Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

iodm ltdiod:auasx:iodtech investingTech Investing
IOD:AU
IODM Ltd
Sign up to get your FREE

IODM Ltd Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM Ltd


Keep reading...Show less

Cloud-based cash flow (working capital) optimisation solution for medium and large enterprises

IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

Download the PDF here.

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activites Report

Quarterly Activites Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activites Report

Download the PDF here.

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 1 er mai 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule compagnie d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer la signature, plus tôt dans la journée, d'une convention non contraignante portant sur un financement de construction d'un montant maximal de 50 millions de dollars US, avec un gestionnaire international de fonds d'infrastructures spécialisé dans les énergies renouvelables, pour une durée de six mois. De plus amples détails sur ce financement de projet seront communiqués dans les 30 prochains jours.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 1, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's sole publicly traded pure-play company specializing in green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce the signing, made earlier today, of a non-binding term sheet for up to USD 50 million construction capital facility with an international specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager for a 6-months term. More details of this project financing credit facility will be communicated in the next 30 days.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Announces Lock-Up Agreements in Support of the Light-Duty Divestment Transaction

Westport Announces Lock-Up Agreements in Support of the Light-Duty Divestment Transaction

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), has entered into lock-up agreements with certain of its shareholders, executives and board members representing an aggregate of approximately 2.0 million shares, or 11.4% of the currently issued and outstanding shares, to vote in favour of the special resolution approving the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l. (the " Lock-Up Agreements ").

"These Lock-Up Agreements are a significant vote of confidence in Westport's strategic direction and growth potential.  I am thankful to our key shareholders and our Board, for their continued support as we execute our plans to reduce the complexity of Westport's business and move forward focusing on providing affordable solutions for hard to decarbonize segments of the heavy-duty truck and industrial application, supported by a strengthened balance sheet," said Dan Sceli, Chief Executive Officer, Westport Fuel Systems."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2024 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - April 30, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's sole publicly traded pure-play company specialized in green hydrogen production and distribution, today announces its financial and operating results for the year ending December 31, 2024, highlighted by a 15% year-over-year revenue increase and critical progress toward commencing green hydrogen production at its Sorel-Tracy facility in 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers 2024

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

IODM Ltd
Sign up to get your FREE

IODM Ltd Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Identifies a Near-Surface High-Grade Critical Mineral Target at the Havens Steady VMS Deposit, Newfoundland

gold investing

Award of Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) Co-funding

Agriculture Investing

Clarification to Offtake & Distribution Agreement

×