning a significant 2022 drill program.

Monarch Mining (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) - On the verge of becoming a gold producer, BTV checks in on Monarch's strong pipeline of development and exploration projects in Quebec.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 25 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 26 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 25 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 26 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 3 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128670

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Ion Energy Ltd

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Ion Energy Ltd

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has published a new research note on ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB). The update report is titled, "Maiden Drilling Results for Flagship Project and 2022 Drilling Work Commenced."

Report excerpt: "Off the back of our previous update report, ION has completed its maiden auger drilling program at its flagship project Baavhai Uul, reporting assay results that offer promising indications about the project's lithium potential. In addition, the program uncovered the anomalous presence of copper and nickel at the project, offering further potential for the project to be future supplier to the EV industry. Moving forward, ION has commenced maiden drilling at its other project Urgakh Naran, with early indications pointing to high-grade lithium potential. We expect that positive findings at Urgakh Naran could build upon positive results from the 2021 drilling at Baavhai Uul and build a growth platform for ION to leverage in future exploration."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy: Significant Lithium Brine Discovery at Urgakh Naran Lithium Project

ION Energy: Significant Lithium Brine Discovery at Urgakh Naran Lithium Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to report that the Company has made a significant lithium brine discovery at its +29,000 hectare 100% owned Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia. The brine sample was collected at surface from a shallow pool and assayed 918 mgL Lithium. This is an exceptional early result for the Company and is the highest grade lithium brine known to have ever been collected in Mongolia. This is also in line with lithium brine results from producing operations immediately to the south in China.

"These exceptional early results are extremely exciting for all stakeholders, they reinforce the Company view that high quality lithium brines could be discovered at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project. We anticipate many more positive updates to the market in the coming months as exploration is ramped up over summer. ION has an active and expanded exploration team on site at Urgakh Naran and exploration is ongoing," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of ION Energy Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

  • Ucore's rare earth separation commercial demonstration plant is designed to process:
    • Tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis.
    • Many feedstock sources, including heavy and light rare earth element feedstocks planned for the full-scale Strategic Metals Complexes (SMC).
    • All RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.
  • Planned commissioning in Q4-2022, followed by product qualification trials for prospective North American metal/alloy makers and original equipment manufacturers seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains.
  • The full-scale SMC engineering entity, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., is now fully integrated into all demonstration plant activities.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Innovation Metals Corp.[i] ("IMC") RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's commercial Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the companies' laboratory partner's (Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM")) facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The Program was enhanced after Ucore received the independent evaluation of the RapidSX™ technology platform leading to the subsequent July 12, 2022, announcement of the nearly 3X increase in scope of the RapidSX™ REE demonstration-scale plant ("Demo Plant"). Since then, the Ucore, IMC, KPM, and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc.[ii] ("Mech-Chem") commercialization team (the "Team") has made significant strides in the procurement and construction process for the Demo Plant.

The final engineered layout of the Demo Plant takes up nearly all of the 5,000 square foot Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") at KPM. And the concept of building a plant within an existing building is the go-forward transition template for the engineering process that the Team will replicate to create the first full-scale SMC, once the brownfield site[iii] selection process is finalized. This initial SMC is scheduled to produce 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREOs") by the end of 2024 and 5,000 tonnes by 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Engineered Design of the Currently Under Construction 51-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001full.jpg.

"The CDF Team, and the rest of the world, is facing extraordinary supply chain challenges regarding equipment and component availability," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "Despite this situation,we have managed to procure the initial feedstocks and virtually all of the required major equipment and components, and the Demo Plant remains on track for a late 2022 commencement of the commissioning process."

"This process will demonstrate the unprecedented North American separation of tonnes of both heavy and light rare earth elements. It will then continue with end-user qualification trials throughout 2023 for Western entities seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains as Ucore transitions to full-scale commercial mode with the construction of our first SMC."

Ucore's REE Separation Demo Plant is designed to:

  • Have the ability to process tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis:

    • from a wide variety of feedstock sources, including the heavy REE ("HREE") and light REE ("LREE") feedstocks planned for the full-scale SMCs.

  • Be capable of processing all RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.

  • Have a parallel 51-stage conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") mixer/settler circuit that will match the RapidSX™ process' configuration and enable direct head-to-head comparison of the performance of RapidSX™ vs. CSX.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002.jpg

Figure 2 - A Sampling of the On-hand CDF Components and Construction Efforts

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002full.jpg.

Ucore stands alone in its speed of executing the commercial deployment of one of the first modern technology platforms for separating HREEs and LREEs - as a replacement for CSX. Mech-Chem is now fully integrated into all CDF activities and is aligned to assist with the full-scale SMC techno-economic assessment and engineering data transfer. The efficiencies and environmental advantages resulting from the CDF demonstration processes are, and will continue to be, directly incorporated into the full-scale SMC engineering design packages. This integrated process is rapidly positioning Ucore to meet the demanding schedule requirements for the development of the first SMC and REO production for the Company's emerging list of prospective downstream partners.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the near-term development of heavy and light rare-earth processing facilities - including the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Announces the Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Critical Elements Announces the Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE) (US OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 13, 2022, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows

  • Election of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Eric Zaunscherb, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Maysa Habelrih, Ani Markova and Vanessa Laplante as directors;
  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors;
  • Adoption of the Corporation's equity incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Completes Commissioning of High-Grade Processing and Gravity Plants at TTL Facility

Canada Silver Cobalt Completes Commissioning of High-Grade Processing and Gravity Plants at TTL Facility

TTL is now ready to process high-grade mineralized material and tailings from nearby mines into silver dore bars.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Temiskaming Testing Labs (TTL) high-grade processing plant, that has zero discharge, is fully operational and ready for processing the high-grade mineralized material from the Cobalt Camp into silver dore bars as it was originally designed to do.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Increases Lithium-Brine Land Position by Over 530,000 Acres in Alberta and Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Increases Lithium-Brine Land Position by Over 530,000 Acres in Alberta and Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) (OTCQX:LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its lithium-brine land holdings in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

LithiumBank has increased its land position over the past month by over 530,000 acres with a strategic focus on Fox Creek, Leduc reef area (Figure 1). Additional Metallic and Industrial Mineral (MIM) Permits were acquired directly from the government of Alberta. The total MIM permits (Alberta), and Mineral leases (Saskatchewan) currently held by LithiumBank are 3.77 million acres, or 1.52 million hectares as shown in Table 1 and Figure 1. The additional permits give LithiumBank a dominant land position in the Fox Creek area, for a total of 1,361,007 contiguous acres.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for Mont Sorcier Magnetite Iron and Vanadium Project

Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for Mont Sorcier Magnetite Iron and Vanadium Project

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Voyager Metals Inc. (TSXV:VONE) ("Voyager") has filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project ("Mont Sorcier") located near Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, on SEDAR

Electric Royalties holds a 1% gross metal royalty on vanadium production at Mont Sorcier, which is projected to have a 21-year operating mine life. If the anticipated project is placed in production as set out in the PEA, the Company estimates that for the life of mine, average annual royalty revenues of US$750,000 to US$1.5 million per year, based on the US$15 to US$30 per tonne vanadium credits forecast in the PEA, may be payable.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces the Appointment of Jason Barnard to the Board of Directors

Foremost Lithium Announces the Appointment of Jason Barnard to the Board of Directors

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Foremost's largest shareholder, Jason Barnard to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mr. Barnard has over 31 years of capital markets experience. Since 2004, he has been self-employed as a private investor where he has been directly involved in raising over $500 million dollars for mining and exploration companies with a focused expertise on Canadian base metal companies. Mr. Barnard started his career with McDermid St. Laurence Securities in 1991 as a stockbroker with primary focus in mining, and mining exploration companies. Mr. Barnard then worked at Canaccord Genuity from 1997 until 2004. Mr. Barnard holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Economics from Carlton University and has obtained The Canadian Securities Course license in 1990. He first started working with and financing Foremost Lithium, previously known as Far Resources, with founder, and President Keith Anderson in 2016.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×