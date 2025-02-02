Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

Download the PDF here.

IOD:AU
IODM Ltd
Quarterly Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activites Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activites Report

Download the PDF here.

Bitcoin Well Announces Record Active Users and New Customer Registrations in January and Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - February 3, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces that January ended with a record number of active users and new customer registrations in a single month.

Keep reading...Show less
Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Linius Technologies (LNU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Adisyn

Completion of $10 Million Heavily Oversubscribed Placement

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the successful completion of a $10 million (before costs) capital raise through a heavily oversubscribed Placement (“Placement”) to institutional and sophisticated investors.

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") in respect of a senior secured first lien term loan facility providing for loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $43.4 million CAD (being the approximate equivalent of $30,000,000 USD) (the "Credit Facility") to be made available by Beach Point Capital Management LP ("Beach Point"). Playtech plc ("Playtech") and certain Playtech subsidiaries have agreed to provide credit support for certain obligations under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility represents a significant milestone for NorthStar, strengthening its balance sheet and enabling the Company to continue to accelerate its growth initiatives.

Keep reading...Show less
Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced the pricing of its "reasonable best efforts" public offering for the purchase and sale of up to 4,792,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 4,792,000 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.20 per share and accompanying warrant (the "Offering"). The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, and assuming no exercise of the warrants. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.30 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date.

Keep reading...Show less

IODM Ltd
Anteros Metals: Science-based, Diversified Mineral Exploration in Eastern Canada

CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

