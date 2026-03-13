ION Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

ION Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION,OTC:IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering through the issuance of an aggregate of 35,237,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,409,500 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $44,070 and issued 1,101,750 finder's warrants to certain arm's length finders who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to assess new growth opportunities, maintain the Company's existing exploration portfolio, and for general working capital.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring on July 14, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Completion of the Offering, and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

Sreenath Didugu, Matthew Wood and Robert Payment, each being a director and/or officer of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 3,250,000 Units for gross proceeds of $130,000. Such participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the insider participation does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering because the details of the participation therein by related parties to the Company were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Offering.

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 7,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its incentive stock option plan. Each Stock Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Stock Options vest immediately and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board
Sreenath Didugu
CEO
sdidugu@qcap.com.au

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the Offering on the terms and timing described herein, the Company's proposed use of proceeds from the Offering, receipt of TSXV approval for the Offering, the Company's reliance on certain exemptions from requirements under MI 61-101, the Company filing a material change report and the timing thereof and the granting of the Stock Options. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288570

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

lithium ion energy ion:cc tsxv:ion battery metals investing
ION:CC
The Conversation (0)
Ion Energy (TSXV:ION)

Lithium ION Energy

First-mover Advantage for Lithium in Southeast Mongolia

First-mover Advantage for Lithium in Southeast Mongolia Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that researchers at the University of California, Davis ("UC Davis"), in collaboration with Homerun, have successfully produced fused silica glass from raw silica sand using a one-step... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results from a comprehensive, multi-element geochemical resampling program of four (4) historical holes drilled at the Griffon Gold Mine... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

--Radar Project has confirmed mineralization in 31 of 31 drill holes with consistent grades and thicknesses and assays reporting up to 64.55% Fe2O3,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ) ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $4,000,000 to... Keep Reading...
LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/ Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) ("Lithium Africa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company and ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report assay results from the first two (2) drill holes completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

RETRANSMISSION: West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

Precipitate Engages Investing News Network

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: First Atlas Gains 105 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Oil Prices Break US$100, Why Are Gold and Silver Down?

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

platinum investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum Records Biggest Deficit Ever in 2025, What's Next?

gold investing

Brian Leni: Gold, Copper Have Legs, Best Risk/Reward Setup Now

magnesium investing

RETRANSMISSION: West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

gold investing

Northern Star Shares Plunge After Gold Output Guidance Cut