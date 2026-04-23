ION Announces Name Change to Osiris One Metals Ltd.

ION Announces Name Change to Osiris One Metals Ltd.

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION,OTC:IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved the company's corporate name change from Lithium ION Energy Ltd. to Osiris One Metals Ltd. The name change was approved by a resolution of the board of directors of the Company.

Effective at the opening of trading on Monday, April 27, 2026, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSXV under the new name Osiris One Metals Ltd. and the new trading symbol "OSM". The Company's new CUSIP number is 68827W107 and its new ISIN number is CA68827W1077.

The name change will not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name.

On or about April 27, 2026, the Company will launch a new website to reflect the name change which will be accessible at osirisonemetals.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company completed a continuation of its jurisdiction of incorporation from the province of Alberta to the province of British Columbia, effective as of April 17, 2026. The continuation was approved by a resolution of ION shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders held on March 31, 2026.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Sreenath Didugu"

Chief Executive Officer
sdidugu@qcap.com.au

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Additional information relating to the Company may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at ionenergy.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the effective date of the name change, the anticipated timing for the Company's shares to begin trading under the new name and symbol, and the anticipated timing for the launch of the new website. Forward-looking information may be, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "foresee", "plan", "planned", "continue", "expect", "thought to", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "opportunity", "further" and others, or which describes a goal or action, event or result such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be undertaken, occur or achieved. Assumptions may be based on factors and events that are not within the control of ION and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to materially differ, and/or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although ION has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ION withholds any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293924

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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